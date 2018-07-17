L Brands: Are Current Dividends Safe?

L Brands' (NYSE:LB) current dividend yield “shines” at 7.6%, “thanks” to a price drop from $100 all-time-high to a $31.71 all-time low. Standard metrics and fair value calculations send strong buy signals.

The P/E ratio shrank from 21.5 in 2016 to 9.7. The P/OCF ratio was cut in half from 13.3 to 6.6. And within the same period, the current dividend yield was spurred from 2.2% to 7.6%.

Fair values based on profit range from $44 to $50. Due to its high yield, the fair value based on historical dividends even exceeds $80.

There’s only one explanation for these numbers: L Brands is burning, and the market smells the fire.

Current state of affairs

Starting in 2011, L Brands succeeded in increasing revenues and margins to unprecedented levels, chasing the stock price from $6.26 in 2010 up to $100 in 2016. Yet, the bad thing about strong rising margins is the lurking danger of things coming back to “normal”, which is the case for L Brands when looking at the numbers. Its operating margins of the last twelve trailing months are 13%, basically on the same level as in 2012 with an average stock price of $38.12, which is 20% higher than today, although revenues climbed 23.7%. Once again, the market sees L Brands burning.

Dividend cut ahead?

This may be the fundamental question of many investors tempted by a dividend yield of 7.6%. The answer depends on management's attitude, spending, current liquidity reserves and future cash flows.

I limit current reserves to cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (cash+other), which have been in decline since business year 2017 (as indicated by the red arrows in the chart).

Cash and equivalents dwindled by $0.5 billion each business year since 2017, with about $1 billion left today. The burn rate accelerated in the past six months, when cash and equivalents were shrinking by nearly $0.5 billion. If this pace continued, the company would run out of cash within 1-2 years.

Yet, shrinking cash is also due to continued share repurchases. In 2017, share repurchases amounted to $446 million (Source: 10-K Annual Report, page 43), and in the first quarter of 2018 (page 10), they were still as high as $58 million. Because of the detrimental effects of a dividend cut, it’s likely that management prefers stopping, or at least significantly reduces, share repurchases instead.

Though, in the long run, sustainable dividends aren’t paid by the company’s balance sheet but financed by free cash flow. In the past, management generously spent nearly all free cash flow for dividends. In 2015 and 2016, when cash flows soared to new highs, a special dividend of $2 was paid instead of reducing debt or creating cash reserves. Like it or not, company management’s policy is focused on generously paying dividends (and repurchasing stock), which makes me believe that a dividend cut will be the last thing it does.

In 2018, the free cash flow of $699 million exceeded dividends by $13 million, which is close to nothing. In the first quarter of 2019, dividends in turn exceed free cash flow by $64 million. As you may know, free cash flow already considers investing activities, which were at $702 million of spending in 2017. This is in line with the average spending of the last 5 years. Hence, there is no reason to believe that vital investments were suspended because of lack of funding.

Future cash flows

This is the most important part, and obviously the most obscure, because it’s a guess about the future. Trying to predict future net income, the following assumptions are made:

In 2017, operating margin for Victoria’s Secret (VS) decreased from 15.1% to 12.6%. According to the latest monthly sales reports, the margin continues to slide. I assume operating margins in 2018 to be 11% with revenues being flat , which corresponds to year-to-date figures according to June sales.

, which corresponds to year-to-date figures according to June sales. L Brands' second core brand, Bath & Body Works (B&B), performs better. I estimate operating margins to remain at same level as in 2017 at 23% and revenues to increase 9%, which corresponds to year-to-date figures according to June sales.

Based on the results of 2017, the above assumptions can be applied as parameters to calculate the estimated net income for L Brands' core brands in 2018.

Rev. 2017 Growth Change 2018 Rev. Growth 2018 Rev. USD Op. Margin 2017 Margin Change 2018 Op. Margin 2018 Rev. Growth Net Inc. Growth VS 7,387 0.0% 0 7,387 12.6% -1.6% 11.0% 0.0 -118.2 B&B 4,148 9.0% 373 4,521 23.0% 0.0% 23.0% 85.9 19.7 Total 11,535 373 85.9 -98.4

Estimated change in net income for 2018. All numbers in million USD.

L Brands' margin drop of 1.6% reduces net income by $118.2 million. Increasing revenues and net income growth of Bath & Body Works cannot compensate for this. Overall, net income is reduced by $98.4 million. Changes in revenues and margins affect cash flows. Therefore, I assume that free cash flows will also be reduced by $98.4 million in 2018.

The remaining brands accounted for less than 5% of revenue in 2017, yet recorded a loss of $162 million. Because we calculate the net income of 2018 using deltas, ignoring these brands implicitly assumes a similar loss for 2018, which is rather conservative.

Debt Maturity

L Brands' first debt note of $400 million matures in May 2020, followed by $1 billion in April 2021 (Source: Annual Report 2017, page 40). So, there is no need for refinancing in this and the following year, which is good news.

Putting it all together: Are L Brands' dividends safe?

Let’s put it all together. We have:

A management team eagerly making share repurchases and paying dividends at the expense of building cash reserves.

Share repurchases in 2017 of $446 million.

Cash and equivalents in first quarter of 2018 of $1.032 billion.

No maturing debt notes in the current and next year.

In 2017, free cash flow exceeding dividend payments by $13 million.

In 2018, estimated free cash flow lower by $98 million.

In 2018, unchanged dividend payments exceeding free cash flow by $85 million ($98 million - $13 million).

I assume that management keeps dividends unchanged in the next quarters, but suspends or at least significantly reduces share repurchases to preserve cash. I further assume that management waits for the results of the fourth quarter, which is when most of the net sales are done, before taking any actions regarding possible dividend cuts.

Conclusion

The current dividend yield of 7.6% should stabilize the stock price, whereas suspended share repurchases have the contrary effect.

Finally, all depends on the outcome of Victoria’s Secret in 2018. If L Brands' margins won’t drop below 11% with revenues remaining flat, and if Bath & Body Works’ revenues continue to grow on stable margins, management won’t cut dividends and the share price will finally recover, approaching a fair value close to $45.

What do you think? Do you share the assumptions, especially revenues and margins, used to calculate the company's net income in 2018? If not, what's your guess?

