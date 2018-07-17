Netflix Subscriber Growth Slows (For Now)

For me, the outcome is too hard to call from the current valuation, so I’m sitting on the sidelines for now.

Alternatively, more OTT options for consumers could hasten adoption of these services and accelerate cord-cutting, lending more evidence to higher subscriber counts in the years ahead.

How certain is it that those long-range expectations will be met given well-capitalized players like Amazon, Google, AT&T and others getting in the streaming game?

Investors are paying substantially more per current subscriber than they were a year ago, implying NFLX valuation is largely driven off long-range expectations for subscriber counts and profitability.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is a great American company and success story led by a visionary founder and CEO, Reed Hastings. I don’t think anyone can question that. Not only did Netflix successfully disrupt a former business model (only one Blockbuster remains in Alaska!) by leveraging new technology, allowing for direct access to customers and reducing friction (no more car rides down to Blockbuster, 2-day rental periods or late fees), it also led to widespread adoption and consumer preference for streaming content, available 24/7.

Yet, with increasing infatuation with the winner-take-most and disruption story, the shares appear to be finally ready to cool off after Q2 subscriber count growth slowed and missed expectations. After all, the share price rose ~150% in the last twelve months whereas paid subscriptions were up ~26%.

That is really what this missive is about: expectations and what is built into the stock price. Many have tried — and failed — to call a top in NFLX shares. I won’t opine on the stock price or valuation, because I don’t know where the stock is going in the near term.

But one thing is clear: investors were paying (as of yesterday) over 100% more per current subscriber to own NFLX shares than they did a year ago. My back-of-the-napkin math suggests about ~$1,325 per sub (based on yesterday’s market cap) versus ~$650 per sub a year ago. And now subscriber growth appears to be slowing (5.15M vs. 6.47M consensus), using one quarterly data point. I’d guess that the massive run in the stock price had less to do with current subscriber counts, but a forward-look at what subscriber counts could scale to in say 2020, 2021 or any other out year.

The problem with the stock now is that it has a healthy growth multiple, and the most recent data point for growth disappointed. That isn’t to say that growth can’t reignite, but clearly the US market for streaming content is getting more saturated — both in terms of consumers still yet to subscribe to Netflix and a slew of new competition from HBO (NYSE:T), YouTube Originals (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Hulu, Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) and numerous media outfits rolling out over-the-top services. But much of NFLX growth ambition lies outside the US where it has a larger addressable market.

All this is to say, investors might begin applying more weight to valuation techniques that favor profitability over subscriber growth at any cost. Or they may decide to value current subscribers at something less than $1,325 per subscriber, more in line with say last year's subscriber valuations.

That said, NFLX has a rich man’s problem: a highly valued stock to use as currency to fuel growth. Management even goes so far as to suggest that its debt-to-enterprise value ratio is only 5% in its earnings release, indicating the company isn’t that worried about its capital structure at this point because it can offer shares to clean up any debt fueled spending in its original content library. But that debt-to-EV ratio can change quickly based on the price the capricious market ascribes to the shares.

Conclusion

I’m not sure the streaming content business has winner-take-most dynamics at this point, so I’m not equipped to make a bet, one way or the other. Moreover, I focus on small cap growth stocks so NFLX really isn’t in my bailiwick anyway, but I think it is a great case study for how to value growth stocks.

With well-capitalized, heavy weight competition like HBO, Prime, YouTube, Hulu, and others like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) hanging in the balance, I think it's hard to make a bet today based on the expectation of Netflix owning this market. Yes, subscribers are not mutually exclusive — consumers can subscribe to more than one service, after all. Therefore, it seems like the most at-risk players are the content aggregators, obviously. But future dominance is far from 100% guaranteed, in my view, although the stock has always been priced that way.

The question becomes, then, how big can Netflix ultimately become and what is that worth? The valuation is already plenty big — and it can certainly go higher on the heels of further subscriber gains — but it does feel like the risk/reward isn’t as favorable as it was over the last 10 years given all the knowable information in hand today and a premium valuation.

One immutable mathematical truth related to NFLX stock: doubling from a $170 billion market cap is a much harder task than from $68 billion where the valuation was a year ago.

Yet, on the other hand, another immutable truth may be that Netflix enjoys a virtuous cycle related to its business model: higher sub counts, leading to more contribution dollars to invest in proprietary content, further enhancing competitive advantage, leading to further subscriber gains and a higher valuation.

I can’t call it, so I’m watching NFLX shares from the sidelines and Netflix content wherever I have a WiFi connection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.