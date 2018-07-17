Biogen Went Up Despite Unclear Data, Caution Warranted

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) stock reversed its Year to Date performance as it shot up in the market in recent days. The stock reacted to the company’s announcement about its potential Alzheimer’s treatment.

Biogen came out with positive news about its lead drug candidate BAN2401, an amyloid antibody, which was more or less completely written off by the market following its Phase II debacle nearly a year back, when it flunked a Bayesian analysis at 12 months. That write-off was indicated by shares of BIIB falling 4% in the day following the announcement. That study failed to meet its primary endpoint after BAN2401 failed to show an 80 percent or higher probability of achieving a Clinically Significant Difference based on the Bayesian analysis.

The current 18-month analysis of that same 856-patient study, however, provided “compelling evidence to further support amyloid hypothesis as a therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease.” The market response to the news was overwhelmingly positive. That was to be expected, because Alzheimer’s has an almost 100% failure rate - a lot of it by major players including Biogen working the amyloid hypothesis - and any new development, even if merely ambiguous, is considered Holy Grail. However, therein lies a problem, and every such development should be subjected to strong analysis by long term investors. On such analysis - and despite the fear of being called out as Biogen shorts, which we are not - we must say that we believe that Biogen stock may have been subjected to irrational exuberance on the part of stock market players.

Biogen claimed that the positive study results are an important step forward as these establish the validity of the amyloid hypothesis. This hypothesis is an approach for treating Alzheimer's by focusing on the plaques found in the brain of most AD patients. If Biogen’s claims are to be believed, then the company seems to be on the brink of a major breakthrough which may open a highly lucrative market opportunity ahead. However, skeptics have already started to question the hype surrounding the results and the hypothesis. If the press release and other details are carefully pursued, it becomes clear that the positive data pertains to only the highest 10mg/kg biweekly dose. The trial involved five doses including the successful 10mg/kg biweekly dose. These doses were 2.5 mg/kg biweekly, 5 mg/kg monthly, 5 mg/kg biweekly, 10 mg/kg monthly and 10 mg/kg biweekly, or placebo. The company did not disclose the proportion of patients who were put on this dosage. This is a crucial point for determining the robustness of the results.

There are other points which indicate that the recent success is not as infallible as it has been presented to be. The earlier results, presented in December of the previous year, were deemed a failure as they had failed to meet the primary endpoints. The company was essentially planning to fast track the drug to Phase III, however, the results forced it to wait for the 18 months milestone. Looking at the statement released by the company at that point, Biogen used Bayesian analysis for determining the performance of the drug, which required 80% or higher probability of achieving a Clinically Significant Difference, where CSD equated a 25% or greater reduction in the rate of decline in ADCOMS compared to placebo. The latest results are supported by “predefined conventional statistics on ADCOMS”, which effectively means a change in trial analysis if not design. In my very humble opinion, Biogen has taken some liberties with the way data is tested and interpreted, and thus the latest results should create caution instead of exuberance.

My issue with the Bayesian-to-Traditional switch is this: Bayesian is adaptive, meaning a trial may add more patients to the cohort which shows efficacy in the middle of the trial. Now, traditional analysis cannot do that unless there's a lot of pre-planning - they probably cannot do that easily even then. So, since this started off as Bayesian, the 10mg/weekly cohort must have added patients. That would disrupt a traditional analysis. Why change the methodology if not as an attempt to fit facts to theory? So, unless we know a lot more, we cannot come to any conclusion about the 18-month traditional analysis. Bayesian is any way supposed to be better than traditional analysis. So, if the one failed while the other managed to somehow succeed, it comes down to (an adaptation of) what Karl Popper said in 1959 (see The logic of scientific discovery), that if a theory is precise while the other is vague, then the latter has a greater chance of seeing success, but that success has a greater chance of being inconsequential than one obtained by the more precise former theory. If BAN2401 really works where scores of other very similar amyloid antibodies failed despite actually reducing amyloid plaque in humans, then it has to be put on very robust ground. This doesn’t appear to be it.

Biogen worded its press release about the drug results carefully. Some key data points such as the number of patients on successful dosage were left out. Further, no satisfactory explanation for the change in trial design and the measures were given. With these loose ends, it is too early to place heavy bets on amyloid hypothesis in general and BAN2401 in particular. We will come to know more in about 4 days at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (‘AAIC) 2018. If Biogen can explain its change in methodology soundly, then our opinion may change. Until that happens, we have our reservations.

Despite these reservations, Biogen remains faithful to the trial and the hypothesis. The company has several more drug candidates for Alzheimer’s which seek to treat the ailment by working on Amyloid plaque in the brain. Aducanumab and E2609 are already in more advanced stage than BAN2401 and have received some favorable reviews from industry experts. While the latest report about BAN2401 may be a little unclear, but it also lent some more credence to Biogen’s Alzheimer’s strategy.

Bottomline

The stock market’s reaction to Biogen’s 18 months data was a classic example of sudden exuberance, which saw the stock skyrocketing in the past couple of days. Now, one can understand some of it given that this is Alzheimer’s. Biogen also does need to find another domain besides its current leadership in Multiple Sclerosis. So, while we can certainly keep it on an watchlist if somehow the Alzheimer’s data turns out to be as robust as it is required to be, but at current prices, we are going to avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.