Helios And Matheson: Don't Keep Funding A Black Hole

New investors buying into the share offering are far more likely to see a bankruptcy than to recoup a gain on their investment.

With only $42.5 million of cash remaining for a business that is producing net losses at a rate of approximately -$25 million per quarter, this capital raise is key.

The raise connected to a "shelf registration" filed on July 2 that permits Helios and Matheson to issue up to $1.2 billion in equity and debt over three years.

Early last week, Helios and Matheson announced the first of its equity capital raises in an attempt to shore up the company's balance sheet.

It's been a tremendously bloody month for Helios and Matheson (HMNY), the parent company behind the popular movie-subscription service MoviePass. For $9.95 per month (at current pricing), MoviePass lets you see an unlimited number of movies (capped to one per day). The company has been ablaze with news over the past few months - with AMC (AMC) entering the fray with its own competing subscription service, to introducing summer surge pricing that is certain to fire up unhappy subscribers.

But perhaps one of the biggest announcements that Helios and Matheson made over the past few weeks was a $1.2 billion "universal shelf registration" that the company filed on July 2. The company made the news public via a press release on its website. Essentially, the shelf registration gives Helios and Matheson carte blanche to issue a mix of debt and equity securities (up to a maximum of $1.2 billion) for the duration of three years.

Investors are now facing a crossroads. Helios and Matheson has lost 99% of its value over the past few years, now trading in bona fide pink-sheet territory and at risk of being de-listed. The company is facing almost certain bankruptcy. Yet the fact that $9.2 million of market value is still clinging to the company means that there are still a handful of investors out there who are hopeful that the company can pull off a successful buyout.

HMNY data by YCharts

High-risk, high-reward investors are now circling Helios and Matheson and figuring out whether to pour money into this capital raise. In my view, Helios and Matheson's operations will come to a screeching halt in the highly likely event that the raise cannot be sold to investors. And in any case, any amount of cash Helios and Matheson raises now is likely to evaporate extremely quickly and leave the company in an extremely precarious position.

My personal take: stay far away from Helios and Matheson and don't continue funding this black hole. Leave it to the wolves. Investors' sense of invincibility around tech startups was surprised by a rude awakening when Tintri (TNTR-OLD) filed for bankruptcy, something that hasn't happened (at least, not for a high-profile name) in recent memory. Looking at Helios and Matheson's burn rates and the dwindling cash reserves on its balance sheet, this company is next to go.

The capital raise is necessary to keep the business afloat, but it's a long shot

First things first - how likely is this capital raise to be successful?

A quick glance at the company's press release in connection to the capital raise shows that the raise is open-ended, with neither the amount of shares being tendered nor the price per share. That's probably on purpose, as the company knew its shares would be sliding heavily.

Since July 10, when Helios and Matheson announced this secondary offering, shares have dropped from $0.19 to nearly half at its current share price of $0.12. This means that in order to raise the same amount Helios and Matheson wanted to raise last week, it will have to issue double the shares - and thus, hit investors with twice the amount of dilution.

This is where the shelf registration comes in handy. Under the language of the filing, Helios and Matheson can now issue up to the maximum of its authorized capital stock of 500 million shares, versus the ~250 million currently outstanding. Current investors are then subject to as much as 2x dilution:

Figure 1. Helios and Matheson stock issuance authorization Source: Helios and Matheson shelf registration

Clearly, the fear of dilution is what caused the stock to drop like a rock over the past week. But it creates a vicious cycle - as shares drop, Helios and Matheson will be forced to issue more shares to fill its gaping capital hole.

Which brings us to our next point. Helios and Matheson's most recent balance sheet from 1Q18 shows just $42.5 million remaining in cash.

Figure 2. Helios and Matheson Q1 balance sheet Source: 10-Q

Consequently, in Q1, the company posted -$26.0 million of net losses. Free cash flow was even worse, at -$68.5 million due to unfavorable changes in warrant liabilities:

Figure 3. Helios and Matheson Q1 cash flows Source: 10-Q

A cursory glance at the above would suggest that Helios and Matheson had, at most, one or two quarters of liquidity remaining as of the end of Q1. The company partially filled this hole by announcing a $164 million convertible debt financing in late June, but given how drastic Helios and Matheson's current burn rate is, this isn't likely to last very long - perhaps three or four quarters from where we stand today.

In short - the equity financing is a critical undertaking that can determine whether Helios and Matheson survives, as demonstrated by the liquidity crunch above. A similar analysis for Tintri correctly predicted that the company would face its eventual bankruptcy.

But with shares having been so uniquely pummeled over the past few weeks, it's unlikely Helios and Matheson will be able to consummate a deal with investors, and at that point, its lifeline will run thin.

Nothing is going well on the product side

A month ago, Helios and Matheson announced that MoviePass had crossed the 3 million subscriber mark, a major milestone for the company. It further postulated that the service would hit 5 million subscribers by the end of the calendar year:

MoviePass’ rapid growth is within its projections that estimate the service will exceed 5 million paying subscribers by the end of 2018. MoviePass currently represents more than 5% of total U.S. box office receipts, with its peak weeks nearing 8% of box office. When actively advertising select films to its subscribers, box office receipts have seen weeks push to over 30%."

By all means, this would be a positive product announcement for any other company. But recall that Helios and Matheson loses money on virtually every one of its subscribers - the $9.95 subscription (or $7.95 under the "basic" plan that limits subscribers to just two movies a month) essentially covers the cost of just one ticket, for which Helios and Matheson pays full price. Essentially, growing to 5 million subscribers too fast - without the proposed capital raise fully succeeding - would only accelerate Helios and Matheson's downfall.

Adding further fuel to the fire, as most investors know, AMC entered the unlimited movie business by announcing a subscription service of its own, albeit at a higher price tier ($20 per month for up to three movies a week - categorically inferior to the $9.95 MoviePass subscription, but customers may have more faith in AMC's ability to continue operating and honor its commitments)

By his own admission, MoviePass CEO Ted Farnsworth has declared on a recent interview that AMC is determined to put MoviePass out of business. With the liquidity picture looking dire and MoviePass' subscriber growth exacerbating these concerns, AMC's goal is likely to turn into reality.

Final thoughts

In theory, MoviePass' ideal business model would have been to grow into a "critical mass" of subscribers, at which point it could extract concessions from movie theaters to purchase bulk tickets at a reasonable discount so that MoviePass could turn a profit on its subscriptions. But at its current rate, it looks like MoviePass will run out of cash much quicker than it will be able to realize this goal. And in addition, with large theater chains like AMC emphatically opposing MoviePass' entry into the market, the company looks fated for bankruptcy.

Helios and Matheson's proposed share offering is a last-chance grab for cash as it attempts to extend its lifeline. Investors are strongly encouraged to stay away from the company as it grapples with a perilous descent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.