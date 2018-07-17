Keeping Your DUST From Going Bust

If you want to own DUST anyway, I show a way you can limit your risk.

I'm still not a fan of owning DUST here - this time it fails one of my site's two screens to avoid bad investments, as I elaborate here.

DUST bets against gold miners (Photo credit: James Hodgins)

I Would Still Avoid Dust Here

Back in March, I suggested avoiding the Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares ETF (DUST) even though it passed Portfolio Armor's two screens to avoid bad investments, because its potential return wasn't high enough to make it worth the risk. Now it fails one of my site's two screens, as I elaborate below, so I would still avoid it here. In the event you are committed to holding it anyway, I show a way you can hedge it. Finally, if you're open to other investments, I offer a suggestion. Let's start by showing why DUST fails the second of my two screens, a gauge of options market sentiment.

Portfolio Armor's Current Take On DUST

As you can see in the screen capture below from my site's admin panel, DUST passes the first screen, which looks at short- and long-term performance.

Thanks to DUST's strong performance over the last 6 months (its short-term return), the mean of its short-term return and its long-term return (its average 6-month return since inception) is positive, as you can see in the "6m Exp Return" column. That takes care of the first screen, which is for the mean of the long and short-term returns to be positive.

In the second screen, Portfolio Armor attempts to hedge DUST against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least expensive collar going out several months. To start, the site attempted to use a cap of ~3.15%, the mean of the short- and long-term returns, as the cap on the collar. It was unable to find an optimal collar using those parameters, because the income generated from selling the call leg wasn't high enough to bring the cost of buying the put leg down to less than 9% of DUST's position value.

It then tried again, lowering the cap, until it got to a cap of 1%, where it was still unable to find an optimal collar, as you can see in the screen capture below, from the iPhone app version of the hedging tool.

Because it was unable to find an optimal collar, failing the second screen, the site didn't attempt to estimate potential return for DUST

Does It Make Sense To Hold A Levered ETF That Long?

That's a question that came up when I wrote about DUST's opposite number, NUGT, earlier this year. My answer is two-fold: If you're not hedged, probably not - it's too risky. If you are hedged, it can make sense in some cases: namely, I'd consider it only when Portfolio Armor is bullish on it. One example that comes to mind is the ProShares UltraShort Brazil Capped ETF (BZQ-OLD) a few years ago.

In 2015 (Betting Against Brazil), Portfolio Armor was bullish on BZQ, which is designed to generate -2x the daily return of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 index, which, in turn, is designed to measure the performance of the broader Brazilian stock market. Six months later, that bearish Brazil ETF was up more than 17%.

A Way To Limit Your Risk If You Want To Hold DUST

Let's assume you own 1,000 shares of DUST and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 22% over the next several months. Here's a way of doing that. Often in articles like this, I'll post one uncapped hedge using optimal puts, but there were no optimal puts to hedge DUST against a >22% decline over this time frame on Monday, because the cost of protecting against a >22% decline with them would cost more than 22% of your position value (that's generally a sign of a high risk security).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This the was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of DUST against a >22% decline by late September, while not capping your upside at less than 17% by then. I used 17% as a cap here because it was the highest cap where you could wipe out the positive hedging cost.

The cost of the put leg of this collar was $2,650, or 10.36% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated from selling the call leg, $2,750, or 10.75% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls) was higher.

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

If You're Open To Considering Other Securities

If you're committed to owning DUST because it fits with your macro views - maybe you're bearish on gold over the near term and think you'll do better owning DUST than buying puts on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), as it sits at its 52-week low - then you can stop reading here. But if you're open to some other ideas, consider taking a look at Portfolio Armor's top 10 names, which I present to my Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week. So far, those top names have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next 6 months by an average of 8.13%, as the table below shows.

Starting Date Portfolio Armor 6-Month Performance SPY 6-Month Performance June 8, 2017 14.49% 9.99% June 15, 2017 19.85% 10.97% June 22, 2017 24.46% 11.27% June 29, 2017 18.24% 11.68% July 6, 2017 21.03% 14.81% July 13, 2017 28.25% 14.85% July 20, 2017 25.04% 14.62% July 27, 2017 33.52% 17.10% August 3, 2017 20.72% 12.66% August 10, 2017 13.05% 8.36% August 17, 2017 10.71% 13.48% August 24, 2017 15.23% 13.72% August 31, 2017 8.42% 10.87% September 7, 2017 12.75% 11.61% September 14, 2017 29.19% 11.19% September 21, 2017 22.56% 9.42% September 28, 2017 14.30% 4.73% October 5, 2017 11.53% 5.26% October 12, 2017 15.46% 5.38% October 19, 2017 20.73% 6.08% October 26, 2017 18.10% 5.13% November 2, 2017 12.64% 3.11% November 9, 2017 5.41% 5.34% November 16, 2017 6.11% 6.22% November 23, 2017 5.18% 6.19% November 30, 2017 -0.19% 3.80% December 7, 2017 11.51% 5.99% December 14, 2017 29.80% 5.87% December 21, 2017 17.11% 3.36% December 28, 2017 13.78% 1.99% January 4, 2018 30.22% 0.59% January 11, 2018 -2.06% 1.12% Average 16.47% 8.34%

The table also shows that these top names don't always do well - the January 11th cohort ended down 2.06% after 6 months. But if you want to limit your risk, unlike DUST, the top names are all hedgeable against declines of 9% or more.

To see this week's top names, you can sign up for a free two-week trial here.

