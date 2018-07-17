New Senior: Liquidation Imminent?

One of the core tenets of my investing framework is staying emotionally unattached from the companies I cover. An equity I sold short last year could very well end up on my potential buy list down the line. That is the way it should be; sometimes stories (and valuations) change to completely turn around the risk/reward profile. Given recent developments, I have become more interested in New Senior (SNR). Within real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), the community should be catching on that I find companies trading at discounts to net asset value ("NAV") very appealing. However, that valuation disconnect in itself is not a reason to buy. There has to be a plan (or a prospective plan) in place to unlock that value: stock repurchases, divestitures, or an outright liquidation. That now looks to be the case at troubled senior housing play New Senior. Downside risk appears minimal, and there is some limited upside optionality. It isn't a buy yet, but it is a security I'm watching closely.

In the past, I've been very critical of New Senior management and overly optimistic sell-side analysts. As an example, a review of my initial public bearish coverage on December 27, 2016, is a good start. Shares are down 30% since then - largely for good reason. Operating results have deteriorated, dividend coverage has bled off, and the entire market has (rightly) become critical of how far senior housing asset valuations ran up in recent years. Today, the dividend has still not been cut, an interesting factor, given less than 0.7x coverage. I believe that a cut is largely priced in at this point, as anyone that listened to the Q1 2018 conference call and guidance knows that it is unsustainable. Nonetheless, is possible that the dividend might never be cut officially. Instead, it appears that the recent Strategic Review will come to the conclusion that the best way to maximize shareholder value is to liquidate assets. Recent management decisions support that liquidation as likely, and even factoring in liquidation costs and payouts to the external manager, there is potential upside here. However, unforeseen costs likely make a share price below $7.00/share as the better entry point to assure proper risk/reward.

Strategic Review, Business Model Shift

New Senior is a REIT that, at least as of Q1 2018 close, managed a diversified portfolio of more than one hundred private pay senior housing properties. These are located all around the United States in more than thirty states, making it one of the largest national players. Rather than owning skilled nursing facilities ("SNF"), the portfolio is a pure play on independent living ("IL") and assisted living ("AL") facilities. Half the portfolio consistent of managed properties while the other half consisted of triple net lease assets. Broadly, IL and AL assets have been the place to be in the senior housing space in recent years; skilled nursing has fallen well out of favor due to collapsing tenant margins and the heavy exposure to government reimbursement. The CBRE noted this in its Senior Housing and Care Market Insight report from earlier last year:

Note, however, that these lenders generally have a preference toward 100% private pay independent living, assisted living and memory care (as opposed to nursing care facilities with government reimbursement dependencies).

This preference has been reflected in property valuations, but that bias has not come through within New Senior operating results. Portfolio performance has been poor: occupancy rates are down, and margins in the Managed Properties segment have been impacted due to higher labor costs and the completion of competing supply. Naturally, management has come under pressure to boost shareholder value, so in February of this year New Senior announced it would undertake a Strategic Review of its business model. The committee heading the review, headed by "independent and disinterested directors", stated that nothing was off the table, including an outright sale of the company. This was a stunning development, given New Senior is considered a permanent capital vehicle ("PCV") by its manager, Fortress Investment Group. One of five, these PCVs have been a great source of cash for Fortress, including much-loved high yield play New Residential (NRZ).

The first decision to come out of that Strategic Review was the termination of its triple net lease agreement with Holiday Retirement ("Holiday"), converting those properties to Managed Property Agreements instead. As a reminder, under triple net leases, the tenant is responsible for maintenance, property taxes, and insurance. This shovels all the risk onto the tenant - the landlord just has to sit back and collect rental fees. Polar opposite, within Managed Properties, New Senior hires a manager to run properties it owns for its benefit. As a result, and unlike with triple net leases, New Senior is responsible for all of the properties operating costs, whether that be payroll, repair, insurance, property taxes, etc. It is a more capital-intensive job, exposing the company to significant market risk. While New Senior can set budget guidelines for property managers, it relies on good faith that the property manager has the expertise to run the property. Those property managers are incentivized to do well via bonus performance payments. It is important to note that the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act ("RIDEA") requires that healthcare REITs pay external management - they cannot operate properties themselves. This is fundamentally different from other commercial real estate REITs (office, apartments) that can manage their assets internally. Still, this structure allows a REIT to participate in the upside (and downside) of property-level operating results beyond just collecting rent.

This choice to eliminate triple net lease exposure took many by surprise. In recent years, exposure to RIDEA has been a headwind. Triple net lease properties, so long as there are no defaults, all but guarantee positive same store sales comps due to annual escalators. Because of poor property level performance, triple net leases have outperformed RIDEA for most REITs every year for the past five years. All of the major senior housing players (Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL)) that have exposure to both managed properties and triple net leases have noted this disconnect. As an example, Ventas, in its initial 2018 guidance, called for a stunning 600bps spread between the same-store cash net operating income ("NOI") between its triple net and RIDEA properties:

*Ventas, Q4 2017 Investor Presentation, Supplemental

Nuance Of Strategic Review Decision, Why This Likely Means New Senior Is For Sale

Prior to this deal, 51 of 52 triple net lease properties were under master lease agreements with Holiday, and I'm sure that management is working on selling that one oddball property (a continuing care retirement center ("CCRC")). Like New Senior, Holiday is majority owned by private equity funds managed by Fortress Investment Group. I'm always a little bit suspicious of these kinds of related party deals, but the basic terms of the deal that were announced - 4.5% of gross income after year one with a potential 2% kicker if performance obligations are met - are in line with industry norms and those already existing within the New Senior portfolio with its other external managers. In exchange for the termination, New Senior will receive $116mm in cash, made up of a $70mm termination payment and the collection of $46mm in posted security deposits. However, the company had to exit current debt financing on the portfolio because these properties were financed with a commercial mortgage-backed security ("CMBS") that did not allow such a drastic change in operating structure. The cost of the refinance will be $65mm, with New Senior now having officially closed on a one year, $720mm secured loan with a financing rate of LIBOR plus 4.0% for the first six months, escalating 50bps after month six and an additional 50bps after month nine. Interest costs will increase by more than 200bps immediately as a result, creating tens of millions in additional annual expense.

*New Senior, Q1 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 5

In the above slide from the Q1 2018 deck used to pitch the bullish thesis on this deal, I find it interesting that management states "elimination of a lease portfolio with declining coverage" as a benefit yet just a few bullet points later points out the "opportunity to participate in upside of (the) portfolio". CEO Susan Givens cannot have it both ways - any improvement in tenant results would have boosted EBITDARM coverage on the triple net leases as well.

Further, the improved yield management states in this slide does not tell the whole story, in my opinion. The expected pre-conversion yield is pretty cut and dry: management is stating that the old triple net Holiday portfolio would have booked $77mm of cash net operating income ("NOI") for 2018, given the company's original $1,000mm investment. However, in order to get to that higher 8% expected yield, management nets the $116mm cash payment it received from Holiday from its original $1,000mm investment. If investors do the math on 8% yield on $884mm, management is only expecting $70mm in 2018 cash NOI contribution after the conversion. This also excludes the massive increase in costs below the line in NOI, primarily the $70mm CMBS prepayment fee and higher interest expense associated with the one year secured loan. On the net, New Senior will receive lower NOI and bear higher interest expense after this deal.

Why? Flexibility. Managed property transactions, particularly those with RIDEA exposure, remain preferred in the buyer marketplace for senior housing. I disagree entirely with that if I were a REIT executive, but current consensus is otherwise. Landlords are willing to pay more for that upside optionality that management cited - even when that optionality has been a net negative in years past versus triple net. Every year, it seems that "the bottom is in". The consensus viewpoint is also that incentives are more aligned between external manager and asset owner in this structure, especially when it comes to capital expenditures. While triple net leases place maintenance spending costs in the hands of the tenant, required spending is generally a low percentage, and the tenant is highly incentivized to not spend a dollar more than it has to. This frequently can impact property level results late in the life of a lease and cause high costs during turnover or lease renegotiation as properties fall into disrepair. Further, triple net lease terms also often have longer, more restrictive agreements that yield more protections to the operator; buyers frequently want the option to install their own external managers at a property.

There is absolutely no reason, in my mind, for New Senior management to pursue this strategy unless its end game is to sell off its portfolio of 132 managed properties. It just does not make sense otherwise. The one-year term on what appears to be a bridge loan until a deal is complete is indicative of that as well. New Senior also noted a one-year termination clause within the new Managed Properties agreement with Holiday. Yet another unusual feature. Investors can follow the cookie crumbles here to come to the conclusion that this is set up to be a liquidation unless something falls apart at the wheels, even if management cannot state so implicitly. CEO Susan Givens, being very careful of what she is allowed to say publicly, had this to say:

So, I can't specifically comment on what those are, but I think that most importantly this I view as kind of really critical first step that allows us to move with respect to some of the other actions that we are looking at.

The Nitty Gritty Math On Value

A likely liquidation shifts the focus squarely on NAV: How much money can New Senior hope to get for its assets? In 2017, New Senior sold $344mm worth of property. Cap rates are not disclosed (and oftentimes sales agreements restrict doing so), but I believe those properties generated around $27-28mm in NOI annually, given trends in same store sales data. That implies cap rates in the 8% range, although National Real Estate Investor survey data implies a range of 6.5-8.0% between class A and C properties:

According to the survey respondents, the appropriate average cap rate on class-A independent and assisted living facilities should be at 6.5 percent, rising to 8.1 percent on class-C properties.

Given New Senior was disposing of bottom of the barrel properties to improve its portfolio mix, that survey data seems supportive of pricing the rest of the portfolio in the middle of that range. Investors can also go back in time to disclosed cap rates back when the company was building its portfolio as a reference. See the below slide from the middle of 2015:

*New Senior, Q2 2015 Investor Presentation, Slide 11

It would be unlikely in my opinion to see these properties sold at a blended cap rate of 6.5% today. The market has weakened, with a consolidated rate of between 7 and 8% likely. Given New Senior reported $47mm in NOI in Q1 2018, and accounting for the $7mm negative impact from the shift away from triple net leases, the company should report somewhere in the neighborhood of $181mm in NOI for fiscal 2018. That puts a top range valuation (bull case) of $2,585mm on these assets. Plus, added value from cash on the balance sheet and the net cash derived from the new Holiday agreement net of loan costs ($172mm total) put fair value at $2,757mm. On the liabilities side, current debt of $1,903mm gives a fair market cap of $854mm, or 36% upside. An 8% cap rate bakes in a wash.

Before investors run off to smash the buy button at their broker's website, there are two major wildcard caveats: carrying costs into a transaction close and the payout to Fortress to liquidate the external management agreement. For the former, New Senior burned $10mm in Q1, excluding the long-term debt retirement and what was returned to shareholders via dividend. That burn will only accelerate, given the high variable loan rate exposure on the legacy portfolio (rising LIBOR) and the new higher borrow rate on the loan with JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). If you assume they close a sale by the end of Q1 2019, then I would assume $60mm of cash burn from that and additional liquidation costs. The latter aspect - paying off the Fortress - is a much bigger deal as the elimination of Fortress in liquidation will be costly:

Our Manager will be provided 60 days' prior notice of any termination and will be paid a termination fee equal to the amount of the management fee earned by the Manager during the 12-month period preceding such termination. In addition, following any termination of the Management Agreement, our Manager may require us to purchase its right to receive incentive compensation at a price determined as if our assets were sold for their then current fair market value or otherwise we may continue to pay the incentive compensation to our Manager. These provisions may increase the effective cost to us of terminating the Management Agreement, thereby adversely affecting our ability to terminate our Manager without cause.

Investors should haircut $20mm being paid out to Fortress to be conservative (they received $18mm in 2017 and 2016 in the form of management fees), and they are entitled to 25% of any realized gain on asset sales. Investors have absolutely no insight into how that is calculated - there is not enough information provided in the external management agreement - and management makes it clear that it is not quite the same as GAAP carried book value. Nonetheless, using that as a proxy, a sale at that peak valuation range (7% cap rate) could see Fortress scrape $90mm off the top in a liquidation scenario. That takes the value proposition at New Senior down to just 12% on pretty optimistic liquidation assumptions. On the bright side, weaker liquidation results shrink that; Fortress likely gets no incentive payments if the portfolio is liquidated at 8%. Downside is capped.

Takeaway

Downside is very limited at New Senior if they do decide to go through a liquidation. However, incentive payments to Fortress really handicap the upside potential in a sale. Sub $7.00/share likely builds in enough cushion to make this an attractive buying opportunity, but investors have to be patient to see if that price point presents itself. A dividend cut could be a potential catalyst to drive shares back down, but that would be a meaningful positive in my view. In a sale, retained cash flow from a cut would end up being returned to shareholders anyway eventually - I don't believe it makes a difference in that case whether there is a cut or not. Weakening same store sales metrics could also provide a potential catalyst - so long as stock price declines significantly outpace any potential impact to eventual asset sales. I suspect we will learn more about the path of New Senior in the Q2 2018 earnings release, but my view is that by this time next year the company will have been wound down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.