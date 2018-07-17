BlackRock: Excellent 2nd-Quarter Earnings Should Please Investors

The company should be able to boost its dividend again for the first quarter of next year.

The fund's revenue increased by 11% year-over-year and expenses did not go up by as much, boosting overall profitability.

On Monday, July 16, 2018, asset management giant BlackRock Inc. (BLK) announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results. Despite beating the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines, the company's shares dipped following reports that the company's funds did not take in as much money as some analysts expected. However, the company's results were overall quite good, certainly not anything that investors should be disappointed with.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of those results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BlackRock's second quarter 2018 results:

BlackRock reported total revenues of $3.605 billion in the second quarter. This represents an 11% increase over the $3.236 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company had $20 billion in total fund inflows during the quarter and reported total assets under management of $6.30 trillion at the end of the quarter. This is an 11% increase over the $5.69 trillion that it had at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

BlackRock saw its Americas and APAC funds receive net inflows of $21 billion and $900 million, respectively, during the quarter while EMEA funds saw net outflows of $7.4 billion in the quarter.

The company repurchased $300 million worth of its stock in the quarter.

BlackRock reported a net income of $1.073 billion in the quarter. This represents a 26% increase over the $854 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

Without a doubt, the first thing anyone reading the highlights is likely to notice is that BlackRock's revenues increased by 11% year-over-year. The biggest reason for this is that the company's assets under management increased by a similar percentage. As an asset management company, BlackRock charges a fee on each of its funds to generate much of its revenues. As these fees are a percentage of assets, an increase in the company's assets under management would cause an increase in revenue. This alone accounted for $250 million of the $369 million year-over-year revenue increase.

Source: BlackRock Inc.

As we can see above, BlackRock saw revenue growth from the other primary sources of income that it has too over the past year but each of these represented a much smaller portion of the total increase.

As mentioned in the highlights, BlackRock saw total inflows of $20 billion and net inflows of $14.5 billion. These varied by product type:

Source: BlackRock Inc.

As shown here, BlackRock's venerable iShares family of ETFs saw the greatest inflows of new capital at approximately $18 billion. The company's retail funds also saw increases of $5 billion, which is a fairly small increase compared to what these funds have been seeing over the past year. There was a somewhat different trend at the higher end of the market as the company's institutional funds saw net outflows of approximately $9 billion during the quarter. It is uncertain whether or not this is a sign of anything. However, there have been some concerns about the market among professional investors so this could be caused by institutions wanting to increase their portfolio allocations to cash in response to these concerns.

One thing that I like to see in a company is an active focus on controlling costs. We did see that from BlackRock during the quarter. During the second quarter of 2018, BlackRock incurred total operational expenses of $2.205 billion. This is an increase over the past year, which was mostly driven by a rise in employee compensation and benefits:

Source: BlackRock Inc.

However, the company did manage to reduce its expenses quarter-over-quarter, with employee compensation and benefits declining by $39 million from the first to the second quarter of 2018:

Source: BlackRock Inc.

This tells us that the company is actively attempting to keep its expenses under control. This allows more of its revenue to flow through to the company's bottom-line. As stated, BlackRock saw its revenues increase by $369 million year-over-year. However, its expenses only increased by $167 million. This would naturally lead to a growth in net income. In fact though, this represents the continuation of a multi-year streak of income growth.

Source: BlackRock Inc.

This streak of earnings growth has allowed the company to annually increase its dividend, which is something else that we like to see:

Source: BlackRock Inc.

Given this history, we can expect BlackRock to increase its dividend again in the first quarter of 2019 if it can continue to generate earnings at the level that it achieved during the most recent quarter. It seems likely that this will be the case barring a market collapse that causes investors to panic en masse.

Overall, BlackRock delivered an excellent quarter that investors should certainly be pleased with, even if the market was disappointed with the volume of fund flows. It is admittedly somewhat concerning that American funds are receiving the bulk of fund inflows considering that the American market is overvalued compared to foreign ones. This could be setting up these funds for major outflows and thus loss of revenue for BlackRock once the market turns. Overall though, investors should be happy with the company's performance during the second quarter.

