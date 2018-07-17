Obrador A Risk Or Opportunity For Mexico?

As with all emerging markets, Mexico has had a wild ride this year. President Trump's many threats to end NAFTA and raise U.S deportations has hit the Mexican markets particularly hard. At one point the iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) was down about 12% YTD and 20% from its 252 day high. The Peso had depreciated around 10% and it seemed the country would slip into a large trade-triggered recession.

But that was weeks ago; the situation now seems to be completely reversing. Since June 11th EWW has shot up over 14% and the peso has pared back all of its losses. Surprisingly, the presidential victory of the far left anti-free-trade populist Andrés Obrador is being taken as a pro-business victory by the markets.

Here is the year-to-date performance of EWW and the Peso:

Candlesticks: EWW, Purple line: USD/MXN

Source: Thinkorswim

The rally begs a question, with nearly a decade of near-stagnation from the Mexican economy (and thus a lot of economic potential) is Obrador a savior or threat?

Economic Backdrop

Since the economic recovery, Mexican GDP growth has generally remained below 3% and has fallen to the current low rate of 1.3%. Government deficits have greatly expanded with government debt to GDP expanding from a meager 17% in 2008 to nearly 50% today. Despite full employment, business activity remains muted with their manufacturing PMI typically close to 50 and business confidence index falling beneath 50.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

Unlike most of the world, the Mexican economy does not look "risky" or even weak, it just looks completely stagnant.

This stagnation is reflected in their large-cap equity market quite well. The top three sectors in the EWW ETF (which aims to be representative of Mexican public companies) is 27.6% consumer staples, 16.8% financials, and 16.5% telecommunications. Those are all low-growth sectors in today's economy. The ETF does hold small positions in materials, industrials, and consumer discretionary but collectively that only makes up about 20% of the fund and give the ETF limited upside.

However, we prefer this. There is little risk of a bubble as there are few bubble-prone sectors. There is excellent long-term growth opportunity in the consumer discretionary and real estate development and financial sector. However, it is unlikely this growth potential can return if trade tensions continue to deteriorate.

The mere threat of a trade dispute caused serious fear in the export-driven economy. Upon Trump's election Mexican inflation rapidly rose from under 3% in 2016 to nearly 8% late last year before falling back to the current sub-4% level. Trade tensions are the driving force holding the countries economic growth back. Under the current president Enrique Nieto, trade tensions have grown and relations have deteriorated. Trump and Nieto have met only once in 2017 and called off their meeting in 2018 over a border wall dispute. For economic growth to return to Mexico it seems new political blood is needed to restore relations with the United States.

Mexico's Bernie

Obrador is far different than the traditional Mexican president. Similar to the rest of the world, Mexicans feel left out by the establishment and have had rising populist pressures. Obrador's primary campaign promises were to root out institutional corruption, end organized violence, and reduce economic inequality.

Not typical of presidents in Mexico, he has become incredibly popular among the nation's poor. He rejected personal bodyguards, cut his own salary 60% (to about $70,000 USD), and made plans to heavily subsidize agriculture.

He even started his own party the left National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in 2014 with the ultimate goal of "governing for the poor". His party went so far as to recruit a controversial group of Maoist activists (Labor Party) who aspire to create a Chinese communist party style Mexican government. While we don't believe most (if any) of these ideas will be beneficial to the Mexican economy, we believe they mark an important shift in Mexican governance.

Political Value Added

Many investors would look a man like Obrador who wants to limit the power of globalization and "play Robinhood" with large Mexican corporations and run for the hills. On the surface, the man poses a risk to large corporations, he plans to limit support from large-scale industrial producers and carries the same economically volatile risks as other populistic leaders.

However, he can take on Trump successfully. He is not interested in navigating global politics or working with big business to boost growth, he only wants to keep the farmers happy. Because Trump and he are negotiating with the same goals and have a similar populistic style, it is more likely Obrador and Trump replace NAFTA with a better economic alternative.

Unfortunately (in our opinion), political analysis has become extremely important to the global economy. The future of the Mexican economy and the EWW ETF rests on the words and actions of few.

Trade Risks Overblown

The EWW ETF has failed to rise since 2008 as global demand for manufactured goods has never recovered. It is not likely to demand Mexican goods will return in full-force any time soon.

What will likely change is sentiment. Mexico is typically viewed as being on the losing end of future U.S trade policy. We believe this will change in coming months. Obrador and Trump were elected for similar reasons and both have similar motives for their country. Obrador's anti-establishment tone is more likely to resonate with Trump and simplify the trade talk ball game.

Mexican equities are priced as if a full-force trade war with Mexico is in the works. We believe concrete positive talks could create room for 30%+ upside in the EWW ETF. If trade tensions continue to deteriorate as Obrador enter's the scene, the downside has largely already been priced in since 2016.

Political tensions and economic instability create a risky investing backdrop, but they also create opportunities. The Mexican economy has had little good news for so long that investors seem to no longer consider investing there. Their stock market has barely budged and most of Wall Street believes a full-blown trade war will be waged in Mexico. Blood is believed to be in the water so nobody wants to take a sip. But there just isn't any. The economy has excellent long-term growth potential and diminishing (but still present) foreign economic dependence. The country will experience volatility with a change (or repeal) of NAFTA, but with the new president it seems more likely Mexico will not lose out as much as the markets are anticipating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.