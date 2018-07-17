How The CARZ ETF Can Help You Hedge The Automobile Trade War

This approach offers investors a way to hedge their long positions in car maker companies excluded from the trade war. The hedge yields better returns with lower volatility.

The resulting divergence from the rest of the automotive industry can be captured with a hedging pair trade.

I analyze the effects of this hedging strategy in TSLA, WGO, and GM. GM is directly affected by the trade war, but TSLA and WGO are protected from it.

This article will be an investment strategy suggestion for shareholders of car makers. Here I'll show readers how to hedge the trade war risk in their car maker stocks. As you'll see in the article, this strategy works best in automotive stocks with less exposure to China.

Context

The company (and the rest of the automotive sector) has been hit lately due to the industry being targeted in the latest battle of the trade war. The US car sector is threatened because of the exports of American-made cars. Also, many car makers like Volvo (OTC: OTCPK:VOLVY), BMW (OTC: OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTC: OTCPK:DMLRY) have made substantial investments in US production factories. Hedging these risks is essential because tariffs will most likely diminish the US’s role as an auto exporter.

First I'll explain my methodology briefly, and then apply it to these three companies: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) and General Motors (NYSE: GM). You'll find the supporting documents at the end of this article.

The strategy

The US exports more cars to China than it imports. In fact, the best-selling car in China is General Motors. In the graphic below you'll see how significant is the automobile trade imbalance between the US and China.

This shows how badly it can go for the US car companies if this dispute worsens. As it stands, there could be as much as a 40% hike in pricing for cars exported to China. GM would be among the worst hit because it's a massive market for them.

Among the U.S. automakers, General Motors Co. is a large player in China but builds virtually all of the cars it sells there at factories in the country. Ford Motor Co. and Tesla Inc. have a smaller sales presence in China but still export vehicles that would be subject to the 40% tariff. – Source: The Wall Street Journal.

Naturally, this is one of the most significant trade imbalances that China could target to retaliate against the US. Since this trade war is just starting, it's likely that the US automobile sector will suffer for at least the remainder of the year, and perhaps even longer.

Assuming you're bullish on any automotive stock, it's likely you'll want to hedge for the potential impact of this trade war. The automobile sector should keep bleeding while Trump and China exchange blows. Even algorithmic trading alone can pull shares of carmakers lower due to a sector-wide correction.

The hedge

For the hedging instrument, I'll be using the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NYSE: CARZ). This ETF has all the important car manufacturers as part of its holdings. TSLA and GM are holdings of this ETF, but WGO doesn't seem to be included.

Source: www.etf.com, quote CARZ.

Also, Ford (NYSE: F) and GM are at the top of the list. These types of companies will get hit by China’s retaliation against the US, thus dragging the sector (and the CARZ ETF) down with them. This negative cloud should hover over the industry at least for the foreseeable future.

Adjusting for volatility

We also have to take into account that single stocks tend to be more volatile than ETFs. Because of this, we have to adjust our positions while taking this disparity into account. A good measure of volatility (and risk) is the beta coefficient.

Given that the effects of the trade war are more or less recent, I’ll calculate the beta for the trailing three months of each security (TSLA, WGO, GM, and CARZ) versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE: SPY) as a market benchmark. The resulting betas will allow me to adjust the position sizes of each security in the different pair trades.

1) Hedging TSLA

Tesla exported 17,000 cars to China last year, but it's overall less exposed to trade war risk than the average car maker. As a consequence, the listing price of its vehicles rose approximately by 20% in China. Luckily for investors, it seems like CEO Elon Musk is quickly hedging his bets by building Tesla’s own factory in China. This factory should produce as much as 500,000 cars per year, which should help the company offset (in theory) some of the adverse effects of the trade war.

I'll concede that there are many hurdles that the company needs to clear before being able even to survive. However, much of its future hinges on the next quarterly report, and analysts seem to be optimistic about it this time. Investors probably want to have an exposure to that TSLA because it makes 5x more in profits per car than Ford. This would mean that just 1.1 million vehicles sold would produce the same earnings as Ford with 6.5 million autos sold. And Tesla would be just getting started.

In the figure above I show the calculation of both of the securities’ betas (TSLA and CARZ, with the SPY as the benchmark). Then, I adjust the portfolio weights for a total portfolio beta of zero. The investment ratio of these securities is of 35% to 65%. This means you’d have to put 35% of the trade in long TSLA shares, and 65% in short CARZ.

This way you’d achieve a pair trade with long exposure to TSLA and a beta of zero. You'd be short the automotive sector due to the trade war adverse effects. The best case scenario is that you'd be able to reap the rewards of TSLA's price appreciation and also capture the spread of the auto sector depreciating.

The weights shown in the figure above (117% and 217%) are only to format the data correctly as an input in the backtest. Below you'll find the results of the growing spread between CARZ and TSLA due to the trade war and subsequent tariffs.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Portfolio 1 is the results you’d have obtained through a 50% long TSLA and 50% short CARZ approach. Portfolio 2 comes from the methodology suggested in this article (35/65). Portfolio 3 equals owning TSLA shares solely. As you can see, the zero beta approach has been the most efficient way of capturing the growing spread between TSLA and CARZ and producing returns.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (see link above).

Most importantly, the returns have been fantastic so far. My approach has also been the best performer in risk-adjusted terms (i.e., the Sharpe ratio). Also worth noting is that you'd have done better than just investing in Tesla shares. By hedging your TSLA position this way, you'd have avoided a drawdown of 3.12% and got a higher risk-adjusted return, thus achieving pure alpha.

2) Hedging WGO

Let's say you're long (or bullish) other US car makers. You'd yet again run into the problem of withstanding the pressure from the trade war in the whole industry. Therefore, you'd be wise to hedge for it by following the same method.

Take for example Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO). This stock is an automotive company that operates in the US. Its businesses are entirely insulated from China and any retaliation it might strike on the carmaker industry.

It's also a very cheap stock with attractive growth potential. The company's towable segment is showing great promise, and at a low PE ratio of 13.52, the company can surprise to the upside. In a Seeking Alpha article, author Detroit Bear made a compelling case for WGO returning to $51.

Image above: A Winnebago vehicle.

To apply the method to WGO all I have to do is follow the same process. First, calculate the 3-month beta. Then adjust the position for each stock's volatility to achieve a portfolio beta of zero.

The resulting investment ratio (adjusted for volatility) for WGO is 30/70. Below you'll find the results of this hedging strategy in the stock.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

As you can see, the outcome is similar. This strategy again would have protected you and yielded better risk-adjusted returns. These findings corroborate the strength of this method for hedging trade war risk.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (see link above).

3) Hedging GM

There are some risks associated with this strategy. For example, if you picked an automotive stock that is heavily exposed to the Chinese market, then you'd probably be hedging a loser. Hence, it's advisable that you only hedge car stocks that should remain unaffected by the trade war.

Remember that GM produces the best-sold car in China. Naturally, this company should get hit the hardest from the trade war. Nevertheless, even if you hedge a so-called "trade-war loser stock," you'd still do better than without hedging it.

In the interest of time, I'll go over the results briefly. But the process is the same as before.

Once I have the weights for the pair trade (adjusted for volatility), I can proceed with the backtest. Below you'll find the results under the same method for GM. I've attached the fully detailed report (see links at the end of this article) if you wish to analyze the metrics further.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer (see link above).

Notice that again, portfolio 2 (i.e., GM hedged) outperformed every benchmark. This gain is despite GM having a significant liability to the trade war effects.

Notice how you'd have achieved 28.80% absolute returns in the hedged trade. The pure GM play produced only 8.17% and underperformed my strategy by 20.63%. Furthermore, the hedge pair had a Shape ratio of 3.28, while the pure GM approach achieved a low Shape of 0.95. Thus, the hedge also outperformed the stock in risk-adjusted terms once again.

It's clear that this hedge should work even in car stocks that will suffer the most from the trade war. I suspect this is due to reducing the volatility of your holding (through a zero beta hedge) while keeping your long exposure to the stock.

Just getting started

The dispute between the US and China in the automotive sector began on May 23, 2018. Here the US Commerce Department initiated a national security investigation into imported autos and parts. Eventually, after going tit for tat, the growing dispute resulted in China firing back with a 40% tariff on car makers.

Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics.

We can see that over the same period TSLA, and WGO shares have suffered less than the rest of the automotive sector. I believe this trend will further intensify in the future once earnings season starts rolling in. Then the market will price in lower guidance for traditional car makers due to China’s tariffs.

The upside of this hedging strategy for the next 12-18 months could be as much as 20-30%. This is because the effects of the trade war will start to take a toll on stock prices after managements guide lower citing tariffs as the culprit. Moreover, you'd also benefit from the lower volatility of a trade with a beta of zero. Another advantage is that you can quickly take off this hedge once the trade disputes are resolved.

Conclusion

The increasing disputes between China and the US will continue to intensify. This should keep the automotive sector under pressure due to higher tariffs. Nonetheless, the strategy outlined in this article will work great in automotive stocks that are exempt from trade war risk (like TSLA and WGO).

Furthermore, my strategy also improves investors' returns even in securities with more notable exposure to the trade war (like GM). Thus, I conclude that the evidence in favor of the validity of this strategy is compelling.

In my view, the best way to perform this type of hedged pair trade is to adjust the positions for a beta of zero. In the last two months, this strategy has vastly outperformed the market both in absolute returns and risk-adjusted terms.

The shelf life of this strategy should last as long as the trade war tensions do, which in my view could extend well into 2019. Lastly, another benefit of this strategy is that you'll have less volatility in your portfolio, which should also help you sleep better at night.

Supporting documents:

portfolio_calculations.xlsx PV_tsla_and_carz.pdf PV_wgo_and_carz.pdf CARZ_etf.pdf PV_gm_and_carz.pdf

