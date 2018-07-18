Bang & Olufsen: Turn Up The Bass (And The Share Price)

The company is still expensive, but the increasing FCF result and net cash position could make it appealing for a long-term investor.

Introduction

Bang & Olufsen (OTCPK:BGOUF) (OTC:BGOUY) probably is one of the most iconic brands in the audio industry. It produces and distributes both the larger audio equipment (like speakers for your home cinema or loudspeakers for cars) as well as portable audio equipment. The company appears to have turned a corner, as after a few difficult years, the margins and revenue appear to be increasing again, whilst the robust balance sheet will continue to protect the company against economic downturns.

Bang & Olufsen is a Danish company, reporting in Danish Crowns (which is the currency I will be using throughout this article). I would recommend trading in Bang & Olufsen shares through the facilities of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, where Bang & Olufsen is trading with BO as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Copenhagen is approximately 75,000 shares, for a total monetary value of 12.5M DKK per day. That’s approximately $2M per day, using the current USD/DKK exchange rate of 6.37.

The performance has definitely improved compared to FY 2017

The financial year of Bang & Olufsen (hereafter just “Bang” or “BO”) doesn’t coincide with a calendar year, and as its FY ends in May, Bang just reported on its financial results for 2018.

The company reported a revenue increase of approximately 11% to almost 3.3B DKK, whilst the pure production costs of its products increased by just 6.2%. And the company’s margin expanded even further. Despite the higher revenue, the actual development expenses, distribution & marketing expenses and the administrative expenses all decreased. This resulted in the reversal of a negative EBIT of 129M DKK into a positive EBIT of 122M DKK.

The company’s net financial expenses also decreased by 85% to 4.6M DKK, and despite having to pay 36M DKK in corporate taxes (compared to a 49M DKK tax credit in FY 2017), the net income came in at 81.5M DKK, or 1.9 DKK per share. An impressive difference compared to the net loss of 117M DKK or 2.7 DKK per share in the previous financial year.

Just to make sure the result wasn’t generated through accounting tricks, I wanted to confirm this substantially improved performance by comparing the cash flow results of both years.

In FY 2018, Bang reported an operating cash flow of 248M DKK, but this included a 84M DKK investment in its working capital position (mainly on the receivables level) and a 5M DKK underestimate of the taxes. Taking both elements into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 327M DKK (compared to just 194M DKK in FY 2017).

The full-year capex came in at 167M DKK (242M DKK in FY 2017), resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of approximately 160M DKK (versus a negative 48M DKK in FY 2017).

So yes, it definitely looks like Bang & Olufsen has turned a corner. It’s now profitable again, and it’s generating a substantial amount of positive free cash flow. And it doesn’t look like a slowdown could be expected anytime soon as Bang & Olufsen has experienced strong growth results in pretty much any market (except in Europe).

Why the very strong balance sheet matters, and why the free cash flow outlook doesn’t

Considering the company’s current market capitalization is approximately 7.2B DKK, we shouldn’t get too excited about a 166M DKK free cash flow result. While it’s better to have a positive cash flow rather than a negative one, the free cash flow yield of 2.5% doesn’t really impress anyone.

But that’s why the balance sheet is an important part of Bang & Olufsen’s value proposal. As of at the end of May, Bang had a cash position of 1.15B DKK and a gross debt position of just 185M DKK (including the pension deficit). This results in a net cash position of approximately 1B DKK, and reduces the enterprise value to 6.2B DKK. Still not cheap enough (the FCF yield remains low at 2.7%), but Bang & Olufsen continues to hoard cash.

Unfortunately, the 6.2B DKK enterprise value and the FY 2018 EBITDA result of 398M DKK results in an EV/EBITDA of 15. This means that even on the EV/EBITDA ratio basis, Bang & Olufsen remains pretty expensive. But again, the company is in a full turnaround mode!

Bang & Olufsen has been guiding for a free cash flow result of ‘at least 100M DKK’ for this year, but it should be clear this is just the headline free cash flow result, excluding any adjustments for growth capex and investments in the working capital position. And considering the changes in the working capital position in 2018 alone deducted almost 100M DKK from the operating cash flow result, I dare to bet the sustaining free cash flow will be closer to 200M DKK than 100M DKK.

Investment thesis

Based on the currently known parameters, there’s nothing interesting about Bang & Olufsen. The enterprise value of 6.2B DKK contains a serious ‘brand premium’ as the intrinsic value of Bang & Olufsen is perhaps half the current share price.

But as this is a company in a full turnaround mode, speculative investors might be hoping the average analyst estimates are right. The consensus calls for Bang & Olufsen to double its EBITDA from 398M DKK in FY 2018 to 800M DKK in FY 2020. Combined with an ever-increasing net cash position, this means Bang & Olufsen could easily be trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 7-8 by 2020.

I am not taking any position in Bang & Olufsen right now, but I will keep an eye on its progress. Because if the average analyst expectations are even remotely correct, I’d be more than willing to pay 7-8 times the 2020 EBITDA.

