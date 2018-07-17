Remain Cautiously Optimistic On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne has 51% rigs contracted in the Permian Basin and that's a potential headwind for the medium term.

Permian Basin has infrastructure concerns and that is likely to have a negative impact on production and rig growth in the prolific basin in the next 12-18 months.

Strong fundamentals and modern rigs with leading market share in the US land drilling segment support the accumulation thesis.

Investment Overview

In the recent past, I have discussed stocks that are attractive from a medium- to long-term investing horizon and have been largely sideways in YTD 2018. In particular, my focus has been on stocks in the broad oil & gas and shipping industry.

This article will discuss another stock that has traded almost flat for YTD 2018, but is a quality name in the drilling industry. Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is the market leader in the US land drilling segment with 216 contracted land rigs as of May 16, 2018.

Helmerich & Payne is an interesting story to discuss because an increase in oil prices coupled with a robust order backlog makes the company attractive.

At the same time, Helmerich & Payne has significant exposure to the Permian Basin and the impact of infrastructure bottlenecks at the Permian is worth discussing.

Based on the points elaborated in the article, Helmerich & Payne can be considered for gradual exposure, but I don’t see a significant rally in the stock anytime soon.

The Permian Basin Concern

While Helmerich & Payne has a good backlog and improving rig utilization, the company’s land rigs are significantly concentrated in the Permian Basin. As the chart below shows, 51% of the company’s contracted rigs (May 2018) are operational in the Permian Basin.

In the recent past, Jefferies has upgraded Helmerich & Payne with the following view: “Any Permian fall-off to be shallow and limited to the second half of the year.”

However, Barclays Plc analyst is of the opinion that: “A dearth of pipeline capacity near a key Oklahoma storage hub threatens the flow of oil. Pipeline shortages in Texas’ Permian basin, meanwhile, may not clear until late 2019.”

Similarly, IHS Markit has the following prediction: “Permian production outlook factors in the assumption that some logistical bottlenecks will occur, causing some wells to be deferred to the latter half of 2019 for instance.”

In addition, some important points from Goldman: “Goldman expects these wide Midland differentials to be a medium-term problem – about 18-20 months... Some un-hedged producers could shut in production for a short time in 2019 until the new pipeline capacity is online.”

Through these points, the following factors and implications (for Helmerich & Payne) are clear –

In all probability, the infrastructure bottle-neck at the Permian Basin will remain a challenge late into 2019 and potentially into 2020. This is likely to impact production and Helmerich & Payne can be negatively impacted through significant exposure to the Permian. Oil price differentials will continue to impact unhedged producers, and as production shuts and expansion plans are delayed, there can be a potential decline in the number of rigs in the Permian Basin. Helmerich & Payne has 125 rigs under term contract as of May 2018. However, for FY19, the number of rigs under term contract is almost half at 65. As Permian Basin concerns sustain, I expect term contracts to be lower through 2019 and that reduces the firm cash flow visibility. For FY18, Helmerich & Payne expects capital expenditure in the range of $400 to $450 million. Considering 1H18 operating cash flow of $196 million, the annualized OCF is likely at $400 million. At the same time, 1H18 dividends were $153 million and this implies annualized dividend of $310 million. Even with improving fundamentals, the company is witnessing cash burn that is likely to sustain in FY19 as Permian Basin activity remains muted. For 2Q18 (quarter ending March 2018), Helmerich & Payne reported rig utilization of 59% as compared to utilization of 42% for 2Q17. While rig utilization has increased, the company’s average rig revenue per day has remained largely the same. The point I want to make here is that average rig revenue is likely to remain around current levels on relatively weak Permian activity. This underscores my earlier point on potential cash burn even in FY19. While I don’t see meaningful stress on the company’s balance sheet, slow recovery in rig utilization and day-rates is likely to ensure that the stock does not see strong upside anytime soon.

In Accumulation Zone

My view on the Permian Basin impact is largely summarized above, and based on that view, I don’t see any sharp upside for Helmerich & Payne anytime soon.

However, it is worth noting that the stock has remained flat for YTD 2018 and this is a consolidation zone. For investors considering long-term exposure, I believe that this consolidation is an opportunity to accumulate the stock gradually. Accumulation can be considered over a period of 3-6 months.

Some of the factors that make Helmerich & Payne attractive from a long-term investment perspective are as follows:

Helmerich & Payne is the market leader in the US land drilling segment. Importantly, there is strong demand for AC drive rigs as opposed to legacy rigs and Helmerich & Payne is well positioned on that front with upgraded rigs. Even with the recent cash burn, Helmerich & Payne continues to have strong fundamentals. As of 2Q18, the company had cash & equivalents of $335 million with low debt-to-capitalization of 10%. With strong fundamentals, the company is well positioned to navigate the challenges discussed in the article. For 3Q18, Helmerich & Payne has 137.2 rigs under term contract. The number of rigs on term contract is 102.2 for 1Q19. Even with challenges related to the Permian, term-contracted rigs will ensure steady cash flows that largely cover for the company’s capital expenditure in FY19. I must mention that I am not expecting EBITDA margin expansion in FY19, but even at 1H18 level day-rates, cash flows are likely to be healthy.

Conclusion

As oil remains firm at higher levels, I don’t see rig utilization declining significantly for Helmerich & Payne in 2H18 or FY19. However, Permian Basin activity remains a concern during this period and can possibly mean that day-rates remain relatively muted.

Even with the challenges, Helmerich & Payne is in gradual accumulation zone and I see dividends sustaining with the company also retaining strong fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.