Teekay Offshore Is Now A Bargain

A recent announcement made it official. Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) actually acquired 2% to control the general partner of Teekay Offshore (TOO) with a 51% interest. Management needed some time to prepare for this change as the change constitutes a change of control that allows some note holders to redeem their bonds. It was necessary to coordinate the timing so that this probably would not happen to a material extent. Still shareholders can be sure the company is ready for any possible outcome at the present time.

The cash balances exceed $200 million at the present time and Brookfield has extended a line of credit for more than $100 million that is currently unused. Finances are in far better shape than they have been for quite some time. Mr. Market, however, is unaware of the cash flow improvement. Deliveries of ships to contracted parties and operations have been met with startup costs that will fade away over time. Many of the capital projects that caused some previous balance sheet distress are now completed.

Both the income statement and the cash flow statement will show far less non-recurring items in the future. Leased ships often have very predictable cash flows for long time lengths that provide excellent earnings visibility. Mr. Market will become aware of those recurring cash flow as time moves onward. In the meantime, the units are currently at prices that are not likely to repeat in the future.

Source: Teekay Offshore First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report Slides

As shown above, the recent completions have added considerably to cash flow. In fact, annual cash flow should more than double over the previous 12 months. The market may still remember the massive dilution caused by the Brookfield bailout of Teekay Offshore. Now the promised cash flow increase that would allow the balance sheet to naturally delever appears within reach (as in the near future). The cash flow shortages and cost overruns that led to the previous crisis are clearly not going to recur in the future.

Still, it would not be unusual for the market (and to some extent the lending community) to demand a track record. The progress shown above clearly states that the cash flow necessary to provide that track record will appear soon. The leases have been signed so there is very little that will change future cash flows materially.

Management has begun to place orders for more new vessels. Evidently the high priority agenda is to keep the partnership on a growth track. Normally companies like Brookfield get involved when they see a chance to make a lot of money. Therefore the involvement of Brookfield bodes well for common unit holders. Brookfield paid roughly $2.50 per unit during the bailout. However, conversion of the options (or warrants) also received at the same time could lower that cost considerably (closer to $2). But those options cannot be converted until the units reach $4.

Source: Teekay Offshore First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report Slides

The real bargain is the distributable cash flow shown above. Rarely, does a unit-holder command such a generous amount of cash flow for a unit price of around $2.50. Plus that quarterly distributable cash flow will grow as the non-recurring items fade and the recurring leasing cash flow dominates.

There are still some idle ships that management must get leased. The ideal idle ships, maintenance and repair percentage of the fleet is probably a little lower than the current situation. But management is hard at work fixing the current situation. As more capital projects complete over the next twelve months, the positive quarterly distributable cash flow growth should continue.

Mr. Market may be having a hard time categorizing these units though. Previously Teekay Offshore was primarily an income vehicle. So that distributable cash flow was expected to be distributed. Now only $.01 per unit is distributed each quarter. The rest of the money is currently reinvested in the business.

The change in control of the general partner may mean that this partnership is now a growth vehicle instead of an income vehicle. Growth through the compounding of reinvested cash flow could lead to far less future dilution combined with earnings that increase faster. But Mr. Market tends to not be real thrilled with change.

Source: Teekay Offshore First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Report Slides

As shown above, the second quarter is really nothing to celebrate about. In fact, management forecasts a real stinker. However, much of what is there for the second quarter will not repeat and unit-holders can bet that management is working on the re-deliveries. With the second quarter now in the past, Mr. Market can concentrate on a far better future.

Anytime a material increase of new assets occurs, then that increase will be followed by startup costs. So the initial costs should be expected. The visibility of the increasing cash flow is usually clear due to the relatively long term contracts. Therefore, the market should see past some initially low or lower quarters.

Source: Teekay Offshore First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

The market can get concerned when operating cash flow takes a large drop as shown above. However, much of that drop is a nearly $50,000 unfavorable change in non-cash working capital accounts. The startup costs as well as some extra maintenance and repairs also helped account for the negative comparison.

Investors should also note that the investments in new ships has increased also. Management has also increased the financial leverage to unit-holders by issuing some more preferred stock. The increasing cash flow is expected to naturally delever the balance sheet. However, companies such as Brookfield tend to use financial leverage to obtain above average returns. Therefore debt decreases may be matched by preferred stock issuance in the future. In any event, Mr. Market may be waiting for evidence of the distribution strategy, the growth strategy, and the financial leverage before fully valuing the outstanding units. No matter the conclusion, growth appears to be in the future for the foreseeable future.

Source: Teekay Offshore First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Cash flow appears to be back on the growth track. The continuing recent delivery of vessels should assure positive cash flow comparisons for at least a year. One contract has a lower starting price followed by higher payments to hopefully extend the positive cash flow comparisons longer.

The big deal is the Brookfield control of the general partner. Previous management made some major financial errors and may have damaged relations with potential lenders. Currently, Brookfield is providing some of the necessary liquidity for the partnership to operate. Long term, lending relations need to improve to the point where the partnership does not appear to be dependent upon Brookfield.

More importantly, companies like Brookfield generally have an above average track record handling both risk and leverage. Cash flow is usually very closely watched as are key financial ratios. Therefore a future mishap that caused the recent bailout is far less likely under the new general partner.

Teekay Offshore was caught in a nasty industry downturn. But previous general partner management failed miserably to rectify the partnership finances appropriately. Lenders generally want to see a better track record in the future no matter what the future holds. Therefore the general partnership control (now) by Brookfield could be very welcome by potential lenders.

The current stock price appears to be a bargain due to the projected immediate cash flow increase from more leased vessels. In addition, management has now placed orders for more new ships to continue that initial growth record. Brookfield is likely to be a very growth oriented manager. There appears to be plenty of incentive for the common unit price to reach at least $4 in the near future. That provides considerable upside potential from the current price.

