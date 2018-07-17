Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Biotech IPO Review - Replimune, Rubius And Allakos

Replimune set for $101M IPO

According to the submitted S-1/A registration statement, Replimune Group (REPL) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO. The IPO will offer 6.7M common shares at $14 - 16.The clinical-stage biotech is advancing a pipeline of oncolytic immunotherapy treatment candidates for a variety of cancer conditions The candidates are based on its proprietary Immunolytic platform which it says maximally activates the immune system to fight cancer. Moreover, the company has substantial collaboration efforts and able management expertise in the specific field.

Personalized therapies are the new directions in many therapies including oncological ones. The company’s pioneering work in this direction earned it the first FDA-approved oncolytic immunotherapy. Oncolytic immunotherapy uses the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate and kill tumors. It is a new class of neoantigen vaccine specific for patients' tumors. The platform selected herpes simplex virus (HSV) as the most potent viral species with the greatest potential to directly kill cancer cells and deliver additional therapeutic proteins into tumors.

Based on the immunolytic platform, the company has three drugs in pipeline. They are called RP1, RP2 and RP3 respectively. RP1, the lead candidate, is their first immulytic product introduced to the clinic. The candidate is in a single large scale Phase ½ clinical trial as well as in combination with checkpoint blockade across several tumor types.

Derivates of the RP1, RP2 and RP3 express additional proteins. The company claims that “RP2 expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule and RP3 additionally expresses optimized immune co-stimulatory pathway ligands.” These candidates provide targeted delivery to the sites of immune response initiation in the tumor and draining lymph nodes with the goal of focusing systemic immune-based efficacy on tumors and limiting off target toxicity.

There are there planned trials of RP1. As mentioned above, the first of these trials is underway. The second trial is planned on 2 cohort groups of thirty patients each over four phases. The candidate will be tested in combination with nivolumab. Targeted indications are metastatic melanoma, metastatic bladder cancer, non-melanoma skin cancer and microsatellite instability high cancer. The trial is estimated to begin in H1 2019.

There is another trial of RP1 in combination cemiplimab indicated in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma planned to kick off in H1 2019. The company is also collaborating with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on combination therapies with its PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab. Two trials of RP2 are expected to begin in H1 and H2 2019. These trials will be indicated for mixed advanced solid tumors and triple negative breast cancer. RP3 is still in final stages of preclinical trial and is expected to enter into Phase 1 in 2020. According to a 2018 market research report by Technavio, by 2020, the solid tumor market is estimated to reach $43 billion.

According to the data of the last financial year, the company had $61.5 million in cash and the burn rate is $16M. The company raised $55M Series B funding last September. It seems the proceeds were just enough to conduct the final stages of the previous proof-of-concept human trials. The company has entered and plans to enter into further large-scale preliminary trials in coming quarters.

As usual for such early stage clinical stage companies, the company needs large stacks of cash. Hence going public seems to be a natural choice at this stage. However, even this $100M may not be enough beyond 2020 and further dilution through raising capital may be expected in future. Though the IPO price range seems to be a conventional one this season, the price range is slightly higher for such an early stage company none of whose trials has yielded any result yet.

Rubius Therapeutics set for $200M IPO

Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) announced its IPO of 9.5M common shares at $20-22. Estimated gross proceeds from the offer is $200M. The company is still in its preclinical stage and its $21.9M burn rate is slightly higher for a preclinical stage biotech. The company banks on a pioneering therapy platform called Red Cell technologies (‘RCT). The company’s proprietary technology platform is called Rubius Erythrocyte Design. Because of their unique properties, the company presumes that RCT has great potential in three distinct programs: rare disease, cancer therapies and autoimmune diseases.

Covering all three of these disease programs, the company has a long 12-product pipeline. Almost all of them have exciting technology background and preclinical data, but even the most advanced among them –RTX134 - is expected for an IND filing in 1Q 2019. Two more INDs in 2019 and 2020 are also planned and development is progressing as per schedule.

Going by the pre-IPO cash position of $136M, it seems the company already has a lot of cash. If this reflects positively on its ability to raise plenty of cash the IPO is expected to be a success. Last reported GA expenses stood at $22M; i.e. slightly higher than R&D expenses. This does not look well on financials of a preclinical company, but surely once the candidates move closer to trials stage this will change fast.

The company expects the post-IPO cash scenario to see the company through to 4Q 2020. At such an early preclinical stage, the shares of the company seem expensive at $21. At that range, they would trade at 4.28x its cash per share. Interested investors are advised to wait for future catalysts and dilution by market or secondary offerings.

Allakos set for $96M IPO

Allakos (ALLK) is ready to launch its IPO of 6M common shares at $15 - 17.The clinical-stage biotech focuses on inflammation biology, in particular in mast cell and eosinophil. The company’s lead candidate AK002, a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets an eosinophil and mast cell surface receptor called Siglec-8, is in Phase 2 development for eosinophilic gastritis and urticaria (hives).

AK002 inhibits the Siglec-8 receptor and thus dampens the activity of both cell types and mediates inflammation. Phase 1 preliminary results were promising. Top line results of major trial candidates are expected by mid-2019. The company expects to raise $96M through the IPO and the proceeds are estimated to be enough to see the candidate through to the pivotal trial stage. As stated in another review above, the price range seems to be conventional this IPO season, but presently seems a tad pricey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.