Johnson & Johnson: Wait For The Outcome

- Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was just handed the sixth most expensive product defect judgement in U.S. history. J&J was ordered to pay $550 million in compensatory damages and $4.14 billion in punitive damages by a Missouri court, but plans to appeal the decision. If the verdict perseveres through the defense's appellate efforts, the $4.7 billion verdict would be reduced by at least 30% due to state punitive damages legislation.

The majority of analysts appear confident the verdict will not materially affect the company's bottom line - even if the decision is upheld - but some legal experts disagree.

The anticipated appeal will claim that the original case should not have been heard in Missouri under Supreme Court jurisdictional restraints, as fifteen of the twenty-two plaintiffs were non-residents. The appeal will also continue efforts to disprove the existence of a casual relationship between perennial talc product use and ovarian cancer. Below I assess the merit of the two-headed appeal.

Jurisdictional Restriction

Recently, J&J has successfully appealed three talc liability verdicts using a recent Supreme Court decision limiting specific state jurisdictions in lawsuits against out-of-state companies (see: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California). This case is unique to those before it, and jurisdictional limits may not be an applicable means of appeal here.

To get an idea of the validity of an appeal on jurisdictional grounds, we first need to understand the legislation. The Supreme Court explained last June,

For specific jurisdiction, a corporation's continuous activity of some sorts within a state...is not enough to support the demand that the corporation be amenable to suits unrelated to that activity.

The justices went on to explain that similarities of non-resident plaintiffs' claims to those of resident plaintiffs "did not allow the [resident state] to assert specific jurisdiction over the nonresidents' claims".

In other words, there must exist a connection to the state of Missouri with the plaintiffs and with J&J which is relevant to the case.

According to plaintiff lawyer Mark Lanier, the fifteen non-resident plaintiffs in the case used a specific talc-based J&J product manufactured in Missouri. This provides a "strong link to Missouri" according to UGA Law professor Elizabeth Burch. J&J lawyers attempted to refute the plaintiffs' claims, citing the short market presence of the products, but ultimately may not be able to disprove the claims.

Lanier also claims to have "hundreds" of documents sufficiently documenting J&J talc product focus groups & lobbying efforts for the relevant products conducted in Missouri.

If Mr. Lanier's documentation of J&J activity in Missouri holds relevance to the case, a reversal on the grounds of jurisdiction appears unlikely.

Conflicting Science

Is there a relationship between perennial application of talc products and ovarian cancer? The ostensibly objective answers given in recent coverage are problematic for one reason: the dozens of studies conducted have reached conflicting conclusions.

There are two possible links between perennial application of talc products and ovarian cancer: the toxicity of talc alone, and asbestos contamination of talc deposits. Discussion of both potential causes are necessary in determining the potential links , but the latter is what is the focus of the case at hand.

FDA studies have been frequently brought forth by J&J in attempt to disprove the existence of asbestos in the company's talc products. In 2012, the FDA announced their findings from a 364-day lab study testing thirty-four cosmetic products containing talc, as well as raw cosmetic-grade talc, for asbestos contamination. One of the products was J&J brand baby powder.

No traces of asbestos were found in the inspected products. J&J has used the agency's findings in support of their case despite the conclusion that the study "does not definitively prove whether asbestos-containing talc is being marketed and sold across retailers in the United States". This conclusion comes as only four of nine talc suppliers contacted by the agency agreed to participate in the study.

Discrepancies remain even among government institutions. The National Cancer Institute found no relationship between perennial talc product use and ovarian cancer. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, a branch of the National Institute of Health, classified cosmetic perennial talc powder application as possibly carcinogenic.

Numerous studies have found that perennial talc product usage corresponds to a 30-40% risk increase for developing ovarian cancer - i.e. studies led by Harvard medical professor & ovarian cancer epidemiology leader Dr. Daniel Cramer, the International Journal of Cancer, and the California Cancer Research Program. Several field experts also testified that perennial application of talc products can indeed cause ovarian cancer in the original talc lawsuit, Berg vs. Johnson & Johnson.

A definitive conclusion that talc can or cannot cause cancer has not yet been generally accepted in the scientific community. Several studies have reached the same conclusion - perennial use of talc products increase the risk of ovarian cancer by around 30% - though there have been contradictory studies. Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Knowledge & Cover-ups

Court documents revealing findings of asbestos fibers in the company's Windsor, Vermont talc mine were ignored by the company.

The Director of Research & Development at the Windsor Mine warned J&J of the danger posed to consumers in his 1974 communication to the company (see: The United States Geological Survey occurrence).

[There] are currently considered to be materials presenting a severe health hazard [which] are potentially present in all talc ores in use at this time.

Another document detailed the effort to silence an SVC publication which detailed findings of two common forms of asbestos in J&J's Italian talc mine. The publication explained,

..sub-trace quantities of tremolite or actinolite are identifiable (optical Microscope) and these might be classified as asbestos fiber.

Tremolite and actinolite are two of six common types of asbestos. Even trace amounts of these fibrous forms of asbestos are known to be carcinogenic.

Documents also indicated the company's plan to find alternative mines in the U.S. following the findings of tremolite, which company lawyers described as "normal, smart" business rather than a reactionary change to a newly discovered problem.

Another document detailed testimony from a former NYU graduate student on a J&J scholarship, who provided testimony of finding asbestos in over half of the talc powder samples he tested.

Going Forward

J&J has a powerful legal team that should not be underestimated. If Mr. Lanier's can prove that J&J company activity in Missouri relates to the case, that appellate avenue will quickly close. Mr. Lanier expressed his confidence in winning a jurisdiction-based appeal, expressing that he would prefer if J&J focuses "their appeal on jurisdiction because I'm confident we'll win that."

The success of the appeal would then be contingent on scientific studies presented by the defense. J&J lawyer John Beisner claims,

None of plaintiffs' experts were able to put forward a valid theory and there is simply no science to support what they call asbestos in the product.

The appellate success of J&J could set precedence for the 9,000 and growing ovarian cancer claims against the company, so investors must follow closely. Multiple billion dollar payouts related to the company's most famous consumer product could be harmful to investors. In conjunction with the roughly 120,000 plaintiffs involved in other product-defect claims & ongoing opioid investigations, we could be in the midst of a financial & PR nightmare that could expose major losses to investors. Below is a table aggregating the total lawsuits faced by J&J as of June.

