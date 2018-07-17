Vericel: Buy The Dip?

We take a more in-depth look at this small biotech company and stock in the paragraphs below.

The company's sales growth is impressive, its funding needs are addressed and the shares has also picked up some recent positive analyst commentary.

Happiness is the china shop; love is the bull.” ― H.L. Mencken

We continue to highlight small biotech names we believe makes sense either to accumulate within a well-diversified biotech portfolio or as Buy-Write candidates. The latter option strategy makes a lot of sense given what appears to be a 'sideways market' at the moment.

Today, we look at a new name that has had a solid 2018 but whose stock has sold off some lately. It has recently started to pick up more positive analyst support. We take a deeper look at this small cap concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Vericel (VCEL) is a Boston based biotech concern focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. The stock currently has a market cap just south of $400 million and the shares trade just above the $9 level. The equity has been strong this year but have sold off some recently.

Product Portfolio:

The company has several products on the market. These include MACI which an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee. Vericell also markets Epicel. This product is a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. The company recently phased out a product called Carticel which was an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

In the first quarter the company delivered $18.1 million or revenue, two thirds of which was from MACI. It was the fourth straight quarter of at least 30% sales growth over the same period the prior year. In addition, it was the first quarter the company was operationally cash flow positive.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Vericel got upgraded to a new Buy from Neutral over at Ladenburg this morning with a new $13 price target. The small cap is seeing some recent positive analyst commentary. BTIG also reissued their Buy rating and $17 price target on VCEL on July 6th with the following color that was heavy on views about a competitor

In our coverage of the cartilage repair sector, focus has primarily been on the knees as both MACI by Histogenics (HSGX, Buy, $5 PT) are either currently or expected to treat cartilage lesions of the knee. Articular cartilage exists in a variety of joints beyond the knee including the ankles, shoulders, hips, elbows, spine, and hands & wrists offering potential growth opportunities for companies that are able to replicate cartilage in other parts of the body. Foot & Ankle Society conference Boston we explore the opportunity for cartilage repair in the ankle (i.e. talus bone) via autologous cell therapy as we note clinician researchers have previously dabbled with Vericel’s MACI in various case studies.”

Leerink reissued its own Buy rating on VCEL on June 20th.

Vericel ended the first quarter with just under $30 million in cash on hand. The company then raised in early June an additional $65 million via a secondary offering. This is likely the last capital raise the company will need to do given its sales trajectory and cash flow needs. There has been some speculation that the company might used some of these proceeds to purchase another product for its portfolio.

Verdict:

The company looks on its way to eventual profitability. It has also addressed all funding needs. Sales growth over the past four quarters has been impressive and the company believes the niches it is in are a $600 million opportunity. The company recently expanded its MACI sales force from 28 to 40 sales representatives as well. This bodes well for revenue numbers in the coming quarters. Finally, Vericel seems to be picking up some positive analyst commentary recently. A small 'watch item' holding within a well-diversified biotech portfolio given the recent dip in the stock price seems warranted.

Option Strategy:

An preferable way to accumulate an initial stake or to increase exposure to VCEL is via a Buy-Write order. Using the January 2019 $10 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit of $7.40 to $7.60 (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its roughly six month 'hold' period. Liquidity is so-so, meaning you may have to submit this order more than once before it is filled. My Buy-Write order did get filled at a net debit of $7.50 on Monday.

You can't do anything about the length of your life, but you can do something about its width and depth.” ― H.L. Mencken

Author's Note: To get these types of articles and Instablogs on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long vcel.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.