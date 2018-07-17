Stay Away From Natural Gas Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/16/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Abiomed's cardiovascular products are good.

Hold on to Dynavax Technologies.

Own bullion gold instead of gold stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 16.

Bullish Calls

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE): Don't judge based on one bad quarter. CEO Jane Elfers is doing a great job. It's too low and is worth buying.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX): The stock has come down and yet Cramer reiterates his buy call.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD): Their cardiovascular products are good. It's a good buy.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Cramer has liked the stock since $80 and it doubled and has come down a bit. Cramer would stick with it.

Bearish Calls

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): Cramer is not a fan of a natural gas market.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX): Investors should have either the bullion gold in their portfolio or SPDR Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD). The stocks are hard to own.

