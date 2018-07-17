Biotech: Time To Take Profits?

We wrote back in April of this year that we believed the biotech (IBB) complex had bottomed. We projected rising prices over the following months (which after a further month of consolidation), and is exactly how things played out. In theory, swing trading is all about buying low and selling high. In practice, as we all know though, it is a far more difficult proposition.

In a subsequent article after that April report, we again pointed to the attractive set-up in biotech due to the complex testing its April lows. The question now is whether traders who took out this trade were able to make handsome gains on this swing play. IBB has gone from its May lows of just over $101 to currently over $117. Even if the trader did not pick the respective bottom or top, anything near a $16 gain would have been an excellent return over a two-and-a-half-month period. Here is how I see the biotech complex shaping up at present and why one should be thinking of taking profits here over the near term.

As we see from the chart above, the weekly stochastics and the weekly momentum indicators have both returned to overbought territory. The January highs now are within a whisker of being taken out. The subset of traders who buy breakouts are waiting for this level to be taken out but I doubt this upswing has much more room to rally in this intermediate cycle. The stock market is still due a trip down into an intermediate decline and it looks like biotech will be joining the main indices in rolling over into an intermediate low.

For example, here is how IBB's weekly chart stacked up last May. The long-term technicals were heavily oversold and since the last meaningful low took place in December of last year, we were in the timing band for a new cycle (which definitely took place in May).

I only can get daily sentiment readings for IBB through my sentiment provider but we can pull up long-term readings in bellwether companies in this sector such as Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). Here is how those sentiment readings stack up at present.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

All three of these stocks had their long-term sentiment levels reach ultra-optimistic extremes over the last few weeks. Whenever this has happened in the past, we always had a down-movement in the share price of these companies. I do not think it will be any different this time.

At a very minimum, we would be recommending that the majority of profit be extracted from the trade. Yes, there is the possibility that we could see a sustained rally on a breakout of that January number but remember, we are now more than 3 months into this intermediate cycle. Intermediate cycles last around 20 to 25 weeks, so any breakout you would think would top soon due to an intermediate top being close at hand.

As stated in an earlier article,

Our aim is to never let a winning trade turn into a losing one, irrespective of how much upside we may feel a trade or investment may have at any time. We always aim is to put ourselves into positions where we have limited downside but substantial upside.

Although we didn't move on this trade at the time due to being already sufficiently exposed to individual biotech stocks, we now must decide on whether we liquidate our existing positions or hold on to them until earnings. Again profit-taking will probably be in order, but we may leave ourselves exposed to further upside with earnings season here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.