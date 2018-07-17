Metals Investors: Buy GDX, Not GLD

Source

As the summer progresses, many investors with exposure in precious metals have found themselves in a quandary. Most of the traditionally bullish drivers that should be creating rallies in the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) have not had the desired impact - and the effect has been a slow-build to losses for long positions in the dominant precious metals ETF. But viable alternatives can still be found when using the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) to express a similar stance in the commodities space. Strong earnings and lower price-to-book valuations in GDX have made the mining sector look much more attractive when viewed in comparison to the “standard” precious metals instruments. All told, it looks as though the time is right to pull the trigger on new long positions in GDX in anticipation of post-summer rallies in the months ahead.

In recent months, gold prices have held below $1,300 in situations where bond yields have fallen and stock markets were hit with selling pressure from investors. Historically, the conventional wisdom has told us that gold prices should experience an inversely-correlated relationship to these asset classes (which means instruments like GLD should have rallied).

Since this did not occur, the implication is that there is heightened risk and uncertainty tied to the underlying value of precious metals. These trends helped inform the call for a neutral stance on GLD made in a previous article. At the same time, rising rates of inflation in the U.S. have failed to inspire gold investors in search of hedging mechanisms - and there is little reason to believe that these trends will be changing any time in the near future. This darkens the outlook for GLD, and it suggests that precious metals investors should be looking elsewhere for opportunities.

Fortunately, those investors will not need to go very far to find a viable alternative. The GDX ETF offers globally diversified exposure to the gold mining sector, which has delivered strongly on its earnings expectations in recent quarters. Next, we will look at another GDX stock component which does not receive a great deal of attention in the financial news media: Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM). Newcrest tends to fall under the radar for U.S. investors because it trades on the Australian Stock Exchange, ASX.

Since Australian mining companies make up nearly 14% of the fund, it is critical to consider trends in these components as an added factor before initiating long positions in the broader ETF. Newcrest’s expansive reach extends throughout the Asia-Pacific region (Indonesia and Fiji), and the stock makes up 5.91% of the total portfolio holdings in GDX. In addition to gold, Newcrest also mines for copper and silver, with a proven history of maintaining reasonable production costs and developing mines with long reserve life.

In its most recent reporting period, Newcrest reduced its debt levels by $63 million and displayed solid evidence which suggests that the company is on track to achieve guidance in production, cost levels, and capital expenditure. Newcrest has generated free cash show in eight consecutive half-year periods (with $134 million in FCF posted during its most recent period), and the company’s low cost position is also evident (with AISC for gold shown at $860 per ounce). All of this suggests that Newcrest is in a good position to meet on the majority of its financial commitments, and its inclusion in GDX is a highlight that is often missed by metals investors outside of Australia.

Conversely, areas of weakness have been cited in Goldcorp, Inc. (NYSE:GG) and it is important to note some of these factors in order to outline potential risks for the trade. Goldcorp operates in North and South America to mine for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc and the stock accounts for 5.58% of total portfolio assets in GDX. In the first quarter, Goldcorp posted earnings of $0.08 per share which missed the expectations of $0.11 per share seen in analyst surveys. The numbers were also well below Goldcorp’s prior year figures, which came in at $0.20 per share ($170 million) for the quarter. Weaker sales, lower production levels, and higher costs generated profit declines that could not be offset by better gold prices for the period. GG has been trading under pressure for nearly all of this year, falling sharply from the highs at $15.39 posted on January 13.

The news was not all bad, however, even though the market’s reaction to the report was almost exclusively bearish. Those negatives were aided in part by a 30% rise in revenues from zinc extractions revenues. These gains were generated by reduced treatment and refining charges, and a 14% increase in average realized prices for the metal. The company’s gold production levels reached 590,000 ounces with all-in sustaining costs of $810 per ounce. Goldcorp’s Materials Handling project at Musselwhite and its Pyrite Leach project at Peñasquito were described as progressing at rates that are ahead of schedule - and this looks encouraging for the miner’s earnings prospects in the quarters ahead.

Here, it is important to note that added attraction for investors looking to invest individually in GG can be found with the stock’s 0.6% dividend yield. In the low-interest rate environment that characterizes the U.S. economy in its current form, this creates advantages relative to non-yielding instruments like GLD.

Even better, those annualized yield advantages actually jump to 0.8% (or $0.18 per share) when buying into the broader GDX ETF. One of the central criticisms made against those investing in the precious metals space comes from the fact that both physical gold and GLD do not offer dividend payouts. But, as we can see, those arguments can be eradicated when investors opt for long positions in GDX as a workable alternative.

In this price-to-book value chart, we can see that GDX is trading near its lowest levels since the middle of 2016. After falling from its September 2017 highs (at 2.14) the price-to-book value of GDX hit 1.36 in March and has attempted to stabilize in the months that have followed. These favorable valuations can be viewed against the improved earnings outlook that we now see for the sector - and the combined effect here suggests much better opportunities for investors looking for upside in precious metals exposure (when compared to long positions in GLD).

For some, the concept of technical analysis is something to be viewed with skepticism. But it should be remembered that these techniques simply offer an objective way of looking at price trends and market valuations. In the case of GDX, we are now seeing a textbook Coil pattern, which is essentially a constriction of trading ranges. This period of market indecision is coming as trend activity in the Commodity Channel Index is strengthening in the bullish direction.

The conventional wisdom in technical analysis tells us that Coil patterns are typically followed by explosive breakout moves once the period of market indecision comes to a close. Rising readings now seen in the Commodity Channel Index suggest that the most probable breakout direction is to the topside, and that outlook falls in line nicely with the favorably fundamental backdrop that can be found in the gold mining block as a whole. Advice here is to start building bullish exposure in GDX at current levels, as an alternative to riskier speculative positioning in GLD and in the precious metals themselves.

