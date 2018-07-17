IGR: Portfolio Improvements For This CEF

It does have high weighting in the USA for a global fund, but that might be a good thing right now.

The past month or two has seen some fairly solid performance out of one of my favorite real estate funds, the CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR). While the dividend has remained steady at $0.05 per month, the price action has been quite positive. However, even with this positive price action, the fund still trades at a significant discount to net asset value. Therefore, it remains an appealing investment for an income-focused investor.

About The Fund

As I discussed in my last article about the fund, the primary goal of it is to generate a high level of current income. It also aims to deliver capital gains but this is a secondary goal. Real estate is a good vehicle for this goal as buildings or other property is able to generate high levels of cash flow from tenant rent payments and incur relatively limited necessary expenses outside of building maintenance. In addition, real estate investment trusts, which are the vehicles most often used to gain access to the asset class, are required to pay out at least 90% of their income to investors in order to avoid adverse tax consequences. This results in real estate investment trusts typically having much higher dividend yields than ordinary corporations. IGR seeks to take advantage of this by actively managing a portfolio of real estate securities in order to deliver a dividend yield that beats the market. As we can see here, the fund has largely succeeded in its goal:

Source: CBRE Clarion

IGR generates this return by investing primarily in common equity securities of real estate companies from around the world, although the fund can invest up to 20% of its assets into preferred securities. This can sometimes be a shrewd move as preferred equity can deliver higher yields than common equity, although it generally does not have the same upside potential. Here are the top ten holdings in the fund's portfolio:

Source: CBRE Clarion

We can see a few changes since the end of the first quarter (discussed in my last article linked earlier). In particular, IGR cut its exposure to Segro plc (OTCPK:SEGXF) from 5.3% of assets down to 3.5%. It also reduced its weighting to CK Asset Holdings (OTCPK:CHKGF) and Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:MTSFF). While these moves did slightly reduce the fund's exposure to foreign markets, it also brought down the weightings of some of the companies in the top ten holdings list so that the fund no longer has any single investment with a 5% weighting or more. This is generally a good thing as it ensures that should any single company encounter financial troubles, it will not have an outsized impact on the overall portfolio.

Despite the large number of U.S.-based holdings in the top ten list, IGR as a whole only has 42% exposure to U.S. common equity and 18% preferred equity securities:

Source: CBRE Clarion

While I am concerned that the American market as a whole is overvalued, it may make sense for an income fund to be heavily weighted to the United States right now. This is because American companies will pay out their dividends in U.S. dollars. As the U.S. dollar has been appreciating against other currencies recently, collecting a higher proportion of the fund's income in U.S. dollars makes it easier for the fund itself to maintain its dividend.

Performance

As we can see here, the fund's performance in terms of NAV return was disappointing over the trailing one month period. Indeed, its performance since inception has been relatively disappointing.

Source: CBRE Clarion

However, as we noted previously, IGR is first and foremost an income fund. Thus, investors should expect the majority of its return to come in the form of dividends. It has not disappointed here. Since July of 2015, IGR has consistently paid out a monthly dividend of $0.05 per share, as shown here:

Source: Nasdaq

Prior to the initiation of this dividend, IGR paid out a monthly dividend of $0.045 per share, which is a level that it had maintained since the real estate crash. At the fund's current price of $7.57 per share, it yields 7.93%. As the fund's price has been range-bound for several years, it is fairly easy to see how the dividends would have compounded over the years if they were reinvested.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset. This is because doing so significantly reduces the future returns that the asset will generate. In the case of a closed-end fund like IGR, the most common way to value it is by using the net asset value. This is essentially the amount that the fund would have if it sold off all of the securities in its portfolio and paid off all of its liabilities. Ideally, we should purchase shares of the fund when we can get them for less than this value.

As of May 2018, the latest date for which figures are available, IGR has a net asset value of $979,011,501, which works out to $8.40 per share. Thus, shares are currently selling at a 9.90% discount to net asset value. Thus, the current valuation of the fund is quite appealing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGR continues to be an appealing real estate fund despite the price increases that it has seen recently. The fund has made some changes to its portfolio since the end of the first quarter but they appear to be shrewd moves and should help the fund to deliver market-beating dividends. Shareholders should be prepared for the vast majority of their returns to come in the form of dividends but this is not necessarily a bad thing. Overall, the fund looks like a good home for some of your investment dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.