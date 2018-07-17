Fennec Pharma: Assured Patience To Be Greatly Rewarded

We recommend accumulating shares of Fennec during this "quiet period," and maintain a price target of $15.

However, longs should not be deterred. At the end of the day, PEDMARK is worth what it is worth.

Lack of known near-term catalysts and dwindling cash have attracted shorts to shares of Fennec Pharma.

Shares of Fennec Pharma (NASDAQ:FENC) continue to slide on no news and dwindling cash, enticing shorts to visit. Despite the short-term pain for bulls, they should be confident in PEDMARK's inherent worth and ability to profit investors going forward. The following article will shed light on what is attracting shorts and why bulls should confidently hold on and add during this quiet period.

Fennec has garnered the attention of shorts since joining the Russell 3000:

Figure 1: Short interest skyrockets as Fennec joins the Russell 3000 (Source: Nasdaq)

There are three primary reasons for the increasing short interest:

Poor near-term chart technicals Lack of foreseeable near-term catalysts Dwindling cash with an asset close to approval

Assuming Fennec goes it alone, the company will, undoubtably, have to raise additional cash to market its product. Although we have reasons to think Fennec will bow out, this doesn't make for a good short case (not everyone bites into the dogma).

As of March 31, 2018, current cash was $26.7 million. The previous quarter burned a modest $1.7 million. However, the modest figure will likely grow as Fennec prepares to meet the regulatory requirements in preparation of marketing PEDMARK. Additionally, companies that go it alone don't typically do so with millions of cash in the teens. Now, that would be juvenile!

Of course, as discussed before, we think it is highly unlikely Fennec will go it alone. The chances of the company bringing PEDMARK to the market is very low. PEDMARK will probably be sold by a corporation with much more money than Fennec, so they won't have to stay awake at night wondering how they are going to pay their marketing bills.

But all of this doesn't mean there isn't money to be made right now for shorts:

Figure 2: Shares in Fennec decisively broke the 200-day MA, exacerbating the present downtrend (Source: StockCharts)

There is.

And to be blunt, Fennec's 6-month chart looks extraordinarily ugly (for bulls) at the moment. And if one were trading simply on technicals (which many do), this appears to be a great short candidate and has been working out for a few weeks now.

Fennec is now trading where it was before PEDMARK received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD). Unsurprisingly, because a BTD this late in the game isn't worth as much as it would be for a phase 1 or 2 candidate. PEDMARK is already near the finish line. BTD doesn't necessarily speed up the process (and thus, save the company money).

Shorts are also banking on the fact that an investment in Fennec may be a very boring one for months to come. Investors look for excitement in biotechnology!

All in all, this just isn't an exciting time for Fennec. It shouldn't be. Any company with just a single product that is simply waiting expected regulatory approval months down the road is bound to be subject to trading winds.

Additional insight into PEDMARK data provides additional validation on its clinical significance

Published late June in the New England Journal of Medicine, the results underline the critical significance of the drug:

Hearing loss of grade 1 or higher occurred in 18 of 55 children (33%) in the cisplatin–sodium thiosulfate group, as compared with 29 of 46 (63%) in the cisplatin-alone group, indicating a 48% lower incidence of hearing loss in the cisplatin–sodium thiosulfate group (relative risk, 0.52; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.33 to 0.81; P=0.002).

Importantly, the addition of PEDMARK to cisplatin didn't jeopardize event-free and overall survival. Additional information (only available to journal subscribers) provides more positive vibes from PEDMARK.

What's a product worth without a decent patent though? PEDMARK's patents expire in 2021. However, Fennec will be granted additional exclusivity once it is FDA approved, as described in the company's latest 10-K filing:

Currently, we have licensed from Oregon Health and Science University 1 U.S. and 9 foreign patents which expire in Europe. All patents expire in 2021, with an additional 2 patents pending.



In addition, periods of marketing exclusivity for STS may also be possible in the United States under orphan drug status and in Europe under European Market Exclusivity for Pediatric Use. We obtained U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for the use of STS in the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients in 2004 which provides 7.5 years of market exclusivity upon approval. We plan to pursue European Market Exclusivity for Pediatric Use upon approval which would allow for 10 years of market exclusivity.

So no worries. There is money to be made here for someone in the US and Europe (friends, not foes).

In Conclusion

Bulls should not grow wary at the declining share price. No matter how low it goes, it doesn't change PEDMARK's inherent worth. There is hardly a greater risk/reward scenario out there in biotechnology than the one I present above. If you're a biotech investor with an ability to stomach red numbers for a few months in confident assurance of future green, this is the stock for you.

We maintain a $15 price target on shares of Fennec. We also wouldn't mind if shorts play with this one a little longer, allowing bulls to accumulate further.

