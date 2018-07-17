China Slowdown Reflects Structural Change

New International Monetary Fund projections point to less synchronized global growth, but with no downside revisions for some key emerging markets, including China.

China's activity continued to moderate in Q2, driven by lower government spending and investment. Details are mixed, but there are signs of ongoing structural change in the economy. Even though fixed investments are trending down, manufacturing investment continued to rebound in June (see chart below). Private investments are also holding on reasonably well at 8.4% year-to-date (vs. record-low state-owned enterprise (SOE) investments). A sizable moderation in the industrial production growth mostly reflected a base effect. Finally, reduced fiscal stimulus is actually an orthodox move given the impact of the lower value-added tax (VAT)1 rate on revenue collection. Today's releases support arguments in favor of some policy fine-tuning in the second half of the year - the forthcoming mid-year economic conference and the Politburo meeting should provide more detail.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has just released its updated growth forecasts, which look in line with the "less synchronized" growth narrative. The U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) forecasts for 2018 and 2019 remained unchanged (2.4% and 2.2%, respectively), while the Eurozone's growth projection for this year was cut by 0.2% to 1.9%. Among emerging markets, Latin America's growth forecast underwent the most significant change (down by 0.4% in 2018 and 0.2% in 2019), whereas China is still expected to grow by 6.6% in 2018 and 6.4% in 2019. Finally, while the global growth projections for 2018 and 2019 remained unchanged at 3.9%, the IMF pointed to more downside risks due to trade tensions and tighter financial conditions.

The latest data releases point to stronger inflation pressures in many emerging markets, justifying a more cautious monetary policy stance. A massive surge in India's wholesale inflation (5.77% year-on-year in June) reported today is noteworthy as it brings the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)2 back to the levels last seen in December 2013. The rise was broadly based, fully supporting market expectations of the August interest rate hike.

Chart at a Glance

Source: Bloomberg LP

1Value-added tax is a tax placed on a product whenever value is added at each stage of the supply chain, from production to the point of sale.

2Wholesale Price Index measures and tracks the changes in the price of goods in the stages before the retail level.

PMI - Purchasing Managers' Index: economic indicators derived from monthly surveys of private sector companies; ISM - Institute for Supply Management PMI: ISM releases an index based on more than 400 purchasing and supply managers surveys; both in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries; CPI - Consumer Price Index: an index of the variation in prices paid by typical consumers for retail goods and other items; PPI - Producer Price Index: a family of indexes that measures the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services over time; PCE inflation - Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index: one measure of U.S. inflation, tracking the change in prices of goods and services purchased by consumers throughout the economy; MSCI - Morgan Stanley Capital International: an American provider of equity, fixed income, hedge fund stock market indexes, and equity portfolio analysis tools; VIX - CBOE Volatility Index: an index created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities on S&P 500 index options.; GBI-EM - JPMorgan's Government Bond Index - Emerging Markets: comprehensive emerging market debt benchmarks that track local currency bonds issued by Emerging market governments.; EMBI - JPMorgan's Emerging Market Bond Index: JPMorgan's index of dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries; EMBIG - JPMorgan's Emerging Market Bond Index Global: tracks total returns for traded external debt instruments in emerging markets.

