Digital Realty Has A 'Wide Moat' Advantage

I am maintaining my over-weight exposure, recognizing that this buy-and-hold thesis has played out nicely.

As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins write, “anyone can look at the historical returns a business has earned to see whether it has benefited from a competitive advantage."

At the time, Digital Realty had a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and shares were trading at $65.51.

I was completely unprepared for the short attack in which Highfield Capital claimed Digital Realty to be an expensive REIT.

In the book Why Moats Matter, Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins explain,

Finding great businesses at great prices is the holy grail of investing. Yet surprisingly few investors focus on uncovering businesses with the potential to compound over time.”

It may come as a surprise to you, but the primary reason that I spend countless hours researching REITs is because I want to assist investors with building a REIT portfolio that can “withstand the relentless onslaught of competition for long stretches,” and as the above-referenced co-authors explain,

…these are the wealth-compounding machines that we want to find and own.”

One of the reasons that we decided to create a moat-rating system (called the Rhino Rating Model) is because we wanted to identify the REITs with the strongest and widest moats. Warren Buffett (Fortune 1999) explained it like this,

The key to investing is …determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them ate the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

So a few years ago, I uncovered a gem by the name of Digital Realty (DLR). At the time – around five years ago – I was completely unprepared for the short attack in which Highfield Capital claimed Digital Realty to be an expensive REIT and that shares should be trading for around $20.00. Jonathon Jacobson of Highfields stated (at the 18th Ira Sohn Investment Conference) that:

Pricing is going lower, competition is increasing, and the company is tapping into capital markets as aggressively as they can.”

At the time, Digital Realty had a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and shares were trading at $65.51 with a total capitalization of around $13.8 billion. Highfields claimed that Digital Realty’s fundamentals were deteriorating and the REIT was a commodity business with no barriers to entry.

Like many hedge funds, Highfields was shorting Digital Realty because it thought it knew something others didn't know. It was something of a scare tactic to drive the share price down – and make money shorting the stock – but consider what happened since …

Instead of falling to $20 per share, as Highfields argued, it has almost doubled, providing a rubber stamp on Digital Realty’s wide-moat investment model.

As Heather Brilliant and Elizabeth Collins write, “anyone can look at the historical returns a business has earned to see whether it has benefited from a competitive advantage in the past. We’re looking for companies that have economic moats – structural advantages that protect them from competitors, just as physical moats protect castles from enemies.”

Photo Source

Digital Realty Commands Shelf Space

Over the years, I have continued accumulating shares in Digital Realty as this Blue Chip has been one of the best picks in my Durable Income Portfolio. You may recall that last week I included Digital Realty in my list of 10 Great REITs to Own Over the Next 10 Years.

Digital Realty has set ambitious growth targets over the next several years, and is expected to achieve them from a global connected sustainable framework. Here’s how the company’s CEO Bill Stein explained it:

What that really means is further leveraging our leading global platform to cross-sell, in addition to addressing new markets that meet our risk adjusted return criteria. Our top priority is deepening our connections with customers to position us to meet their needs and support their growth.”

One example is Digital’s announcement that it has entered Tokyo, a longtime target, through a 50-50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation (OTCPK:MSBHF). Digital contributed its recently completed project in Osaka, and Mitsubishi contributed two existing data centers in Tokyo.

Japan is a highly strategic market and Digital sees tremendous opportunity for growth over the next several years. Stein remarked:

We expect this joint venture will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers' data center needs in Japan. In particular, we expect that Mitsubishi's global brand recognition and local enterprise expertise will meaningfully improve our ability to penetrate local demand."

Digital also closed on the acquisition of a data center in Chicago from a private REIT during Q4-17 for $315 million. This value add-play offers a healthy going-in yield along with shell capacity that gives Digital an opportunity to boost the unlevered return up into the high-single digits.

This investment also represents an expansion in a core market and is occupied by existing Digital Realty customers with whom the company has been independently working to meet their expansion requirements in Chicago.

More recently, Bloomberg reported that Digital Realty was in discussions to acquire Brazilian data-center firm Ascenty. That could come via a joint-venture partner similar to Digital Realty's deal with Mitsubishi to invest in Japanese data centers. An April report by Bloomberg valued Ascenty around $1B, though one source says any deal would be much higher than that now. Ascenty has eight data centers connected by a 2,500-mile proprietary fiber network.

Digital’s footprint stands at 203 properties located in 32+ global markets (4 Continents and 11 Countries). The company supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Here’s a snapshot of Digital’s geographic reach, and as you can see, the company has 80% of investments in North America. Also, Digital owns the majority of its properties (92%) and the portfolio is predominantly unencumbered (98.9%).

Digital has efficient scale as illustrated by the company’s top 20 customer list:

The Fortress Balance Sheet

Economies of scale is a form of cost advantage, but Digital Realty also enjoys a low cost of capital advantage.

In Q1-18, Digital's net debt-to-EBITDA was 5.3x and fixed charge coverage ticked up slightly to 4.3x. Digital’s cost and capital structure affords the company the ability to self-fund over $1 billion of development spending in 2018, largely with cash flow from operations and asset sales.

As a result, Digital expects to maintain its target leverage and coverage levels throughout 2018 without the need for additional common equity, as proceeds from asset sales are used to pay down debt (the full run rate benefit of DFT synergies is realized and cash flows continue to grow).

Digital’s weighted average debt maturity is approximately five years and the weighted average coupon is approximately 3.4%. Over 80% of debt is fixed rate, to guard against a rising rate environment, and nearly 100% of debt is unsecured, providing the greatest flexibility for capital recycling.

A little over 40% of debt is non-U.S. dollar denominated, acting as natural FX hedge for investments outside the U.S. Digital continues to actively manage the right side of the balance sheet with an eye towards longer duration financings across the currencies.

Digital has a clear runway with nominal near-term debt maturities and no bar too tall in the next few years. Digital has the following ratings:

The Latest Earnings Results

Digital signed total bookings for the first quarter of $61 million, including a $7 million contribution from interconnection. This marks the fourth quarter out of the past five the company has delivered bookings north of $50 million. The company signed new leases for space and power totaling $54 million during the first quarter, including a $6 million colocation contribution.

The weighted average lease term on space and power leases signed during the first quarter was approximately eight years. Also, Digital saw robust and balanced performance of lease signs across every month in the first quarter. The company is seeing strong demand from current as well as new customers and signed 32 new logos during the quarter.

The current backlog of leases signed but not yet commenced reached an all-time high of $126 million. The weighted average lag between first-quarter signings and commencements was six months, reflecting largely signed for space currently under construction and scheduled for delivery later this year.

Also in Q1-18, Digital’s Core FFO per share was up 7% year-over-year and came in $0.06 above consensus. The upside relative to the internal forecast was primarily driven by operational outperformance and favorable FX.

Digital also raised the low end of the guidance range of 2018 core FFO per share by $0.05. Most of the drivers are unchanged except for a 100-basis point increase in the low end of the range for the same-store guidance and updated FX assumptions, partially offset by another $100 million of asset sales.

Digital does not typically give explicit AFFO per share guidance, but the beat on the FFO line flows through to cash flow and Digital “remains on track to deliver double-digit AFFO per share growth in 2018.”

The growth in cash flow has likewise flowed through to distributions to shareholders and in early March, the board approved a 9% increase in the per share dividend. This marked the 13th straight year that Digital has raised the dividend every year since the initial public offering in 2004.

Buy This Wide Moat REIT?

Now that we’ve covered the fundamentals, let’s take a closer look at Digital Realty, based on valuation. First, let’s consider the dividend yield:

As you can see, Digital’s dividend yield traded in line with the peers. Now let’s examine the Payout Ratio:

Now let’s examine Digital based upon the company’s P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, Digital is cheaper in valuation than the direct peers – EQIX, COR, and CONE – suggesting that there could be some multiple expansion. However, as you can see (far right column) Digital is trading at 10% above its historical P/FFO (4-year) multiple.

The key to success is to purchase shares at a discount by accurately estimating the future cash flows that the business will generate. As the F.A.S.T. Graph chart illustrates, Digital Realty is expected to grow AFFO per share by an average of 9% over the next 3 years (analyst estimates).

Clearly, Digital is no screaming Buy (or Strong Buy) but based upon the exceptional growth profile, I believe shares deserve a Buy recommendation (nibble perhaps). Furthermore, I am maintaining my over-weight exposure, recognizing that this buy-and-hold thesis has played out nicely.

I will be updating my “most popular REIT basket” – DAVOS – later this week and Digital is deserving of its popularity placement.

