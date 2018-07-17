Stay Away From Natural Gas Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/16/18)

Own bullion gold instead of gold stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 16.

Bullish Calls

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE): Don't judge based on one bad quarter. CEO Jane Elfers is doing a great job. It's too low and is worth buying.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX): The stock has come down and yet Cramer reiterates his buy call.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD): Their cardiovascular products are good. It's a good buy.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Cramer has liked the stock since $80 and it doubled and has come down a bit. Cramer would stick with it.

Bearish Calls

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): Cramer is not a fan of a natural gas market.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX): Investors should have either the bullion gold in their portfolio or SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). The stocks are hard to own.

