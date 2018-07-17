Cirrus Logic: Profiting From The Knowable In Unknowns

While the chances of it surviving without losing Apple as a customer are not known, if it survives it is likely to provide large returns.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS) is getting severely mispriced given the overhang of having nearly 80% revenues coming from a single customer, Apple (AAPL). The risk the market is unable to handle is that Apple can stop its contract with Cirrus Logic at any point of time. Since no one knows if and when Apple might do this, and it has done so in the past with other vendors, it is deemed as a "black swan".

While a "black swan" event according to Taleb is a "surprise" and hence cannot be predicted or even thought about as a possibility before it happens, we do not quibble about that.

We do agree with the author that the probability of Apple dropping Cirrus Logic as a supplier is unknown. However, it doesn't mean that one cannot analyze the situation from an investment perspective. The author comes very close to analyzing the situation but the unknowns deter him. Similarly, another article comes close to understanding the business and possible value drivers but again is stopped due to the unknowns. As is suggested in traditional valuation models, he suggests that the uncertainty requires using a higher discount rate. Others would use lower projected cash flows to account for the uncertainty.

We think that the situation is one which requires further investigation and a different perspective. We would also like to highlight the similarity of the situation to those pointed out in the thought-provoking article by Richard Zeckhauser in ""Investing in the Unknown and Unknowable". Richard talks about situations which are unknown and unknowable [UU] and how to invest profitably in those citing examples of David Ricardo, Warren Buffett and several others.

We would also like to point out the articles (here and here) which discuss why it is unlikely that Apple will stop its contract with Cirrus Logic anytime soon.

The best way to handle this situation is to think on an expected returns basis. While there can be a number of possibilities, we can simplify the situation into two scenarios. Scenario 1 is that Cirrus Logic is able to continue being a supplier to Apple over the next 3-5 years. Scenario 2 is that Apple terminates the contract with Cirrus Logic within 3-5 years. Ideally, we need to know the probabilities of the two scenarios and also the potential gain and potential loss in each case.

The expected return would be calculated on the following basis:

Expected Returns=Probability of Gain X Gains - Probability of Loss X Losses

Of course, this seems to require knowledge of specific probabilities. But let us analyze the situation further and we can circle back to this equation.

Can we calculate the potential "Gains" in Scenario 1? Can we calculate the potential "Losses" in Scenario 2?

Scenario 2 is fairly simple. Apple contributes nearly 80% to the revenues of Cirrus Logic. Loss of Apple as a customer would lead to a drop in revenues of 80%. That would lead to severe losses immediately, but once the costs were rationalized, it would lead to sustainable profits 80% below current levels, thus leading to 80% drop in value. However, we can keep things simple by assuming that Scenario 2 leads to a total loss of capital. So the losses are 100%.

What is the Gain in Scenario 1?

Let us first understand what Scenario 1 is. Scenario 1 is the situation when Cirrus Logic is able to continue being the supplier to Apple over the next 3-5 years. Since the management and the board is fully aware of the "single customer dependency" risk, they can be expected to work actively on derisking during the time frame.

There are several potential strategies that they can pursue (and are pursuing). They are diversifying through expanding into the Android ecosystem.

We expanded on our product portfolio to span a more diverse solution for flagship and mid-tier devices and continued to increase our penetration of the Android market with new and existing customers.

Source: Cirrus Logic Q4 2018 Earnings Call Transcript

They are diversifying through expansion into new product lines, such as, Smart Accessories, including headsets. Beyond that the expansion is in the fields of Smart Home, AR/VR, wearables and the Connected Car. Their leadership in voice-biometrics and security could give them an edge in the soon-to-be ubiquitous voice-controlled devices world.

Source: Cirrus Logic Q4 2018 Presentation

The above are just the organic ways of diversification. However, the easiest way for them to diversify is to acquire or merge with another firm with an adjacent product line but in the Android ecosystem or one with a foothold in the non-mobile devices space. With its cash of more than $400 million and an annual free cash flow of $200 to $300 million, it should be possible for it to make some acquisitions using cash, shares and debt. An acquisition of a similar sized firm is easily possible with these financial resources.

The magic of the deal is that pre-merger both companies might be struggling with the perception of single-customer dependency risk. However, post-merger the resulting company is a leader with a diversified customer base and hence valued quite differently.

In general, several strategies exist for diversifying the customer base within the next 3 to 5 years. The management is clearly aware of that and hence the likelihood of that happening is quite high.

The key issue to address is: If Scenario 1 takes place, what is the potential gain?

Let us look at the past performance as shown in the table below.

3-yr CAGR 5-yr CAGR 9-yr CAGR Revenues 19% 14% 27% Operating Profit 27% 5% 55% Free Cash Flow 23% 17% 33% EPS 43% 4% 54% BVPS 20% 17% 25%

Source: OmniScience Research using Morningstar data

Over the last 3 to 5 years the company has been growing at the rate of 15% to 20% and over the last 9 years at the rate of 25%. Given the expansion in its target markets, it is likely that it could continue at a similar pace over the next 10 years.

The current price is about $40 with a cash per share of more than $6. We can say that the cash-adjusted price is about $34. The following table calculates the range of returns and multiples of capital over the next 10 years under various growth rate assumptions.

EPS years rate EPS final PE final Current price (Cash adjusted) Final Price CAGR Multiple 2.46 10 15% 9.95 20 34 199 19% 5.9 2.46 10 20% 15.23 25 34 381 27% 11.2 2.46 10 25% 22.91 30 34 687 35% 20.2

Source: OmniScience Research using Morningstar data

The CAGR returns range from 19% to 35% and the multiple of capital ranges from 6 to 20 times. This means gains of 5 times, 10 times and 19 times.

Let us get back to calculating the Expected Returns.

Expected Returns=Pr[Gain] X 500% - Pr[Loss] X 100%

Expected Returns = Pr[Gain] X 500%

If one can create a 10-stock portfolio with deals with similar characteristics, one would break-even even with 8 out of the 10 stocks going bust and losing all invested capital. The remaining 2 stocks would make-up for the lost capital of the other stocks and deliver a small return.

That means that the Pr[Gain] can be as low as 20% and still the portfolio is breakeven.

Now consider the case of 10 times gains. In this case, only 2 stocks surviving would give a return of around 8% on the full portfolio with the portfolio more than doubling over a 10 year period.

If say 6 stocks survive then it is 21% returns on the full portfolio with the portfolio value more than 6 times over the 10 year period.

What we are trying to point out is that the whole investment decision boils down to the following:

What is the probability of Cirrus Logic surviving for 3-5 years?

If the probability is more than 20% then one is able to protect the capital. If the probability is 60% or higher then one is able to make large returns.

One need not worry about knowing the precise probability. One needs to make a subjective judgement about how many such companies would survive over the next 5 years?

Does one believe even 2 companies out of 10 will not? Then definitely it is not worth investing.

Does one believe it is likely that more than 5 out of 10 will survive? Then it might be worth investing in as part of a 10-20 stock portfolio.

That portfolio is akin to a venture capital portfolio, i.e. high-risk, high-return. The characteristics of a venture capital portfolio are that despite a large number of investments going bust the remaining few investments provide such large gains as to make the portfolio profitable.

It should be clear that this cannot be part of a core portfolio. This has to be part of a satellite portfolio focused on "alternative strategies" which are high-risk, high-return. Such a portfolio allocation is likely to provide satisfactory returns over the long-term if the stocks are selected for high potential returns with a reasonable chance of surviving. Of course, one should always remember that there is a small chance of the whole portfolio losing all capital as in any equity portfolio and especially so with a high-risk, high-return portfolio that is being discussed here.

This could be worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio of 10-20 stocks composed of asymmetric situations.

Disclaimer: This is not a buy or sell recommendation. Readers should do their own research and analysis or consult a registered investment adviser from their jurisdiction before taking positions in any stocks or sectors mentioned above. Equity markets can cause complete loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are likely to go long the stock in client portfolios at some point in the future, since it's part of our Scientific Alpha AI Thematic baskets. This is subject to fundamentals and valuations not changing substantially unfavorably from the current situation.