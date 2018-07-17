Guyana Goldfields: Q2 Miss Tests Investors' Patience

Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) successfully put its Aurora gold mine into production in 2016 and has widely been considered as a role model among junior miners. The company, which has Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group as its main shareholder, stood out from its peers for its consistent cash flow generation and smooth execution.

Perception is changing fast, and a below-par Q2 2018 production report released on Monday, July 16 triggered a sell-off in the shares. In this article, we will analyze the recent developments to see what went wrong for the company, and what investors should expect going forward.

Guyana Goldfields’ operations

Investors looking for a complete presentation of the company can refer to other articles here at Seeking Alpha. Let us just highlight some specificities of Guyana Goldfields that helped it get the attention of the likes of Seth Klarman.

The Aurora Mine: an attractive asset with a long mine-life

Guyana Goldfields flagship asset is the Aurora Gold Mine in the South-American country of Guyana. Aurora has a long mine life of 16 years, with an average gold grade of 2.87 g/t as per the latest plan.

Commercial production started in 2016 without any significant hiccups. From 2019, the mine will transition to an underground operation. The development of the underground mine will start in Q4 2018 and its production (blue bars below) will progressively replace that of the open pit (yellow bars):

(Source: company's presentation)

Guyana Goldfields’ low-cost profile

Thanks to its relatively high grades, and cheaper labor costs in Guyana, the company positions itself as a low-cost operator. In this recent presentation, Guyana Goldfields has promoted the cost advantage of its operations when compared to peers:

Exploration potential

The company’s prospects are not limited to its underground expansion at Aurora. It also has a +200,000 acre land package in the gold-rich Cuyuni Basin, with several exploration targets (red areas):

(Source: company's presentation)

Baupost Group and insiders as significant shareholders

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group is the main shareholder in Guyana Goldfields. This both highlighted and contributed to the good reputation of Guyana Goldfields as a stable and conservatively-managed junior miner. The founder and Executive Chairman, Patrick Sheridan Jr., also has some skin in the game:

(Source: company's presentation)

Recent developments cast a shadow over the company’s projections

2017 was a mixed bag

2017 was not a bad year for Guyana Goldfields, but it was bumpier than expected, and the company could only achieve the low end of its guidance. A weak Q2 2017 put a dent into production volumes, and, as often occurs when production is lower, the company’s all-in sustaining costs per ounce exceeded the guidance.

(Source: company's Q4 2017 earnings presentation)

2018 Q2 production report: well off the mark

On Monday, July 16, Guyana Goldfields released its production figures for the second quarter. Production was a very disappointing 28,250 ounces. The company’s statement pointed to various delays to explain the shortfall:

Due to the late arrival of our 100%-owned expanded haulage fleet to site and the later than planned mobilization of the contractor, the second quarter mining fell behind by approximately 2.5 million tonnes (or approximately 500kt high grade ore) causing us to feed the mill with low grade stockpiles.

This led to the 2018 guidance being revised downwards:

We are adjusting our 2018 annual production and cost guidance to 175,000-185,000 ounces of gold (from 190,000-210,000 ounces) and all-in sustaining cost¹ to $945 - $995 per ounce (from $830 - $880 per ounce).

What should investors make of this miss? The problem is not so much the production shortfall. It is the general feeling that operations are not fully under control, as Guyana Goldfields fails to deliver on a guidance it provided only a quarter ago. The company's actions tend to confirm that operations are not going to plan as they also announced that they were changing the General Manager of the Aurora Gold Mine.

There seems to be more than just a few delays and logistic problems behind the disappointing performance. Could it be that the metallurgy is proving more challenging? In its Q4 earnings presentation, the company indicated that its 2018 mine plan would be "primarily made up of all hard rock ore". This type of ore is more challenging than the softer saprolite ore previously extracted. This risk was analyzed in detail by SA contributor Itinerant HERE.

At this stage, we cannot tell if this is indeed a factor. According to the Q2 production statement, the mill performed well:

On a positive note, the mill is performing exceedingly well following the completion of the first phase of the mill expansion with both throughput and recoveries above budgeted levels.

Full results to be released on July 30 will probably give investors more detail on the state of operations. As it is, this miss decreases the degree of confidence in the whole projects' economics, which remain attractive on paper but now look riskier than previously thought.

Valuation

Project’s NPV

In February 2018, Guyana Goldfields released an updated technical report, showing an increased NPV in the base case scenario:

(Source: company's presentation)

The revised 2018 LOM plan is seen to rely on a 94.8% recovery rate, which leaves little margin for error. AISC costs of $797/oz also assume flawless execution.

Note: investors may want to consider a margin of safety given the 5% discount rate, which is too low for my liking - but is not at all unusual in gold mining.

Solid balance sheet

Guyana Goldfields has a very solid balance sheet. As at March 31, 2018, it had a cash balance of $76 million, and only $55 million in debt. The company will have no issue funding the underground expansion of its Aurora mine.

Solgold stake

Guyana Goldfields also holds a stake in Solgold. Fair market value of the shares as at March 31, 2018 was $30.7 million, and Solgold's share price was little changed in Q2.

Share price

The Q2 production report triggered a sharp sell-off in Guyana Goldfields' shares. Following the haircut, market capitalization is now about $520 million. When we factor in:

the NPV of Aurora,

the net cash position,

the Solgold stake,

and the exploration potential,

the shares seem to be trading at a significant discount. But this of course depends on one's confidence in the Aurora economics.

Conclusion: where to now for Guyana Goldfields and its investors?

Guyana Goldfields' reputation for flawless execution took a hit with the Q2 2018 production report. Some investors have apparently hit the panic button, given the magnitude of the sell-off. At this stage, I think it's worth waiting at least until the full Q2 results, which will be released on July 30.If this miss proves to be only a temporary hiccup, investors will look back on this sell-off as a great buying opportunity. One thing is for sure, Guyana Goldfields cannot be considered as a stable, conservative investment anymore. But is there really such a thing as a sleep-well-at-night junior miner?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUYFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.