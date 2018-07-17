Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Enstar Group Limited (ESGR).

Our main goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Enstar Group Limited - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 16M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $400M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Enstar Group Limited 7.00% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series D Perpetual Preferred Shares (NASDAQ: ESGRP) pay a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 7.00% before 09/01/2028 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the Three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.015%. The new issue bears a 'BB+' Standart&Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 09/01/2028. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $25.62 and has a Current Yield of 6.83% and YTC of 6.66%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve: Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Enstar Group Limited (Enstar), incorporated on August 16, 2001, is a holding company. The Company is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company's segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Company focuses on acquiring and managing insurance and reinsurance companies in run-off, and the acquisition and management of portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off.

Source: Reuters.com | Enstar Group Limited

Below, you can see a dividend and profitability information about the common stock, ESGR:

Source: FastGrahps.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

We do not intend to pay a cash dividend on our ordinary shares. Rather, we intend to use any retained earnings to fund the development and growth of our business. From time to time, our board of directors will review our alternatives with respect to our earnings and seek to maximize value for our shareholders. In the future, we may decide to commence a dividend program for the benefit of our shareholders. Any future determination to pay dividends will be at the discretion of our board of directors and will be limited by our position as a holding company that lacks direct operations, the results of operations of our subsidiaries, our financial condition, cash requirements and prospects and other factors that our board of directors deems relevant. In addition, there are significant regulatory and other constraints that could prevent us from paying dividends in any event. As a result, capital appreciation, if any, on our ordinary shares may be your sole source of gain for the foreseeable future.

Source: Enstar Annual Report 2017

In addition, ESGR has a market capitalization of around $4.19B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Enstar Group Limited's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2018. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's balance sheet

The Enstar Group Family

Enstar has one outstanding Corporate Bond:

Source: FINRA | ESGR4464373

ESGR4464373 (as it the ticker symbol in FINRA) has a lot closer maturity date than the call date of ESGRP, 03/10/2022. It is rated by Standart&Poor's with a 'BBB' rating and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.225%. This should be compared to the 6.66% Yield-to-Call of ESGRP, but when making that comparison, remember that ESGRP's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2028. This result is a yield spread of 2.4% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all fixed income securities in the 'Property & Casualty Insurance' (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed-to-floating distribution rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All Fixed-to-Floating Securities

The next two charts present all fixed-to-floating securities with non-suspended distribution:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Considerations

The Preferred Shares represented by the Depositary Shares are not redeemable prior to September 1, 2028, except in specified circumstances relating to certain tax events or corporate events or within 90 days following the occurrence of a “capital disqualification event” or the occurrence of a “rating agency event” (at such prices set forth and as each term is defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement); for purposes of the specified corporate events, at a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) $25,000 per Preferred Share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share) or (ii) the sum of the present value of $25,000 per Preferred Share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share) and the present value of all undeclared dividends for the dividend periods from the redemption date to and including the September 1, 2028 dividend payment date, in each case, discounted to the redemption date on a quarterly basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate plus 65 basis points. On and after September 1, 2028, the Preferred Shares represented by the Depositary Shares will be redeemable at the Issuer’s option, in whole or from time to time in part, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per Preferred Share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends. No redemption may occur prior to September 1, 2028 unless (1) the Issuer has sufficient funds in order to meet the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s (the “BMA”) Enhanced Capital Requirement (the “ECR”) and the BMA (or its successor, if any) approves of the redemption or (2) the Issuer replaces the capital represented by the Preferred Shares with capital having equal or better capital treatment as the Preferred Shares under the ECR.

Source: FWP Filing By Enstar Group Limited

Use Of Proceeds

The net proceeds from this offering are intended to be used to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility and the Issuer’s term loan facility. Any remaining net proceeds from this offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding for acquisitions, working capital and other business opportunities. Affiliates of Barclays Capital Inc., nabSecurities, LLC and ING Financial Markets LLC are lenders under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, and an affiliate of Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is the lender under the Issuer’s term loan facility. Accordingly, affiliates of these underwriters will receive a portion of the net proceeds from this offering through the repayment of borrowings under these facilities.

Source: FWP Filing By Enstar Group Limited

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of $403M, it is a potential addition to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of ESGRP after its first six months trading on the NASDAQ is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, ESGRP. With this kind of article, we want to keep you informed of all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Given the alluring characteristics of this product, I believe that ESGRP offers good returns when compared to the other issues in its peer group, especially how well capitalized the company is and it is a good addition to one's portfolio if there is a match in terms of risk profile. Overall, I think that ESGRP offers nice returns for the risks that you are taking.

