My Top 5 Undervalued DGI Stocks

On Saturday afternoon I was watching Regis “Rougarou” Prograis fight on ESPN. If you’re a boxing fan, you’ve got to take a look at this heavy fisted southpaw. He’s got the entire city of New Orleans behind him and he brings a ton of energy to the ring. The kid is tenacious and I think he has the mark of a true champion.

During the match, for filler content in between rounds and such, the commenters were making lists: who the Rougarou reminded them of, who he idolizes, who he studies, etc. When I was younger I worked in sports journalism and one of my favorite aspects of that job was putting together lists like that. During downtime and the off-season, list making is a sports fan’s bread and butter.

So, with this in mind, I decided to spend my Saturday evening putting together a list of my own. You know, for nostalgia’s sake. Recently, while participating in Mike Nadel’s #1 Stock in the World panel, I spent time list-making trying to figure out/justify my favorite stock in the market. Not much has changed since then, so it didn’t make sense to go back down that route. Instead, I decided to put together a new list: the best DGI values that I see in the market today.

This article isn’t necessarily about the best pick or my favorite stocks, but instead the cheapest companies that I follow regularly that offer reliably increasing passive income.

There are a handful of names that are hovering my price targets at the moment. Certain industries have been beaten down as of late and many companies within seem irrationally cheap. However, for the sake of expediency, I’ve decided to cut this list down to my top 5 (with a couple of honorary mentions, to start things off).

Honorable Mentions:

First and foremost, let’s start with the company that I recently covered in a focus ticker piece: International Business Machines (IBM). IBM is a company that people love to hate. After a 5+ year streak of negative quarterly growth comps, I don’t blame them. With that said, it’s undeniable that IBM is cheap. The company trades with a 10.5x forward multiple. If management is about to turn this ship around, investors buying at these levels have the potential for strong returns if multiples expand. With that said, that “if” is a fairly large one. I’m not going to hold my breath. I’m also not going to say much more about IBM; if you’re interested in this name, follow this link to my recent IBM-centric piece. There has been a lot of commentary over there already, feel free to join the conversation. This company doesn’t make my top-5 list, but I feel compelled to mention a name that has a 20+ year dividend growth streak, a ~4.3% yield, and a near single-digit P/E multiple.

Next up, we have Gilead Sciences (GILD). I’ve made it known in the past that I’m not a big fan of GILD. Simply put, I’ve lost faith in this management team. GILD did a wonderful job curing Hepatitis C and made boatloads of money on those drugs. However, GILD wasn’t able to predict the trajectory of the global HCV market, lost significant market share to peers, and didn’t do a great job of re-investing its HCV related cash flows back into the business, generating growth elsewhere. GILD raised debt to buy back shares (a management practice that I’m not a big fan of). Some say that management is being really patient, or precise even, with its large cash position in terms of deal-making, but I see them as being hesitant and unable to execute. Time will tell, I suppose. But, in the meantime, I’m not interested in owning GILD shares, even if they’re cheap.

And, cheap they are. GILD has bounced off of its recent lows and now trades for ~$77/share. Analysts are expecting GILD to produce $6.17 worth of earnings in 2018, meaning that GILD trades for ~12.4x this year’s earnings. This is well below the market average. This is well below GILD’s long-term average. I typically find companies trading for ~12.5x earnings that have recently posted strong dividend growth attractive. However, the problem with GILD is that its earnings are falling precipitously.

To me, that 12.5x multiple can be misleading. In the past, investors touted GILD’s value when it traded for 6x, 7x, 8x…but those cheap multiples were traps because of the rate of decline of GILD’s earnings. In 2015, GILD posted $12.61 on the bottom-line. 2018’s figure is projected to be roughly half of that (and 30% less than 2017’s total of $8.84).

I have a very hard time stepping out in front of a negative EPS growth trend like this. Even so, for investors braver than me, GILD at these levels could present tremendous value. If any of its investments outside of HCV posts unexpected growth, double-digit returns are very likely. I prefer my biotech holdings to have stronger, more diverse portfolios than GILD’s, but if you’ve got the stomach for this one, more power to you!

I’d like to mention the big banks. I find many of them attractively valued at the moment. I own JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Bank of America (BAC). All these trade with sub-market multiples and just recently announced major shareholder returns. With that said, I understand that these are more cyclical companies and their dividend growth cannot be counted on through economic environments, thick and thin. During bull markets, I expect the banks will roar. But during bear phases, watch out below. Because of dividend sustainability issues, the banks didn’t make this top-5 list. However, for investors who’re bullish on the short/medium term economic outlook, these can serve as interesting investment/trading vehicles with meaningful yield kickers.

Before I get into the actual list, I’d like to point out one more potential deep value pick here: General Electric (GE). I’m not going to spend much time here on GE because I don’t really even consider it a dividend growth stock anymore. GE recently cut its dividend. That’s typically a sign to avoid a stock for me. However, it’s worth mentioning that the shares have fallen from their peak of $31+ a few years ago to ~$13 today. Even after the dividend cut, GE shares yield ~3.5%, which is well above the yield that its other large-cap industrial peers offer. With that said, the high yield could be there for good reason. The market still doesn’t believe in the sustainability of GE’s dividend, with certain analysts predicting even more cuts on the way. Thankfully, I got out of GE near the highs at $29.22 and while I’ve considered getting back in on weakness, I avoided what has turned out to be a trap. But, even though I’ve maintained my bearishness, with corporate restructuring ongoing and the potential for a value unlocking break-up on the horizon, maybe this could turn out to be a nice pick for bottom feeders down here at $13. Or, maybe the bottom is still a long way down. Time will tell. I don’t have the confidence to make such a bet on GE shares, but I thought this company is worth mentioning, having fallen so far from its former glory.

#5: Comcast (CMCSA)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With the content battle between Disney (DIS) and Comcast brewing over lately, much has been made of CMCSA stock. The discussion surrounding CMCSA has been focused primarily on the potential for an all-out bidding war against Disney. No one argues that the Fox/Sky assets aren’t attractive. I think whoever ends the majority of these global media assets is going to be setting themselves up nicely to compete with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) over the long term. I own both DIS and CMCSA, so I’ve been following the battle closely as well. However, what I think has been lost in all of the coverage on CMCSA is just how cheap this stock has gotten.

It appears that we’re in a winner-take-all market environment in the media space. Traditional media players are trading at sub-market multiples while Netflix has been awarded a triple-digit forward multiple because of its growth expectations. I don’t believe that NFLX will dominate the world of streaming media. On the contrary, while I applaud Netflix for its revolutionary innovation within the media industry, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the traditional names start to take back market share as they build out streaming platforms of their own and force Netflix to produce more and more of its content organically.

Although CMCSA has bounced ~10% off of its recent lows at $35 or so, I still think this company is a bargain trading for less than 14x 2018 earnings (and ~12.5x 2019 EPS expectations). CMCSA is expected to post double-digit earnings growth in 2018, 2019, and 2020. This is coming off of a 2017 where the company grew its EPS by 18%. To top things off, CMCSA has posted double-digit dividend growth every year since initiating its payments in 2008. CMCSA’s most recent dividend increase was 20.6%. The company yields 2.20%. It’s rare to find a company yielding significantly more than the broader market, posting 20% dividend growth, with double-digit earnings expectations, trading for ~12.5x forward earnings.

Sure, Comcast faces strong competition in the media and internet spaces. No company comes without risks. However, I feel quite comfortable with my large CMCSA holdings. My only regret is not buying more at the recent lows (I was being greedy, hoping for sub-$30 prices).

#4 Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Royal Caribbean stock has been on some rough seas as of late. The company hit a 52-week high of $135.65 back in January during the big stock market melt-up, RCL has sold off more recently, down to the $101 level. As a value investor, I’m constantly following equity weakness, trying to decipher whether or not the market is being rational. In RCL’s case, I recently bought the stock at $105.42 because I believe the market is being irrational. Today, shares trade for ~$108 and I still find them to be cheap.

RCL has sold off for a handful of reasons. First of all, this is a highly cyclical name, dependent on the health of the global consumer. When the market turned in February, RCL lost its bullish mojo. As interest rates rise and fears of an inverted yield curve (and the potential recession that has historically followed) have increased, demand for RCL stock has diminished. In an economic downturn, RCL will likely struggle more than your average stock. During the 08/09 Great Recession, RCL shares fell from ~$42 down to just $6. Granted, RCL was dealing with balance sheet issues at the time that management has since addressed, but I think this will still be a name that suffers immensely during a bear market and investors are quick to cut risk like that.

Another reason is rising oil prices. Although RCL hedges its fuel costs, oil still plays a large role in the company’s profitability and higher fuel costs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line.

And lastly, there is concern amongst analysts that with a handful of ships being constructed by several large companies, capacity in the cruise industry is growing too large, too fast. RCL management has refuted this point in recent conference calls though, and I’m going to side with the insiders as opposed to industry analysts. What’s more, the new ships, especially the ones that RCL is building, are quite simply amazing and although anecdotal evidence is good for nothing in the stock market, I can say that they’ve sparked my interest in sailing the high seas.

But, macro direction, oil prices, and capacity issues aside, I like to focus on the company’s fundamentals instead of these more speculative input variables. Because of its recent bout of weakness, RCL is trading well below the market’s average as well as its own historical average. At today’s share price of ~$108, RCL is trading for just 13.1x ttm earnings. RCL is expected to post solid EPS growth in both 2018 and 2019 (18% and 14%, respectively) and therefore, trades with an even cheaper forward multiple of ~10.7x.

Since 2013, RCL has increased its quarterly dividend 5-fold, from $0.12/share to $0.60/share. What’s more, RCL has paid its current $0.60/share dividend for 4 quarters in a row now and I’m expecting yet another double-digit dividend increase to be announced on schedule in September. RCL currently yields 2.22% and has a forward payout ratio of just 27%. I don’t want to see management push the payout ratio too high because RCL does have the propensity to post significant negative earnings growth during bear markets, but I think RCL can comfortably increase the dividend in 2018 without putting the payments in jeopardy.

#3 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Before, when mentioning list-making, I highlighted my participation in Mike Nadel’s #1 Stock project. Well, JNJ was my pick for the next 12 months and valuation played a large role in that decision. At the time, JNJ was trading down at 52-week lows in the $122 area, and although the stock has traded up a few bucks since then, not much has changed in my opinion.

JNJ was recently hit with another expensive court decision regarding the talc powder cancer suits, but I’m sure the ruling will be appealed and although the $4.7b reward was scary to me as a shareholder, it’ll be quite some time before we know if there is any meaningful damage being done to the stock with these suits.

But, instead of re-hashing what I’ve said recently about JNJ, I will instead quote myself quickly and then forward you to my recent piece where I covered this stock in more depth. Here’s my response to Mike when asked why I chose JNJ:

It's hard to find a better investment than Johnson & Johnson, and I recently bought shares at $121.64. JNJ has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. In terms of reliable EPS growth, it doesn't get much better. (See FAST Graphs illustration below.) JNJ has posted 8%+ EPS growth 4 of the last 5 years, and 2018's figure is expected to represent double-digit growth. You'd think the market would put a premium on this sort of predictability, right? Well, JNJ is down about 15% from recent highs and is at its lowest P/E ratio since late 2015. I think the talc powder lawsuits have something to do with this, and I still believe that remains a potentially large risk for this company, but all equity positions come with risks. Looking forward, JNJ is trading with a 15x multiple and a 3% dividend yield. JNJ's 20-year normal P/E ratio is 19.4. I think it's fair to say that this company's best growth days are behind it, so I don't think shares should trade for nearly 20x; however, I do think that 17x is fair. When you combine JNJ's nearly 3% dividend yield with its EPS growth trajectory and the potential for multiple expansion back toward fair value, it's easy to envision JNJ generating double-digit returns over the next couple of years with relatively little risk.”

Here’s the link to my focus ticker piece related to my recent purchases of JNJ at $121.64.

#2 Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

I recently wrote a piece about Broadcom as well. Here’s that link. However, things have changed a bit here because when I wrote that piece just a few days ago AVGO was trading at ~$230/share and today it’s sitting at ~$200/share.

I closed my previous piece saying that if AVGO fell below $200 on the CA (NASDAQ:CA) acquisition news, I would consider adding to my position. Before saying this, I highlighted my concerns surrounding AVGO’s stock, especially regarding this acquisition which I referred to as “desperate.”

AVGO did slump below $200, but I haven’t added yet. I’m still trying to figure out how exactly I feel about this move by Hock Tan and Co. and whether or not I want to go overweight Broadcom shares (I already hold a full position). Regardless, this piece isn’t necessarily about my bullishness on specific stocks, but instead the value and dividend growth prospects they offer potential investors. Through that lens, it’s clear that AVGO is a bargain for those who believe in the company’s future direction.

Analysts expect Broadcom to produce $19.99 of earnings this year. Right now the stock is trading at ~$202, or a 2018 P/E ratio of ~10x. This is incredibly cheap for a company posting the growth that AVGO is ($19.99 will represent ~25% earnings growth yoy).

However, as I pointed out in my recent focus ticker piece on AVGO, “…it’s important to note that because of AVGO’s growth via its acquisition strategy, there is typically a large gap between its reported earnings and GAAP earnings. For instance, in 2015, the company posted $8.98 in non-GAAP earnings but only $4.85 in GAAP. In 2016, the gap was even worse, with AVGO posting $11.45 in non-GAAP earnings and -$4.86 in GAAP. In 2017, GAAP earnings turned positive again, but there was still a large divergence between reported and GAAP earnings, which came in at $16.01 and $4.27, respectively. I suspect that we’ll see more of the same moving forward, so if you’re a strict GAAP accounting investor, then AVGO is probably not the stock for you.”

I’m willing to focus on reported earnings, rather than GAAP figures, myself. With this in mind, 10x seems way too cheap for this name. Other large-cap names in the semi-conductor space are trading well above these levels. And, making matters better for income-oriented investors, recent weakness has pushed AVGO’s dividend yield up above 3%.

This is a 3% yield on a name that has posted tremendous dividend growth in recent years. In 2016, AVGO doubled its dividend. In 2017, it increased it by 75%. Where else can you find these types of dividend growth figures coming from a large-cap name with a ~3% yield?

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Finally, we come to my #1 undervalued DGI stock in the market today: AT&T. I’ve written about AT&T tirelessly as the Time Warner (TWX) suit played itself out. I’ve been bullish on this name all along, throughout weakness, maintaining an overweight position in my portfolio. Obviously, I’ve been wrong thus far, with shares trading negatively for some time now. However, I’m a believer in the “smart pipes” business model. The combination of content creation and content distribution seems like a winner to me.

AT&T got a little bump when Judge Leon ruled strongly in its favor, allowing the TWX deal to go through. However, last week the Justice Department announced an appeal which sent T shares back lower. Right now, they’re hovering in the $31.70 area, not far from recent lows.

T has found strong support in this $31-32 area for years now and I wouldn’t be surprised if it holds true again. This level coincides with a 6.3% yield.

It also coincides with a ~10x multiple on T shares, which is well below its long-term average and nearly as low as the stock sunk during the Great Recession.

Buying AT&T, with the attractive Time Warner assets under its umbrella, with a 6.3% yield, at generationally low prices seems like a no-brainer to me. For a high yielding play like T, my annual total return expectations are only ~7% or so, meaning that its dividend yield practically gets me there on its own (assuming the share price remains flat).

Because I’m so overweight, having already added at this support level a while back, I’m waiting to see if it breaks before adding further. If T sinks below $30, I’ll likely add again. At ~$28.50, T shares will yield 7%. That is my next price target, though if I weren’t so long already, I’d be plenty happy to add at these levels.

I’ll be following the appeals process closely, because Time Warner assets play a large role in my long-term bullish thesis for AT&T. However, I’m not all that concerned because the Judge Leon decision was so strong and T’s lawyers appeared to have wiped the floor with the government attorneys once already.

This isn’t much more to say about this name. Historically, it’s been a boring stock with a high yield. It still has a high yield, but it has been in the headlines as of late as the media/communications sectors evolve. I think eventually things will calm down again and T will fade into the shadows, silently producing massive cash flows and handsomely rewarding investors.

When this happens, the multiple will expand to more normal levels (~over the past 10 years, T’s average P/E ratio is 13.6x). If T was to trade back up to these levels, using 2018’s EPS estimates of $3.40/share, we’re talking about a $46 stock. This represents upside potential of ~45%.

I’m not going to hold my breath while I wait for that 13.5x level to be achieved. It could happen over a number of years as T pays down the debt of its balance sheet and proves to investors that Time Warner assets bolster its cash flows. However, I really do expect it to get there (13.5x isn’t all that much to ask, is it?) and in the meantime, I’m happy to be paid a 6%+ dividend while I wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, C, BAC, JNJ, AVGO, DIS, CMCSA, T, RCL, IBM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.