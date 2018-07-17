Lockheed Martin: Pension Problems Ahead?

The pension fund obligations are significant and over $5 billion in contributions expected this year alone.

The company had pension obligation problems in the 1st quarter, and this could linger throughout the rest of 2018.

Defense company earnings multiples are high by historical standards, but these valuations could be the new normal.

Quick Synopsis

The defense industry has been in a cyclical upturn and this is the result of a focused effort to increase the defense budget to $665 billion annually. Lockheed Martin (LMT) remains the largest weapons manufacturer because of their operational excellence and consistent revenue/earnings expansion.

The major F-35 program has escaped the low rate initial production hell that was plagued by cost overruns, manufacturing delays and a steep learning curve. The company has finally started deliveries to strategic allies Korea, Israel and other NATO partners which participated in the development of the jet. This is strategically important to the company's business model as nearly 25% of revenues are sourced from sales of the jet.

They also have increased production volumes on their Missiles and Fire Control business unit. MFC will be growing the fastest through the increasing volumes of PAC-3, THAAD and JASSM programs. The best way to describe the nature of Lockheed’s two critical business units is Aeronautics is the highest gross margin, yet lower volume generator. Whereas MFC is a high volume and high margin profit center that generates significant profits. Both business units are ramping up and will be highlighted in the 2nd quarter conference call.

Looking at valuation

The company continues to return record amounts of capital to shareholders and has increased the dividend consistently. The recent turn down in share price to the $300 levels caused the price to earnings ratio to decline below 20 and create an attractive entry point.

(Chart source koyfin.com)

Based on the current market conditions and the defense industries earning multiple retracing towards 19x earnings, I believe an appropriate multiple to use is 21x forward earnings.

Management indicated their current annual earnings range of $15.80 to $16.10. Using management assumptions (which have been revised up many times over the past few years) with a 21x multiple, the stock should trade between $331.80 and $338.10 per share.

As long as management can sustain the dividend and the defense budget increases, the stock price can hold the $330 pricing level.

Some more factors driving the share price over the coming months are:

The share price is trending towards its 200-day moving average of $322 and if it breaks this level, it will likely hold over a longer period of time.

This is bullish trend and the next pricing level is likely $330+ per share.

The stock experienced a double top at $360 per share, which means it could take a long time before it ever breaks that pricing level again.

The recent correction provided an attractive entry level heading into 2nd quarter earnings.

Risks heading into the second half of 2018

Pension obligations

The Lockheed pension was an analyst topic during the 1st quarter conference call due to the company making a $1.5 billion contribution to the pension plan. Heading into the 2nd quarter, this narrative should remain as an additional $3.5 billion is expected to be contributed towards the plan through the 3rd quarter 2018. These contributions are likely to cause negative free cash flow for the rest of 2018 and have the potential to incur additional liabilities for the company heading into 2019. It is a hot topic because the company can't afford to consistently make contributions to pension assets when they pay out such a significant portion of earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Pension plan assets returned 13% in 2017 and the company is using a 7.5% long term rate assumption moving forward. Management indicated their funding obligations can vary up or down depending on the return of the SP 500 and markets. The company reports their pension holdings annually and it is difficult to know whether their portfolio managers reallocated the $32 billion balance of the pension fund.

As of September 30, 2017, the asset allocation for the pension was 26% domestic equity, 22% domestic fixed income, 17% international equity, 10% private equity, 5%-real estate, 3% cash and 15% in alternatives. (Source)

This is an aggressive allocation and we know the recent downturn in China (down 20% last month) and US markets will have an impact on whether the fund can meet its 7.5% discount assumption.

The US is at the end of an expansionary cycle and the market performance we have seen in years past isn’t likely. The good news is the pension freezes heading into 2020, so the risk to cash flows is a near term problem and shouldn’t last past 2020. Lockheed switched to a defined contribution plan, which should save on expenses and give stability to the share price.

Negative free cash flow is on the horizon

Free cash flow is important topic for Lockheed Martin as they return a lot of cash to shareholders and this could cause cash flow problems in future periods.

Their payout ratio is 49.5%, as of 1st quarter 2018. This is a decrease from quarters past, as the company received a net benefit on earnings form the tax reform bill. The average payout ratio over the past 5 years has been elevated and often greater than 50% of total earnings. While this payout ratio is sustainable during periods of growth and revenue expansion, any turn down in business will stop share repurchases and halt dividend growth.

This chart shows consistent dividend growth of around 10% annually, it also shows earnings increase proportionally to sustain the dividend payout. (Disregard the forward EPS numbers as they aren’t adjusted from the tax act being passed).

Most businesses have cyclical downturns at some point and earnings don’t step up consistently. It remains to be seen if the dividend increases every year will be sustained, due to uncertainty in the business cycle and the risk of future pension contributions.

Any potential dividend cut could cause a rapid decrease in the share price and this remains a major risk to owning shares at these levels.

An additional risk to the share price is the high earnings multiple the company is currently valued at. The price to earnings ratio of 19 is elevated by historical standards. In the past, defense companies would trade towards 10-13 times earnings. A valuation contraction remains a possibility if market conditions deteriorate moving forward. Over the next few years, it is unlikely the SP 500 will return record gains because we are near the end of the second longest expansionary cycle in US history.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. Any forward looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Dylan Quintilone CRD# 6732024

More information can be found about Copper Canyon LLC CRD#286061 here, by typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client portfolios that hold Lockheed Martin Common Stock



I have family members and clients employed by Lockheed Martin. I represented information that is publicly available in this article.