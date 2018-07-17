Solid Biosciences: What The Latest Management Streamlining Entails

The management is strengthened with new talent. Financial position is quite robust to power several years of operations prior to the need for another public offering.

Solid Bioscience (NASDAQ:SLDB) is a highly interesting company that is quite volatile. And yet, fundamentally-based investors who are opportunistic have enjoyed the robust gains from this stellar grower. Specifically, the FDA placed a temporary clinical hold on the phase 1/2 (IGNITE DMD) back on March 14, 2018. The aforesaid trial is investigating the lead gene therapy (SGT-101) as a potential treatment for the rare disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (“DMD”). Consequently, the shares tumbled over 50% in one day (only to rebound multiple folds from its trough when the agency lifted the hold on June 18). In this research, we’ll update the investors on another new fundamental improvement.

Figure 1: Solid Biosciences stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

As usual, we’ll present a brief overview of Solid Biosciences for new investors. If you are already familiar with Solid, we suggest that you skip to the next section. Accordingly, the firm is operating out of the innovation hub (Cambridge, MA). And, it went public on Jan. 25, 2018, via JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and Leerink Partners which acted as the joint book-running managers for the transaction. We noted in the prior research,

Solid closed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 8.98M shares at $16 (and raised $133.7M). This figure took into account the underwriters’ optional purchased of 1.17M additional shares. As follows, the company now has plenty of cash to fund its highly promising pipeline to potentially service DMD. Per figure 2, the three developing franchises include corrective (i.e. gene) therapies, disease-modifying molecules, and assisted devices.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Solid Biosciences)

On June 26, 2018, Solid announced that an All-Star executive (Dr. Martin Freed) has joined the Board of Directors. Freed M.D., F.A.C.P. is an expert who heralds over 25 years experience. As a pharmaceutical entrepreneur and executive, Freed advanced molecules from their early clinical development through post-marketing. He has held senior leadership positions with various companies. Most recently, he served as the Co-Founder and CMO of Civitas Therapeutics - a firm acquired by Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in 2014.

Dr. Freed completed his internal medicine residency at Temple University Hospital and nephrology fellowship at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Prior to Civitas, Freed took leadership positions at Adnexus Therapeutics, Vitae Pharmaceuticals, and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). He authored over 40 peer reviewed manuscripts, four book chapters, and +90 abstracts relating to drug development. Currently, he also holds Board positions with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Sojournix. Highly enthused by the new talent, the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board (Dr. Zarur) remarked,

Dr. Freed’s breadth of hands-on experience in helping companies advance innovative products through clinical development and approval is impressive. He brings this expertise to Solid, and we are delighted to welcome him to our Board.

While Freed’s arrival is a highly positive event, it is interesting to note that Gilad Hayeem - Co-Founder, Director and President - has retired from the company “to pursue other activities.” This left a question mark in investors’ mind: what is exactly going on? In our views, it is highly likely that an executive can go through a career change to pursue other endeavors. Given the success of Solid thus far, it’s not far from the truth that Hayeem built enough wealth to give him the financial freedom to pursue other activities as he wishes. Per Dr. Zadur,

I want to thank Gilad for his many significant contributions to Solid and service to the DMD community. As a member of our founding team, he played an instrumental role in the creation and strategic direction of the company. While I am saddened by his departure, I am excited to continue to collaborate with him as a thought leader as we jointly address this horrific disease. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

It is seemingly that Mr. Hayeem left on good terms (rather than a lack of confidence in Solid). In the words of another Co-Founder (Ilan Ganot), who is currently the CEO,

Gilad was the first to support our vision that we can and should aggressively pursue a plan to bring meaningful therapies to all patients with DMD. His compassion, dedication, and hands-on involvement helped make Solid what it is today.

On May 10, Solid reported the Q1 2018 financial results (that ended on March 31). As follows, the company posted $15.8M in net losses compared to the $13.9M for the same period a year prior. The higher net losses were due to increased research and development (“R&D”) expenses and investments in the corporate infrastructure improvement. Accordingly, the R&D came in at $11.9M versus $8.7M for the respective periods. Interestingly, an increasing R&D is a positive sign for a young company, as the investment today can pay off big in terms of earnings in the foreseeable future.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $182.4M in cash and equivalents, thus representing a 163% improvement from $69.1M. The strengthened cash position was due to the strategic IPO executed on January 30, 2018. Based on the $16M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for at least 2.5 years (prior to another public offering).

For a young bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data report is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. Despite the favorable chances, there are still roughly 35% odds that IGNITE DMD can post negative clinical outcomes. Even if the aforesaid drug will be approved, it might not generate substantial revenues due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Notwithstanding, it is most likely that SGT-001 will trump competitors due to the revolutionary nature of gene therapy.

Final Remarks

Solid Biosciences is powering a specialized pipeline of gene therapy, assistive medical device, and disease-modifying medicine to service the lucrative DMD market. The underlying science of SGT-101 is sound. The clinical hold earlier in the year provided investors a chance to build shares which rewarded shareholders several folds appreciation from its nadir. Going forward, we anticipated that Solid will continue to procure increasing profits. And, the favorable chances of positive clinical outcomes to deliver hopes to patients. Last but not least, the next big catalyst is the initial data reporting from a prespecified interim analysis of IGNITE DMD (now set for H2 2019).

