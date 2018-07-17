The Chemist's Quality CEF Report - June 2018.

For the inaugural issue of The Chemist's Quality CEF Report (September 2017), describing the background and rationale of the Report, please click here. Data were taken from the close of June 14, 2018.

What does the "Quality" indicate? Simply put, it means that the distribution coverage is greater than 100%. However, please note these caveats: Firstly, coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >100% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 100% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 99.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 100.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I hope that these rankings of quality CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest Quality discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts and coverage >100%. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (EVJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -16.59% 4.92% -1.3 38% 1.54% 106% (CEV) Tax-Free Income-California -15.79% 3.92% -1.6 36% 1.44% 107% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.77% 5.03% -1.6 39% 0.98% 105% (NBO) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.70% 4.09% -1.8 40% 1.31% 113% (MNE) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.69% 3.80% -1.7 38% 1.23% 109% (NBW) Tax-Free Income-California -15.49% 4.26% -1.9 41% 1.28% 109% (NQP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -15.16% 4.81% -1.2 40% 0.99% 109% (BQH) Tax-Free Income-New York -15.15% 4.22% -1.7 39% 1.37% 108% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -15.14% 4.47% -2.0 37% 1.67% 113% (NUO) Tax-Free Income-Ohio -15.06% 4.21% -1.2 39% 1.03% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest z-scores

CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison. Only funds with coverage >100% are considered.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (BGT) Taxable Income-Senior Loan -2.3 -7.42% 5.23% 29% 1.19% 102% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -2.2 -14.75% 5.84% 23% 1.12% 103% (NMT) Non-US/Other-Global Income -2.1 -13.25% 8.22% 30% 1.31% 104% (JGH) Tax-Free Income-Massachusetts -2.1 -12.20% 4.28% 38% 1.07% 107% (MPA) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -2.1 -12.09% 4.94% 40% 0.88% 102% (NPN) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -2.0 -15.14% 4.47% 37% 1.67% 113% (NAZ) Taxable Income-Preferreds -2.0 -8.21% 7.91% 30% 1.31% 109% (FPF) Tax-Free Income-Arizona -2.0 -9.67% 4.12% 37% 1.07% 105% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -2.0 -6.27% 3.69% 4% 0.99% 102% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.9 -15.05% 7.20% 32% 1.24% 115%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 20 highest Quality yields

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 20 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, and [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration). Only funds with coverage >100% are considered. To make the charts more manageable I've split the funds into two groups of 10.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.23% -7.12% -0.5 30% 2.24% 103% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.41% -8.76% -0.7 26% 1.62% 108% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.08% -6.92% 0.4 30% 1.96% 102% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.95% -1.42% 1.7 29% 1.66% 100% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.40% -11.44% -1.1 26% 1.17% 107% (PDI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.33% 9.59% 2.3 45% 2.15% 117% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.30% -10.30% -0.8 32% 1.59% 119% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.25% -10.17% -0.6 29% 1.08% 110% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.22% -13.25% -2.1 30% 1.31% 104% (HPS) Taxable Income-Preferreds 8.10% -3.42% -0.5 33% 1.23% 102% (HPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 8.0% -0.6% -0.1 34% 1.25% 100% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.0% -14.6% -1.8 37% 1.57% 105% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.9% -8.2% -2.0 30% 1.31% 109% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income 7.9% -10.5% -1.5 24% 1.55% 109% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income 7.9% -12.8% -1.2 25% 1.25% 102% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.9% -9.5% -0.4 35% 2.28% 101% (ARDC) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 7.9% -8.7% 0.8 29% 1.97% 105% (HPI) Taxable Income-Preferreds 7.8% 0.5% 0.6 34% 1.24% 101% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.8% -13.4% -1.5 31% 1.49% 107% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield 7.6% -10.5% -0.8 27% 1.14% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.58% 8.03% -1.8 -1.2 37% 1.57% 105% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.25% 8.22% -2.1 -1.1 30% 1.31% 104% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -15.05% 7.20% -1.9 -1.1 32% 1.24% 115% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.43% 7.75% -1.5 -1.0 31% 1.49% 107% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.81% 7.89% -1.2 -1.0 25% 1.25% 102% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.44% 8.40% -1.1 -1.0 26% 1.17% 107% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.94% 7.22% -1.4 -0.9 5% 0.99% 109% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -14.75% 5.84% -2.2 -0.9 23% 1.12% 103% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.30% 8.30% -0.8 -0.9 32% 1.59% 119% (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -12.85% 6.54% -1.8 -0.8 22% 0.87% 101%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of Quality yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >100% coverage are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -13.25% 8.22% -2.1 2.3 30% 1.31% 104% (BWG) Non-US/Other-Global Income -14.58% 8.03% -1.8 2.1 37% 1.57% 105% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -15.05% 7.20% -1.9 2.1 32% 1.24% 115% (FT) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector -14.75% 5.84% -2.2 1.9 23% 1.12% 103% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.43% 7.75% -1.5 1.6 31% 1.49% 107% (BTZ) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -12.85% 6.54% -1.8 1.5 22% 0.87% 101% (EVP) Tax-Free Income-Pennsylvania -15.14% 4.47% -2.0 1.4 37% 1.67% 113% (AWF) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.94% 7.22% -1.4 1.3 5% 0.99% 109% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -8.21% 7.91% -2.0 1.3 30% 1.31% 109% (NXJ) Tax-Free Income-New Jersey -15.77% 5.03% -1.6 1.3 39% 0.98% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

Top picks?

I try to emphasize that the Cambridge Income Laboratory is not primarily about "picks".

This month, let's take a quick look at the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH), a $414 million global income fund from Nuveen that ranked first in the D x Y x Z screen. The fund is relatively new, being incepted in November 2014.

At yesterday's prices, it yielded 8.32% on market (7.19% on NAV), and closed with a discount of -13.33% and a 1-year z-score of -2.1. Its coverage was calculated to be 104%.

The numbers indicate that JGH is attractively valued right now. YTD, the share price of JGH has fallen by -8.93% while the NAV has declined by "only" -3.51%, indicating a widening discount.

JGH data by YCharts

The current discount of -13.33% is widest since late 2016, but it should be noted that in late 2015/early 2016, the discount exceeded -16%.

The dividend has been cut twice since inception of the fund, from 13.2 cents to 12 cents and just last month, the dividend was cut to 10.7 cents.

JGH Dividend data by YCharts

JHG has not been immune to the fall in bond yields around the world, and net investment income has declined in each full fiscal year since inception. Managers have elected to align distributions closely with earnings, explaining why there have already been two distribution cuts since inception of the fund in 2014.

Here's a comparison of JGH's metrics among the broader "Global Income" peer group (I removed PIMCO's RCS as I believe CEFConnect has mischaracterized that fund when it should really be categorized as "Multisector").

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

We can see that numerically speaking, JGH is the most attractively valued global income CEF. It has both the widest discount of -13.25% and the widest (tied) 1-year z-score of -1.8. Performance-wise, it ranks 2nd (+4.37%) for 1-year NAV return and 1st (+5.38%) for 3-year NAV return. One drawback of JGH is its relatively high baseline expense ratio of 1.31%, which is 2nd highest of the peer group.

Do any members own JHG or the other listed global option income funds? Share in the comments section below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long the portfolio securities..

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.