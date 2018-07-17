Energy Transfer Bets On Louisiana's Downstream Industry

Overview of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline project and some of the political and legal hurdles the development has been dealing with.

When the financial world talks about pipelines, often the focus is on long-haul pipelines. These are the pipelines that carry enormous volumes of crude down from North Dakota to oil hubs in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast, and the pipelines that stretch across Texas to route ever rising Permian volumes to the Gulf Coast. However, there is a second part of this story that also offers a lot of upside, and that is shorter pipelines that serve more so as distribution systems for these hydrocarbons. Let’s see how Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) are capitalizing on this trend.

Overview

The Bayou Bridge Pipeline project is being developed by Energy Transfer Partners L.P., which owns 60% of the joint venture, alongside Phillips 66 (PSX) which has a 40% interest. What the JV is aiming for is to provide refineries along the Gulf Coast, particularly those in Louisiana, greater access to American oil supplies.

Source: Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC

As of January 2017, Louisiana was home to 17 refinery complexes that have a combined 3,344,506 barrels of daily oil throughput capacity. Keep in mind there have been some upgrades and downstream investments since then that may have modestly increased that throughput capacity.

Investors should note light sweet crude supplies in Louisiana trade at a material premium to West Texas Intermediate supplies, with Louisiana Light Sweet (based on the price of crude at the Capline Pipeline receipt point in St. James, LA) usually fetching a $3-5/barrel premium to its Cushing counterpart. There are two reasons for this; to recognize that crude stored at Cushing still needs to be routed to refineries in the Gulf Coast and the South (which will incur some transportation costs), and bottlenecks along those systems.

When the Bayou Bridge Pipeline is completed and fully operational, it will have the capacity to send 480,000 bpd of various crude types (including light sweet) from Nederland, TX, to Lake Charles, LA, and then along to St. James, LA. The Nederland oil hub receives a lot of crude volumes from the Cushing oil hub and the Permian Basin. Total development costs were pegged at $750 million when construction first began.

Back in April 2016, the first phase that runs for 49 miles from Nederland to Lake Charles was completed. Energy Transfer’s management team commented that transported volumes along that system averaged 160,000 bpd in Q1 2018. That pipeline is 30 inches in diameter. It won’t be until the final quarter of this year that the second part of this project will be operational, which should be 114 miles long and will utilize 24-inch diameter pipe.

Legal uncertainties and political hurdles

Readers should note that the second phase was originally envisioned to come online during the second half of 2017. However, due to major weather events and legal uncertainties, the pipeline is now expected to come online during the final quarter of this year.

There have been scattered protests as well that have hindered construction. A small handful of protesters chained themselves to construction equipment in an attempt to stymie this development, but the real issue comes down to lawsuits focusing on construction activities in Atchafalaya Basin.

On February 27, 2018, Judge Shelly Dick issued a preliminary injunction in the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper v. United States Army Corps of Engineers case that briefly halted construction in Atchafalaya Basin. That was overturned on appeal and construction is still underway, but that lawsuit (brought by various groups including the Sierra Club) and others still pose a serious threat when it comes to delaying the start-up date.

It is unlikely that these lawsuits will stop the Bayou Bridge Pipeline from ultimately being completed, but investors and refineries have already waited an extra year to see this pipeline get built. Further delays will negatively impact Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P.’s ability to grow their cash flow streams, which is reminiscent of the problems the midstream giant faced getting the Bakken Pipeline Project completed.

Another issue comes down to total development costs as delays generally increase construction costs to some degree. While Energy Transfer and Phillips 66 can make that up via higher tariffs charged to shippers to compensate the JV for those increased expenditures, that requires additional negotiations and can be a major nuisance for both sides.

Energy Transfer, through the carrier Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC, must make sure committed shippers are willing to still move large volumes of crude through the system at those higher prices and the spot prices it charges (10% of the pipeline’s capacity isn’t under long-term contract to capitalize on higher market prices and to provide flexibility for the industry at-large, which is standard practice) for uncommitted capacity will be marginally/modestly higher as well. That might turn off some potential shippers.

It isn’t clear if these hurdles have materially increased project costs; it is possible Energy Transfer was able to solider on and effectively mitigated potential cost increases through various means, but this is something to keep in mind if construction ever gets halted again for a material amount of time.

Final thoughts

Legal problems aside, this is a solid pipeline project that when completed should be in very high demand. Tapping crude supplies at Nederland means Louisiana refineries like Phillips 66’s Belle Chasse and Westlake refining complexes, which combined have over 500,000 bpd in crude throughput capacity, will get access to materially cheaper oil supplies.

For Energy Transfer Partners L.P. and Energy Transfer Equity L.P., the midstream family gets to add another source of stable volume-driven cash flow streams to its financial statements at a time when the family could really use the boost. Hopefully, the new timetable is realized and that becomes the case, we’ll see. Thanks for reading.

