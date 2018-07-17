Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Clorox Company

This article is part of a series that will give a spotlight to "Dividend Champions," and the fundamentals behind their success.

The ultimate growth opportunity for Clorox are the untouched emerging markets that offer billions of consumers worth of opportunity. Yet, the difficulty to penetrate make this Clorox's biggest challenge as well.

This household name is about much more than bleach. It has also raised its dividend 41 consecutive times.

Often times a tell tale sign of a good brand is when you subconsciously associate a brand with the product it represents. A good example of this is when you think of bleach, and your mind automatically associates the word "Clorox" with that physical item. Instead of saying "I need to pick up some bleach at the store", you might say "I need to pick up some Clorox at the store". Today's spotlight focuses on The Clorox Company (CLX), whose legacy brand of cleaning products has become a household staple in the United States. In addition to this, the company is also a diverse consumer staples conglomerate with some expansive room for growth if certain challenges can be answered to.

source: The Clorox Company

Diverse Brand Portfolio

Despite the Clorox Company being named after its brand of bleach and accessory cleaning products, the namesake brand only accounts for approximately 15% of total revenues.

source: The Clorox Company

In reality, the company is extremely well diversified with the business cut up into four segments. The company holds a bunch of well recognized brands such as Glad, Kingsford, and Pine-Sol in addition to the Clorox brand. It also has a presence in other markets under the "Lifestyle" segment with salad dressings brand Hidden Valley, beauty product maker Burt's Bees, and water filtration product brand Brita.

In all, cleaning and household products make up about 2/3 of the revenue portfolio with Lifestyle adding another 16%. The remaining 17% of revenues are company sales outside of the United States, and are not brand specific.

CLX Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Having revenues spread across various strong brands in high priority spending areas for consumers has given Clorox a very resilient record of performance on the top and bottom lines. Even during the economic recession a decade ago, cash flows remained sufficient to cover the dividend payment twice over.

Status Of The Dividend

The Clorox Company is a dividend champion with 41 years of consecutive dividend increases.This is partially driven by the fact that Clorox turns approximately 10-12% of its revenues into free cash flows every year. This is right at the level (being 10%) that I look for in companies that I personally invest in. When a company is generating a lot of cash, it gives that company flexibility in the dividend, buying back shares, or reinvesting into the company to fuel organic growth.

The dividend has grown at a 10 year CAGR of 8.0%, but has tailed off over much of the past five years. The five year dividend CAGR drops to 5.8%. While this isn't a huge red flag, it should be noted by investors that Clorox has had some trouble growing over the past five years. The revenues over the past five years have grown at a 2% clip, while EPS have grown at a rate of 5%.

CLX Free Cash Flow Per Share (Annual) data by YCharts

While the dividend continues to be well funded by cash, the dividend has outpaced the growth of cash flows. In response, Clorox has scaled back the dividend growth some as the company is very fiscally responsible and strives to keep from having all of its cash flows tied up. Additionally, the company has a strong balance sheet with a debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 2X.

CLX Financial Debt to EBITDA (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There is a major outlier to this recent trend, as the company's most recent dividend bump was unusually high at 14.3%. This can be attributed to this year's massive tax law reform. The company saw its tax rate drop from the low to mid 30s, to the low 20s. This raise shouldn't be the expectation for dividend growth moving forward. The raise is simply Clorox passing down some of the tax savings to its shareholders.

Biggest Opportunity = Biggest Challenge?

Clorox is doing some things that are pretty "typical" of a company its size. The Clorox "Strategy 2020" is an initiative to grow its brand strength, and reduce waste/cost to expand margins, etc. At the center of this initiative however, is the emphasis on growing sales in the e-commerce space.

Clorox is seeing strong success in e-commerce as the company strives to make it a $500M platform over the next couple of years. This should be possible in part thanks to the continued rise of pickup/delivery services from big retailers. Companies such as Walmart (WMT) are offering consumers an expedited and more convenient means of acquiring their household staples.

Overall, Clorox has an excellent track record of investing in itself. It generates a cash return on invested capital that is excellent, no matter the industry.

CLX Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) (TTM) data by YCharts

While I typically target cash return rates of the low to mid teens (or higher), Clorox has pretty consistently performed at a rate of more than 20% for decades. This gives me great confidence that management will allocate the company's resources into strategic ventures that will pay dividends for the company. Clorox's target leverage ratio (between 2.0 - 2.5X debt/EBITDA) is actually higher than its current leverage ratio. With interest rates still quite low compared to historic averages, Clorox still has the balance sheet room to fund an acquisition down the line.

source: The Clorox Company

A nice example of this is the recent acquisition of Nutranext. This $700M acquisition is a high margin brand that can strategically align with the existing brand portfolio. It will benefit from the scaling capabilities of Clorox over the long term. It also fits with existing offerings such as the Burt's Bees brand.

What I think is Clorox's largest opportunity for long term growth, is quite possibly its largest challenge at the same time. That is international expansion.

source: The Clorox Company

As a reminder, a whopping 83% of sales come from the United States. Of the "pie" of international revenues, about 3/4 of it are from Canada and Latin America. For a company that did $6B in sales in 2017, only about $300M came from the entire rest of the world. This leaves huge emerging markets such as China, India, and the African continent as virtually untouched. This is a huge opportunity for a consumer goods company with strong brands, investment into e-commerce (farther reach than brick and mortar), and the operations to scale effectively.

On the other hand, this is a huge challenge for Clorox. A brand takes a lot of time and resources to effectively grow and mature in a market. Heck, the company was selling Clorox bleach in the US in 1913. This brand advantage is drastically challenged in these foreign markets where Clorox doesn't have rich tradition and history (name recognition) on its side.

The company also faces steep competition from generic brands (in all markets, not just foreign). However, a pricing premium is more difficult to justify in these emerging markets. Investors (both potential and current) will want to monitor the growth of the international segment moving forward. The company is forecasting long term CAGR of 5-7% for international markets. Follow through will be key to driving enough growth long term to bring the company back up to that high single digit earnings and dividend growth level.

Valuation

At approximately $134 per share, Clorox currently sits near a midpoint between its 52 week high and low points.

CLX data by YCharts

The company honed in its earnings guidance to between $6.15-$6.30 per share from ongoing operations for the fiscal year. This places shares at just under 22X earnings. This is a little rich compared to its historical average of 19X earnings. The dividend follows suit with its 2.86% yield being a touch less than its average 3% mark.

CLX Free Cash Flow Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

If we look at free cash flow yield, we see that Clorox isn't outrageously expensive but the yield is pretty mediocre. I find that cash flows are a very strong indicator of valuation because they ultimately drive a company's growth and shareholder returns. If I am receiving a lot of cash flow "for my dollar", than the chances are quite good that my returns on investment will also be high.

A lot of consumer staples companies have been pushed to lofty valuations over the last several years as investors have chased safe, high yielding dividend paying stocks. The sector has cooled quite a bit over the last year, but Clorox still sits at too high a level for my preference. The Clorox Company is blue chip in quality, but doesn't have the robust top line growth that will burn off a valuation premium in a reasonable amount of time.

Wrapping Up

The Clorox Company consists of top quality brands with high market share, and are diversified enough to give Clorox's revenue stream a high floor. This has made Clorox a very reliable investment over the years. The balance sheet is outstanding, and management achieves a high rate of return on the capital it does deploy.

The 41 year dividend streak will not end anytime soon, even though the somewhat underwhelming rate of growth may result in a dividend growth rate that is mediocre.

Ultimately the company needs to make strides in international markets to unlock the growth to go along with the high quality of earnings. The stock's current valuation doesn't provide any real margin of safety, as shares are expensive compared to historical data and cash flow yields are "meh" at best.

source: Dividend Channel

Reinvesting dividends of high quality stocks does have a strong track record, so don't write The Clorox Company off of your watch list. But please make sure you get the valuation right. I would like to see a valuation of 17X earnings, or $105 per share to feel comfortable given the company's need to penetrate emerging markets (which is no easy task).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.