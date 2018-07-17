JPMorgan: This Blue Chip Remains A Strong Buy - Outperformance Very Likely To Continue

JPMorgan remains the top U.S. bank, is extremely cheap, is likely to continue to beat revenue and EPS estimates going forward, and is therefore a strong buy here.

The banking sector is not well liked right now, but it is in a very favorable position to capitalize going forward, JPMorgan in particular.

The stock is cheap, it pays out one of the biggest dividends dollar-wise out of any blue chip, and the company just smashed earnings estimates, again.

JPMorgan: This Blue Chip Remains A Strong Buy

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is an extremely well-managed company that trades at a very cheap multiple, pays out a substantial dividend, and remains one of the top banking institutions in the world. Despite the financial sector’s recent lackluster performance, JPMorgan has significantly outperformed the Financial Sector ETF (XLF), as well as the S&P 500 (SPY) over various time periods. Given the company’s superb record, superior management, cheap valuation, and the banking segment’s favorable positioning, JPMorgan will likely continue to outperform going forward and remains a strong buy.

The Banking Sector’s Recent Performance

The financial sector has been a substantial laggard so far this year. In fact, while the S&P 500 is up by about 5% year to date, the financial segment is down by more than 3%. Low interest rates coupled with financial ripples from Europe, China concerns, and other elements have temporarily dampened demand for bank shares. In addition, the financial sector was one of the best performing segments last year, so some profit taking is normal, especially in a volatile sideways type market we’ve endured so far this year.

However, financial stocks are extremely cheap right now. Most major U.S. banks are trading at just 9, 10, or 11 forward multiples, and JPM is no exception. In fact, the world’s top financial institution is trading at a forward P/E of around 11 today, pays out a healthy dividend of over 2%, and crushed earnings estimates just days ago.

JPMorgan Earnings

Record quarterly profits of $8.32 billion vs. $7 billion 1 year ago.

Profit increase of 19% YoY.

EPS $2.29 vs. $2.22 estimates, 26% YoY increase vs. $1.82 last year.

14 th straight quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

straight quarter that topped analysts’ expectations. Revenue increase of 11% YoY to $28.4 billion from $25.5 billion.

Trading revenue surged by 13% to $5.4 billion.

Trading revenue topped analysts’ estimates by more than $500 million.

The company reported very strong quarterly results that surpassed analysts’ expectations in just about all areas. The better than anticipated results were largely supported by very strong trading revenues and income, suggesting that the bank’s trading division wisely leveraged the recent volatility in markets.

Bank Stocks Are Unloved Right Now

Bank stocks are not very well liked right now, as there is a relatively low growth environment surrounding the banking sector. However, JPM’s double-digit growth in revenues and earnings implies that the company can thrive even in the current lower growth atmosphere. In addition, banks may be trading at discounted multiples due to the added risks associated with potential loan charge-offs.

Nevertheless, U.S. banks are extraordinarily cheap right now. In fact, most U.S. banks are trading around 10 or 11 times next year’s projected earnings. And given that JPM consistently beats EPS estimates, the stock may be even cheaper than is currently perceived. In addition, JPM pays out over $7 billion to shareholders annually, which makes it one of the biggest dividend payers in the world.

Just to put the valuation picture in perspective, JPMorgan currently trades at about 11 times next year’s earnings, EPS earnings that it will probably beat. So, essentially the stock is likely trading at about 10.5 times next year’s EPS ($110/$10.50 higher end EPS estimates), while the S&P 500 currently trades at a P/E of over 24. This implies that the overall banking sector, and JPMorgan in particular are undervalued right now, and are likely to outperform the S&P 500 going forward.

Higher Rates Equals More Profits

It’s no secret that we will be confronted with a higher interest rate environment going forward. The Fed has already raised rates several times to get the economy off the bottom 0-0.25% rate policy. Now the 10-year is trading at around 2.85%, and is likely headed higher as inflation and the federal funds rate are likely to continue their increases. As interest rates rise, banks make more money on their loans, and the underlying phenomenon puts the banking segment in a very favorable position going forward.

The recent drop in rates is not likely a sustainable development and interest should proceed higher following a brief consolidation period.

Superior Management

To gauge a financial company’s management prowess, a good area to look back on is the financial crisis of 2008. In addition to being the only major U.S. financial institution able to turn a profit during the financial crisis of 2008, JPM secured valuable assets such as parts of Bear Stearns, and Washington Mutual on extremely favorable terms. The company also made much wiser decisions concerning the number of risky assets the bank had on its books when the subprime market imploded.

The bottom line is that when other banking institutions were losing billion’s, or were simply going out of business due to excessive risk-taking and horrible decision-making, JPM capitalized on the situation and came out of the finical crisis virtually unscathed, a much stronger, and better financial conglomerate. In this case, it is likely that past performance is indicative of future results, and JPM may perform better than its counterparts during future market downturns.

Threats

Despite being in a prolonged expansive credit cycle bank charge off and delinquency rates are not signaling any impending weakness in the economy. For instance, leading up to the financial crisis of 2008, residential and commercial real estate delinquency rates began to rise in 2005, until eventually exploding in 2008. However, right now, real estate delinquency rates amongst the nation’s top 100 banks are still in decline.

Moreover, credit card delinquencies are under 2.5%, and overall (total loans and leases) delinquencies are at just 1.81%, the lowest level since 2007. It is important to point out that total loans and lease delinquencies are still in a clear downward trajectory, which suggests that the credit situation is still improving and not worsening as it was in 2007.

Source: FederalReserve.org

Charge-off rates are also quite low right now. However, credit card charge-offs and other areas have been on a slight rise lately, a development that should be monitored, as an upward trajectory in charge-offs could suggest potential weakness in the banking sector and the economy in general. Yet, so far, nothing substantial seems to point to a worsening loan climate in the U.S.

In addition, the current expansionary credit cycle period may last significantly longer than prior credit cycles, due to the prolonged period of ultra-easy Fed policy and other atypical factors associated with the current expansion. This implies that JPMorgan and other bank stocks may have a lot more room to grow in the current environment.

Best U.S. Banking Institution

JPMorgan remains the cream of the finical crop. It is an extraordinarily well-managed company that trades at an extremely low multiple, and dollar-wise pays out one of the top dividends of any blue chip. In addition, the company continuously beats earnings estimates, and the stock perpetually outperforms the banking segment, as well as the S&P 500. Also, JPMorgan is in a very favorable position due to the overall rise in inflation, and interest rates, and the stock is very cheap when measured up against the overall S&P 500. Therefore, JPM remains a strong buy, and the stock should continue to outperform going forward.

