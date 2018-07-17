Macro Musings Podcast: Monica De Bolle On The Economic Challenges Facing Argentina And Venezuela

Includes: AGT, ARGT
by: David Beckworth

Monica de Bolle is a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University. Monica is published widely on the subject of Latin American economies, and she joins the show today to explain some of the recent financial and economic developments in Argentina and Venezuela.

David and Monica also analyze the political atmosphere and policy environment that led to Argentina’s current economic hardships and discuss where the country might be if they had not pursued such policies.