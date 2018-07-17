Coverage For PIMCO CEFs Continues To Improve

Coverage for PIMCO CEFs Continues to Move Up

The June coverage and UNII is out for PIMCO CEFs and we now have three consecutive strong months.

Three-month rolling coverage improved for ten of the eleven taxable-income CEFs. The only one that slipped was PCM Fund (PCM) and it only gave up half a percentage point. The big—really big—winner is PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income (PCI). PCI’s coverage ratio has moved from 71% for the first quarter of 2018 to 182% for the second quarter. Its coverage for the trailing twelve-month period is 110% making it the top fund.

Remarkably, as of Monday’s close PCI remains the only taxable-income1 CEF from PIMCO that has a discount (-0.55%).

For much of the recent past PCI has tracked PDI's premium moving with it to maintain a near constant distribution yield for these two similar funds. But PDI's premium has grown driving its distribution to 8.2%, while PCI is at 8.4%, not a big difference but more than we've been seeing. I would not be at all surprised to see PCI move into premium territory this week and gradually start closing the gap between its yield and PDI's.

My objective today it to review these overall picture briefly and come back in the coming days to the funds I’ve been watching most closely for the last few months.

Overall, this is a strong report. It indicates that last month’s performance was not a one-off and the upward momentum on investment income continues.

Undistributed Net Investment Income (UNII) has improved for nine of the eleven funds over the past four months. Two (PCM and PIMCO Global StocksPlus (PGP)) have declined. For PCM this is no immediate threat as the undistributed income is sufficiently positive to cover two and a half months’ worth of distributions. PGP remains negative for this metric.

PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) are also negative. PHK is at about the same level as PGP. And, unlike PGP's situation, the trends for PFL and PHK are positive and coverage has been over 100% for the last three months’ rolling coverage ratio (see table above). Both were deep in the hole earlier, so their six-month coverage ratios remain below 100%.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) had been negative but it has had three months of solid coverage as well. Its UNII now stands at zero. PGP, PHK and RCS are particularly interesting because these three have exceptionally high premiums, ranging from PHK’s 32% to PGP’s 46%. When funds with high premiums experience distribution cuts, the premiums typically drop precipitously, so any risk to the distributions is potentially cause for concern.

Of course, investment income is not the sole source of distributable capital. One would have to look more closely at the funds to understand more fully the sources of their distributions beyond investment income. And coverage for RCS and PHK has been sufficiently strong that I do not see either threatened with distribution cuts in the near term. When I reviewed the coverage report last month, I noted I would be watching PHK closely. I see its situation as largely unchanged on this measure, so I’ll continue to do so.

PGP is the fund that looks to be most at risk for a cut. It was last cut (-17%) in February. One would hope to have seen improved coverage following a cut of that magnitude, but such has not been the case. Yet the price, and the premium, have climbed steadily since. If I were holding PGP I would be uncomfortable with the fund’s status and eyeing its 45% premium as a potential profit-taking opportunity that may not be there much longer.

Moving past the laggards, we have several funds on the positive side. Last month I suggested the coverage report would lead to positive moves for PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN).

The market response was strongly positive for PCI and PDI, but less so for PFN.

This month I we could see another round of positive moves from PCI especially, and possibly from PDI as well as a reaction to the strong coverages. But, I'd also not be surprised to see the 8% yield point as holding a line on price and premium growth for both of these funds. If so, that would limit PCI's growth to only another 1.5%.

It's too soon to even begin to speculate, but I will note that many PDI and PCI investors were disappointed by the failure of these funds to come up with a year-end special distribution in 2017, something they had become accustomed to from previous years. The trend is pointing to a return to those specials, but there are still six months to go.

PTY is another fund of interest. It has held a high premium (above 20%) that seemed hard to explain as the yield was not appreciably higher than some of the other CEFs with premiums in the mid single digits (PFL and PFN, for example). Then the premium fell sharply from a high of over 29% to under 20% in a few days. It now has two months of solid coverage and positive UNII which may help sustain that 20% premium.

I’ll leave you with one last chart to reinforce the importance of these monthly reports for market responses and why they are worth paying attention to. It shows last month’s rolling three-month coverage and the subsequent 30 days’ total returns. I’ve left PGP out of the correlation because I see it as a special case as it’s the only fund that includes a play on equity.

The two other funds I see as atypical are RCS and PHK. Both have, as we discussed, exceptional premiums and sketchy coverage records. It can be hard to see how these funds sustain, even grow, their premiums, but as we know there is often little logic in how CEF markets behave. In any case, it’s not hard to see how strong the correlation would be if I omitted those two funds as well (r2 goes from 0.25 to 0.71).

One month’s data, so I cannot make much of it, but you can see a clear trend for performance following the funds' coverage ratios. I think last month was atypical, which is why I wanted to discuss the report at the time. It followed months of poor coverage followed by a good month. And, it was a strong performance. So I felt it would go a long way to quelling anxieties over the future of the funds’ distributions and would drive the funds “even higher” as I stated in the title. This did prove to be the case

Certainly, this is only a single factor, but it is one that has seemed to drive markets periodically over the last year or so. Last year there was a lot of discussion over the falling coverage ratios and sharp declines in some of the more widely discussed funds. Now, with a clear turnaround in coverage, market prices and premiums are up. This month validates the upswing in coverage, so I look for more of the same this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PFN, PHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.