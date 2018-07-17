Are Institutions Abandoning Tesla?

Institutions have been caught in a prisoner’s dilemma; rushing out of Tesla could crater confidence in the much-hyped stock, but waiting too long might mean holding the bag for quicker movers.

At the end of Q1 2018, T. Rowe Price was the largest institutional shareholder, with two mutual funds holding 3.73% of Tesla’s shares.

Tesla’s institutional ownership has been very high in recent years; large-scale institutional ownership has helped to keep a floor under the share price.

Tesla (TSLA) is a deeply controversial stock. Analysts are deeply divided on its future, the share price is quite volatile, and it is the most shorted stock on the market. Amidst the chaos – and occasional violent swings – a degree of price stability has been maintained thanks to a substantial core of institutional shareholders. With passions running hot, these anchors have undoubtedly comforted retail investors and management alike.

For Tesla bears, the institutional ownership has often been seen as an impediment to the stock falling to what they deem a more appropriate level. With a $55 billion market capitalization, Tesla has occasionally stripped General Motors (GM) of the title of America’s most valuable automaker, despite making a comparatively tiny number of vehicles and running massive operating losses.

With the fundamentals deteriorating and a stock price seemingly way out of alignment with reality, it seemed like only a matter of time before institutions decided to take profits and head for the exits. But big institutional holders have been faced with a dilemma: None wants to be the first to start the stampede for the exit, but none wants to be left behind holding the bag either.

It now seems as if T. Rowe Price has blinked first, cutting its position substantially during Q1 2018. The market has not yet acknowledged the move, since overall institutional holdings have not yet been updated. However, an assessment of the unaudited holdings between Q1 and Q2 reveal major moves that could do serious damage to Tesla’s share price in the relative near term.

Once In Love

T. Rowe Price was the top institutional owner at the end of Q1 2018, holding 15,625,798 shares – a 9.25% stake in the upstart electric vehicle maker. Among mutual fund holdings, T. Rowe’s Global Technology Fund and Global Growth Stock Fund held 1.88% and 1.85% of Tesla’s shares, respectively. That made them Number 2 and Number 3 among mutual funds with stakes in Tesla, just behind Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Index Fund.

The Global Technology Fund is a comparatively small fund by T. Rowe’s standards, with about $6.5 billion under management. The fund boasts a 5-year annualized return of 26.77%, thanks to an aggressive investment style focused on breakthrough and growth technology opportunities. Thus, for Tesla evangelists, it would seem only natural that this fund would hold such a considerable stake in a company promising to disrupt the auto industry. At the end of March 2018, 12.67% of the Global Technology Fund was made up of Tesla stock.

T. Rowe’s Growth Stock Fund is one of the company’s flagship funds. With $54.5 billion in assets under management, the fund boasts a 5-year annualized return of 17.62%. The fund held slightly fewer Tesla shares than the smaller Global Technology Fund, but its comparative size made its bet on Tesla less integral to its overall performance.

Creeping Toward The Exit

That was the story in Q1. But times appear to have changed.

Upon reviewing T. Rowe’s portfolio holdings by mutual fund, we have found some strange moves. While the Growth Stock Fund appears to have added 395,088 shares to its holdings, the Global Technology Fund slashed its position by a whopping 2,687,567 shares. With just 505,283 shares left in the fund, Tesla is no longer among its top ten holdings.

In 2016, Josh Spencer, the manager of the Global Technology Fund said, "I love everything about Tesla. I think it's a revolutionary company, addressing an enormous market with differentiated technology." Apparently, the love affair has soured.

The Global Technology Fund is not alone among T. Rowe’s mutual funds to cut their stakes in Tesla. A review of the available quarterly holdings reports suggests a net outflow of at least 2.4 million shares. That is hardly a recipe for confidence in a company desperately seeking an inflection point with its Model 3 sedan, which promises to be Tesla’s first mass-market product. Evidently, the “production hell” CEO Elon Musk has described at length is too much for T. Rowe to stomach.

Investor’s Eye View

So what should investors make of this?

For now, all we have is an incomplete picture. But seeing the second largest mutual fund shareholder slash its holdings so drastically should be indicative of troubled waters ahead. The net selling during Q2 by T. Rowe and other large institutional holders will be revealed very soon. Given the stock price action, it is unlikely too many funds have rushed to the exits. And T. Rowe continues to hold a substantial, if apparently reduced position, in the embattled automaker.

But the signs point the beginnings of a creep toward the exits. It will likely take some time to play out. But, with an ugly Q2 earnings report expected within a few weeks and precious few signs of good news on the horizon, investors lacking institutional clout should probably do likewise. When the big players start to move for the exits, the floor under Tesla’s stock will leave with them.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.