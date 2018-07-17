Another Big Win Driving Special Dividends And 9% To 10% Yield

Two weeks from now, management will discuss another home run for Q2 2018 with its “opportunistic” investment in Ferrellgas Partners that will likely drive another large special dividend.

TSLX has paid special dividends each quarter over the last five quarters for a total of $0.28 per share.

I recently purchased shares of TSLX (along with insiders) for many reasons, including excellent credit quality and dividend coverage, driving higher total returns and likely special dividends to shareholders.

The following information discussing TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends.

My Recent Purchase And Insider Buying

I recently purchased shares of TSLX as discussed at the end of this article along with insiders earlier this year:

Source: GuruFocus

Continued And Upcoming Special Dividends

TSLX recently announced a special/supplemental dividend of $0.06 per share paid in June which was just below my 'best case' projected special dividend of $0.07. The company has paid special dividends each quarter over the last five quarters for a total of $0.28 per share:

"Consistent with our objective of maximizing distribution to shareholders while preserving the stability of our net asset value, we have declared a total of $0.28 per share in incremental dividends over the past five quarters based on our formulaic supplemental dividend framework. While increasing net asset value from $15.95 to $16.21 per share at the end of March after giving effect to the impact of the $0.06 Q1 supplemental dividend to be paid in Q2. Over the last 12 months we have increased dividend payment to shareholders over our base dividend by 15.4%, while generating a 1.3% increase in net asset value per share over the same period."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

The company has covered its regular dividend by an average of 134% over the last four quarters, with undistributed taxable income and capital gains of around $65 million or $1.01 per share after taking into account supplemental dividends. As discussed in previous articles, TSLX management continues to produce higher returns by investing in distressed companies through excellent underwriting standards that protect shareholders during worst-case scenarios including call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets.

I am expecting higher amounts of supplemental dividends paid in 2018, given the likelihood of "other fees" associated with the upcoming repayment of its recent $117.5 million asset-based loan ("ABL") with iHeart Communications at LIBOR+4.75. The fees are typically amortized over three years unless paid off early which will likely be in Q2/Q3 2018. iHeartMedia Inc. is the largest radio broadcaster and filed for bankruptcy on March 14, 2018, and the debtors filed Chapter 11 on April 28, 2018:

"On March 14, the company filed for Chapter 11 with a restructuring support agreement or RSA from a majority of its senior and junior creditors. We note that as part of the filing we negotiate a cash collateral order with the company where among other things we receive current interest, reserve default rate interest and received replacement liens on our collateral. In addition, the company must remain in compliance with our borrowing base. Last week on April 28 the iHeart debtors filed a joint Chapter 11 planned the reorganization, specifically as it relates to our investment the plan provides that ABL credit agreement claims are unimpaired other than the plan and the holders of the ABL credibly agreement claims shall receive payment in full in cash or reinstatement of those claims. As we indicated during our last earnings call, we expect repayment on our principal investment in iHeart to occur during the course of this year."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

Last week, it was announced that private equity firm Silver Lake Partners has recently shown interest in buying the bankrupt iHeartMedia operation. iHeart currently accounts for around 6.2% of the portfolio as shown below and, as predicted in the previous report, was marked up in value due to the likelihood of being repaid in Q2/Q3 2018. I am expecting around $5.5 million (depends on timing) in "other fees" income which includes prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Ultimately, this could add $0.07 to $0.08 to annual NII per share, after taking into account incentive fees, driving higher supplemental dividends.

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

However, there is a chance that the iHeart loan could be repaid later in the year as it is likely not the top priority for the company as discussed by TSLX management:

"The only interest they are paying current is on our asset base facility. The company could generate, it could replace our financing with a debt financing at a much lower cost than our current debt financing. And it would be accretive to the company. That being said the enterprise value of that company is very, very large. And so, the accretion over the enterprise value is probably small, so it's probably further down on the company's priority list. But I would suspect at some point they get around to us and they would refinance our facility with a lower cost debt on possession financing."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

Also, there is a chance of a similar opportunity that closed on May 4, 2018, as discussed on the recent call with management:

"We're seeing some really great opportunities. And in a market that's tough two of the best deals we've probably seen in 20 years I've been doing this has been iHeart and the one we're closing today literally. So I would say on those types we might take a single outsize position. But if we ever choose to increase our actual leverage profile, financial leverage profile, I think, diversity will actually be more important in that process for us. As you add financial risk you obvious have - your mistakes are magnified as it relates to an impact on NAV. And so I would say we'll continue where we see single main great opportunities lean in."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

After going through various SEC filings, I believe the new "opportunity" discussed above is with Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). On May 4, 2018, FGP executed a new $575 million senior secured credit facility to replace its credit facility that was scheduled to mature in October 2018. This new facility consists of a $300 million revolving line of credit supported by commitments from TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. and PNC Bank, National Association, as well as a $275 million term loan, both priced at LIBOR + 5.75% and maturing May 4, 2023. This new senior secured credit facility is secured with substantially all of the operating partnership and its subsidiaries' asset and FGP and the general partner's partnership interests in the operating partnership and contains various affirmative and negative covenants and default provisions, as well as requirements with respect to the maintenance of specified financial ratios and limitations on the making of loans and investments. It is important to note that this was another complex transaction that required TSLX's excellent underwriting skills likely with appropriate call protection, prepayment fees and amendment fees backed by first-lien collateral of the assets and covenants some of which were detailed in the related 8-K filed by FGP:

There is a good chance that both the iHeart and FGP deals will provide significant returns in 2018 driving supplemental dividends closer to my 'best case' projections. Also, the company will likely use higher amounts of leverage, beyond its upper targeted debt-to-equity of 0.85, due to the expectation that these loans will be repaid, and I have taken into account with the updated projections.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, TSLX reported between my base and best-case projections covering its dividend by 135% due to higher-than-expected portfolio growth, increased portfolio yield from 10.8% to 11.2% and higher fee and other income.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

TSLX's credit platform continues to outperform on many levels, including much higher-than-expected portfolio growth during Q1 2018 driving higher earnings. As shown in the table below, the company experienced lower amounts of sales/repays (similar to the previous quarter).

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

During the first three quarters of 2017, repayment activity was higher driving higher "Other Fees" shown below which includes "prepayment fees and accelerated amortization of upfront fees from unscheduled paydowns". As mentioned earlier, repayments have been lower over the last two quarters resulting in higher-than-expected portfolio growth.

Some of the primary reasons for historically higher returns include strong financial covenants and call protections that protect shareholders during higher amounts of prepayments (discussed earlier and below) and worst case scenarios.

"Given the late cycle environment we believe embedding downside protection features and loan documentations are critical, as they allow us to quickly identify and implement risk mitigation measures in the case of under-performance in order to minimize potential losses. We maintain affective voting control on 84% of our debt investments and average 2.3 financial covenants per debt investment, consistent with historical levels."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

In February 2018, the company reduced the pricing on its revolving credit facility (from LIBOR + 2.00% to LIBOR + 1.875) and in January 2018, the company issued $150 million of 4.50% five-year senior unsecured notes. However, there was a slight increase in borrowing rates due to the continued rise in LIBOR that was also responsible for higher income (discussed next):

"Our weighted average interest rate on average debt outstanding increased by approximately 15 basis points quarter-over-quarter. Even in the phase of a 30 basis point increase in effective LIBOR across our borrowings, this was partially offset through a 12 basis points benefit from our funding mix and an additional three basis points benefit through lower pricing on our revolving credit facility that we amended in February. At quarter end, we had significant liquidity with $421 million of undrawn revolver capacity subject to regulatory constraint and remain match funded from both an interest rate and duration perspective."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

Rising Portfolio Yields

Many BDCs have been rallying over the last three to four months likely for the reasons discussed in previous articles, including:

The Fed is now expecting a total of four rate hikes this year, and it is important to remember that there is lag/delay between the rise in the underlying interest rate of a loan and higher interest income received by the BDC as discussed on the recent Apollo Investment (AINV) call:

"As LIBOR increases, there is usually a lag effect before we see the full impact of the interest than we received from our borrowers as borrowing rates generally reset either monthly or quarterly."

Source: AINV Earnings Call Transcript

Source: FRED

Most BDCs have been experiencing higher portfolio yields due to rising LIBOR, including TSLX with a meaningful increase in Q1 2018 (from 10.8% to 11.2%) partially offset by "lower yield on new assets relative to yield on exited assets":

"At March 31, the weighted average total yield on our debt and income producing securities at amortized cost was 11.2% compared to 10.8% at December 31, reflecting an increase from the prior quarter as a result of the upward movement of LIBOR, which contributed approximately 50 basis points. And partially offset by the impact of a lower yield on new assets relative to yield on exited assets. Expressed in another way we experienced asset sensitivity across our portfolio of 40 basis points reflecting the benefit of LIBOR increases across the period and offset slightly by some marginal spread compression."

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Transcript

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

Interest Rate Sensitivity Analysis

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. As of March 31, 2018, 100% of portfolio debt investments bore interest at variable rates, most of which are subject to interest-rate floors. However, 100% of borrowings were also at variable rates as management continues to focus on match funding, including duration as shown below:

Source: TSLX Earnings Call Slides

As shown below and in the "BDC Interest Rate Sensitivity Rankings For June 2018," TSLX is well-positioned for rising interest rates.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

TSLX Summary

I recently purchased shares of TSLX (along with insiders) for many reasons, including excellent credit quality and dividend coverage driving higher total returns and likely special dividends to shareholders over the coming quarters due to:

Increased portfolio yield.

Recent higher-than-expected portfolio growth.

iHeart Communications eventually repaying its $117.5 million ABL and providing around $0.07/$0.08 in NII.

eventually repaying its $117.5 million ABL and providing around $0.07/$0.08 in NII. Two weeks from now, management will discuss another home run for Q2 2018 with its "opportunistic" investment in Ferrellgas Partners that will likely drive another large special dividend.

Q2 2018 BDC Reporting

BDCs will be reporting June 30, 2018, results in two weeks, and I will likely be making changes to my personal portfolio.

Source: SEC Filings and BDC Buzz

I recently purchased shares of TSLX at a price of $17.46 after the March 2018 ex-dividend as the Relative Strength Index or RSI dipped near 30. Currently, TSLX has an RSI of 49 as shown below and in my BDC Google Sheets indicating that the stock is not 'oversold' or 'overbought' and there is a good chance that the stock will head higher after reporting June 30 results in two weeks.

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.