Netflix's Sell-Off Starts

AH stock sells off by over 14%, but more downside to come.

Investment Thesis

Netflix (NFLX) released reasonable Q2 2018 results. Surprised to read that? Well, the fact of the matter is that its numbers were not at all - by Netflix's standards. The problem was that expectations had gotten out of hand, and therein lies its house of cards.

Q2 2018 Results In Detail

The story which every single investment news outlet is focusing on is the subscribers' number side of the story. The fact that US net adds was 0.7m vs. Netflix's guided 1.2m and International net adds was up 4.47M vs forecast 5.0m.

However, while Netflix's forecasts were off and Netflix did indeed miss estimates, I believe that the bigger problem for Netflix comes from the different subscriber's contribution margins.

Margin Contribution

The bulk of Netflix's subscription additions come from its International markets. However, the problem for Netflix is that its contribution margins from its International segment are materially lower at 15.5% (as of Q2 2018) vs. 39.1%. Said another way, a US subscriber is worth 2.5 times more than an International subscriber.

Thus not only the slow down in US adds this quarter (Q2 2018) is material, but meaningfully, Q3 2018 is expected to come down not only sequentially, but year-over-year too.

Its All Important Free Cash Flow

Netflix's free cash flow for Q2 2018 came in at negative $559 million vs $608 million in the same period a year ago - which is an improvement. The problem is, that Netflix still expects to burn free cash flow of between $3 to $4 billion for FY 2018.

Said another way, given that H1 2018's free cash flow burn amounted to approximately $845 million, means that the next two quarters will at a minimum burn through $1 billion in free cash flow per quarter. In the absolute best case scenario, if Netflix is extremely conservative, Netflix's cash balance will end FY 2018 with $1.8 billion. However, more realistically, its cash balance will fall to approximately $1.5 billion.

Fictional Metric

Moving on, Netflix has for a long time highlighted the fact that it has a strong 'equity cushion' and this Q2 2018 letter it didn't deviate from this fictional metric, as Netflix stated that,

Our debt-to-EV is currently about 5% - Q2 2018 Shareholder Letter

The first problem I have with this metric is that it is a bogus metric. What kind of creditor offers Netflix cash on the back of this metric is beyond me.

The second issue I have with this metric is that it does not account for Netflix's bulging streaming content obligations. At the time of writing, Netflix has still not published its most recent 10-Q, however, reading through Netflix's Q1 2018 10-Q, we can see that Netflix's has not recognized $10.0 billion worth of Streaming Content Obligations, which when added to the $8.1 billion reported on its balance sheet as of Q2 2018, adds to roughly $18 billion of obligations which are not reported under Netflix's chosen debt-to-EV metric.

Further, if we add Netflix's content obligations (which are a real cash drag on its business) together with its debt obligations, this will immediately triple its debt-to-EV metric to roughly 15%.

Then, assuming that its share price continues to fall further, then its debt-to-EV number should approach 20%, imminently.

Q2 2018 Earnings Call

[...] the business fundamentals the on track for 10% operating margin we indicated, [...] but everything else is sort of tracking according to our target and plan. And so again we feel pretty good about it. - David Wells, CFO

Throughout Netflix's earnings call, management attempted to assuage shareholders that it would be business as usual from Netflix's team. That even though the competitive landscape was shifting, at a strong clip, and that although for a long time Netflix was 'the disruptor' there was not too much reason for immediate concern.

[...] all of the things that we've been doing for many years in the past and we'll keep doing for many years in the future

- Reed Hastings, CEO

On the other hand, the competition is heating up, with strong players, such as Disney (DIS), Comcast (CMCSA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), all backed with plenty of financial resources and very attractive offerings of their own, hoping to take some market share in this highly competitive streaming service space.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

When Netflix's peers are so cheaply traded in comparison, one should at least wonder, why not to go with one of the cheaper alternative companies, looking to get into the same sector, but with a significantly cheaper stock?

At the time of writing, Netflix's stock fell in AH by over 14%. But this certainly does not mean, that it will not continue to fall in the coming weeks' time.

As the above table highlights, at present, Netflix is the only peer which does not generate any cash. Also, on a P/Sales ratio, its stock is trading for more than twice its own 5-year average, implying that too much optimism is still being priced into Netflix's share price.

Takeaway

I have been advocating for a long time that investors stay away from Netflix's stock, with my most recent article published just last Friday. So it would be disingenuous and unrealistic if I was to come out with anything but the same message, but simply because Netflix has fallen by 14% in AH trading, this does not mean that it will not fall a whole lot more in the coming weeks and months.

Investing in Netflix is no different from investing in a speculative bubble. At first, there is denial (and push back from Netflix's shareholders), but then fear sets in. In conclusion, allow me to suggest that readers don't buy this dip.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.