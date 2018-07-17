YUM! Brands' Food Is Indeed YUM-Tastic.

Brief Summary

YUM! Brands (YUM) fits the millennial portfolio. The company claims two top 100 spots in the 'millennials favorite brands' list. Management is shareholder friendly and has a clear goal of increasing the ownership of existing shareholders by buyback programs. YUM! Brands' management shot the arrow exactly in the bull's eye with its partnership with Grubhub (GRUB). I prefer YUM! Brands over YUM China (YUMC) because it offers more diversity while still getting a license fee from its former Chinese subsidiary.

Introduction

There are three big non-pizza fast food chains in the Netherlands; McDonald's, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Burger King. Recently, the first Five Guys and Taco Bell opened their doors. Me and my friends personally prefer KFC the most, even though it serves the most expensive food. We feel like we eat less frozen food at KFC than at McDonald's and Burger King. We also have a Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut. Three out of seven fast food chains mentioned above are part of the YUM! Brands, namely KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. I like to invest in things I consume myself. This inspired me to do some research on YUM! Brands.

Relationship with Millennials

The most important criteria for the millennial investment portfolio is that the company needs to have a strong appeal to millennials. Apple (AAPL) and Starbucks (SBUX) are perfect examples which show how important a strong relationship with (younger) customers is. I use this list to check whether or not a company has this connection with millennial customers. Taco Bell and Pizza Hut claim, respectively, the 54th and 72nd spot. KFC is not in the list, and has therefore a ranking above 100. This is something to worry about because KFC generates 48% of the company's revenue. However, management is on top of the problem and is launching new marketing campaigns which seem to work out well.

Shares outstanding

YUM! Brands has done a great job of decreasing total shares outstanding. Since early 2015, shares outstanding has decreased by almost 50%. This means that if you bought shares in 2015, your ownership in the company would have almost doubled. I prefer buyback programs over dividends because they get taxed as capital gains. You can this way delay your taxes if you hold a stock for a longer period (as I intend to do with my millennial portfolio). It is also possible to not pay taxes at all, for example, when you sell shares at a lower price than when you bought them. Buyback programs also have the advantage of being able to increase EPS, while not having to increase total earnings. I conclude out of the above represented chart that management is conservative and shareholder friendly.

Digital food ordering

More and more people are starting to order food online. It is important to not lose, or even win, market share in the online food market. Things can get really messy when companies do not respond correctly to such trends. YUM! Brands' approach did not work out well. Management turned the ship around when it partnered up with Grubhub in February 2017. YUM! Brands purchased a 3% stake in the leading delivery company. Grubhub will provide support for KFC and Taco Bell deliveries. To learn more about this event, I would recommend you to check out Pair-Wise Investments' article.

Yum! China

YUM! Brands spun off its China division in 2016. The Chinese division was losing market share in China. One of the reasons was multiple food safety scandals. As a results of the problems, YUM! Brands decided to spin of its Chinese business, creating the new listed company YUM China (YUMC). YUM China licences the YUM Brands from its former parent company. It pays a commission fee of 3% of the store sales. Even though YUM China may have a higher growth rate, I still consider YUM! Brands a better investment. The main reason for this is that YUM! Brands is less dependent on one market and therefore has a higher margin of safety. China has the largest population in the world, but there are other growth opportunities. An example for such an opportunity is India, where last quarter YUM! Brands posted growth rates of 19% and 21% for KFC and Pizza Hut, respectively.

Balance sheet and I&C Statement

In this paragraph, I will briefly point out the highlights of YUM! Brands' balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement.

The balance sheet: Long term debt has more than tripled since 2015 and now amounts $9.8 billion. Management provided two reasons for the increase in debt. The first one was that it would help increase return on capital. The second reason was that the company had to increase debt to pay down other loans. The company's liabilities exceed its assets by $7 billion. This seems worrisome, but it makes sense considering that the value of the company lies in the license contracts, which are not represented on the balance sheet. For example, McDonald's (MCD) also has more liabilities than assets. YUM! Brands has quite a bit of debt on its balance sheet, but the company is not in jeopardy because it has reliable cash flows.

Income statement: YUM! Brands' revenue has been declining for the last 5 years. The main reason for this is that the company is reducing its 'own stores' and is thus leasing out more stores. The company's gross profit has been growing steadily over the last 5 years because cost of revenue declined faster than revenue. When excluding one time events, earnings are growing year over year.

Cash flow statement: YUM! Brands' working capital has been increasing for the last couple of years. Accounts receivable increased, while accounts payable stayed around the same level. Free cash flow has been increasing for the last couple of years, but it would have increased more if working capital would not have increased. I will keep an eye on the accounts receivable and hope management will put more emphasis on its working capital.

Things to look out for

As I mentioned earlier in the article, KFC still has not found its touch with the Millennials. Even though the company is working on it, we still have not seen big results. I am also interested to see how the YUM! food chains plan to attract consumers who look for healthier or vegetarian food.

KFC announced on the 6th of June this year that it would start testing vegetarian chicken with customers. If the results are positive, the product will be on the market in 2019. I will closely follow the results of the tests, because I think this may be the only option for KFC to attract vegetarian customers. Every KFC meal contains chicken, so if there will be no vegetarian meals if the company can not produce a tasteful vegetarian chicken.

Fun fact

In February 2018, YUM! Brands' Taco Bell stole the top 4 spot for largest restaurant chain in the U.S. from Burger King. McDonald's holds the number 1 spot, followed by Starbucks and Subway.

