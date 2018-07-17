China's Belt And Road: An Ambitious Vision For Development

By Iris Pang, Economist, Greater China

China’s cooperation and connectivity plan will drive huge infrastructure investment across a large swathe of the world, spurring economic growth across a variety of sectors and profoundly altering the world’s trade routes.

An extraordinarily ambitious plan

China’s Belt and Road initiative (BRI) is set to transform a large part of the world. First proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013, this long-term project is among the most ambitious ever conceived. It covers 65 countries in South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and even Central and Eastern Europe, representing 60% of the world’s population and 30% of global GDP. BRI land corridors are known as "belt corridors", and this includes the development of overland roads, bridges, tunnels, rail routes, oil and natural gas pipelines, as well as other infrastructure projects. These corridors intend to connect China with Europe via Central Asia and Russia; the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea via Central and Western Asia; and Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Indian Ocean.

Sea corridors represent "the road" part of the project and include the development of ports. The road will extend from China’s coastal ports to the South China Sea, Indian Ocean, Africa, Europe and the South Pacific Ocean. The BRI will benefit China by creating opportunities for its construction, energy and infrastructure sectors outside its borders. By improving connectivity and spurring economic growth in target countries, it will also create new markets for companies in sectors such as telecommunications, automobiles, chemicals, engineering machinery, metals and textiles. These benefits are mirrored in the rewards for the countries that are part of the BRI. Most of the 65 countries that are part of the plan are among the poorest in the world and face substantial hurdles in accelerating their development. It is thought that accepting China’s growing regional leadership in exchange for direct investment is an acceptable price to pay for the opportunities on offer.

The Belt and Road map

Unfounded concerns

The scale of BRI could have profound political implications in Asia and further afield. For the developing countries that are part of BRI, the investment, infrastructure and trade flows that it brings are a welcome boost to domestic economies. This level of economic integration will also strengthen these countries relationships with China, boosting Chinese soft power. Because of this, other regional powers that are not part of the project - such as the US and Japan - have raised concerns over China’s growing influence in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe and Africa.

One worry is that because China is the main creditor for BRI projects, countries that are part of the plan will incur significant debt to them. Should these countries find themselves unable to service that debt, China’s leverage over them will increase. However, there is no evidence that such a scenario would occur. The Chinese government will make an estimated US$40 billion of equity investments through its Silk Road Fund and is eager to earn a return on its investments. In addition, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will be a major investor in BRI. Although the bank was originally proposed by China, it now has 56 member states and is renowned for its robust corporate governance. In other words, the creditworthiness of its investments will be thoroughly scrutinised. The hope is that Japan, and even the US, will eventually be won over by the benefits of BRI and will participate. Indeed, last year Japan announced that it would financially support BRI private sector partnerships as part of an effort to improve bilateral ties with China. Cooperation will centre on the environmental sector, industrial modernisation and logistics.

A successful Belt and Road Initiative could increase world trade amongst its participants by 12%

Landmark achievements and long-term opportunities

While the BRI is a multi-decade plan, it has already delivered a number of significant projects that will facilitate long-term economic growth. These include:

In June 2017, the US$3.2 billion 470 km Nairobi to Mombasa railway opened. It will extend to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Ethiopia, placing Kenya at the centre of an East African rail network.

In December 2017, Russia launched the first phase of the US$27 billion Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Siberia, with support from China’s National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). Other phases are due to be onstream in 2018 and 2019. The project will lower energy costs for countries taking part in BRI, while providing valuable new export markets for Russia.

Chinese banks are helping to finance the US$3.4 billion 2.4 gigawatt Hassyan clean coal-fired power station plant in Dubai as part of BRI.

All projects undertaken as part of BRI have to meet environmental and social standards and safeguards; as a result, investment in power generation, for example, will be focused on renewables, LNG and clean coal.

By stimulating economic growth and creating new jobs in target countries, the BRI will accelerate many trends that are already underway in the developing world, such as urbanisation. The majority of the countries targeted by BRI are currently in the middle of an emerging growth cycle and need to broaden their economic base beyond manufacturing and natural resources. Through increased domestic affluence, and reaching the consumption cycle faster, BRI will rapidly develop the retail and tourism sectors of its proponents, for example.

In other regions, such as Africa and the Middle East, BRI will provide countries with the opportunity to link their economies more closely with the Chinese economy, which is growing much faster than its traditional trade partners in Europe and the US. In particular, China sees enormous opportunities in Africa, where development has been sporadic in the past. By significantly increasing investment and providing a consistent source of funds, China believes that Africa will be able to reach middle income status in just 10-15 years - far quicker than many Western countries estimate. In the Middle East, the pace of development will be dictated by the extent to which the region’s geopolitical instability can be managed. Because of this, China is now working with countries across the region to create greater security and facilitate investment.

This article is taken from an ING publication: Connecting Asia Pacific

Iris Pang has written extensively on the Belt and Road initiative. Find her previous report here.

