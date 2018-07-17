Prologis, Inc.: A Quiet REIT With Double-Digit Return Potential

Warehouse landlord Prologis is the backdoor way to profit from the boom in online shopping.

eCommerce has exploded over the past few years, now accounting for nearly 10% of retail sales.

“Pick and shovel” plays represent the safer (and often more profitable) way to invest in an industry boom.

Investors hope to score big profits from eCommerce tech stocks, but the real money might be made by the quiet companies behind the scenes.

Regular readers know I love investing in picks-and-shovels businesses. Rather than betting the farm on a single project, these companies sell goods and services to an entire industry. It’s the safer, and often more lucrative, way to profit from an emerging industry.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) represents a great example. The company owns thousands of warehouses, leasing out these facilities to businesses across the country. While companies battle for market share online, Prologis makes a profit regardless of which specific business comes out on top.

And with the transition to online shopping, business, it seems, is booming. Since 2009, Prologis has delivered a total return, including dividends, of 529%. In recent weeks, units have started to close in on a fresh all-time high. And as long as customers keep clicking for deals, warehouse “picks and shovels” businesses like Prologis have the potential to deliver double-digit annual returns for the foreseeable future.

The “Picks & Shovels” Of eCommerce Is Soaring

When most people think about striking it rich in real estate, they picture glitzy hotels or downtown office towers. But if you want to make real money in the property market over the next few years, nondescript warehouses could generate better returns.

It's all about online shopping.

eCommerce sales rose 16.4% year over year to $123.7 billion during the first quarter of 2018, according to numbers released by the Department of Commerce in June. Online purchases now account for nearly 10% of total retail sales, up from a trivial fraction of the marketplace a few years ago.

But adapting to the shift online has required companies to completely reconfigure their supply chains. Internet retailers need more sophisticated logistical services and about three times more warehouse space than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Demand is especially strong in and around big cities, where vendors need to stay close to shoppers to ensure fast delivery times.

For warehouse landlords, the situation has resulted in booming profits. During the first quarter, asking rents jumped 5.4% year over year. The vacancy rate remains tight at less than 5%. Altogether, developers delivered a near record 35 million square feet of new warehouse space. However, this failed to keep up with the 41 million square feet of space purchased.

Prologis has positioned itself right smack in the middle of this boom.

The firm represents the world's largest owner of industrial real estate, with some 3,200 warehouses totaling over 683 million square feet of space. With operations spanning 19 countries, management has quietly accumulated one of the most valuable real estate portfolios in the world.

Today, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) makes up Prologis' biggest tenant by square footage. The business, however, has also become a valued partner for other companies benefiting from the eCommerce boom - including DHL, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX), and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). eCommerce now accounts for about 10% of revenue, 20% of new leases and 30% of new developments, according to the company’s own figures.

Why? Aside from just raw square footage, Prologis is also the king of what industry insiders call the “last mile” - the final location between the retailer and the customer’s doorstep. Getting an order to a customer in less than 48 hours (a figure that is quickly becoming the industry standard) means having inventory close by when you place your order. A cheap warehouse facility on the outskirts of town just won’t do.

For unitholders, such a position has translated into outstanding financial results. Last quarter, Prologis reported an increase in core funds from operations, a common measure of profitability in the real estate business, of 27% to $0.80 per diluted share. At the end of the period, 96.8% of the firm’s portfolio remained leased. A shortage of inventory allowed management to demand steep price hikes on customers, with cash rents rising 9.2% year over year.

Management has passed on most of those profits in the form of higher payouts. Since 2013, Prologis has boosted its distribution 71%. Today, units pay out a quarterly distribution of $0.48 each, which comes out to a yield of 2.9%.

PLD Dividend data by YCharts

Those results will likely keep rolling in. Following a string of successful quarters, management was forced to boost their profit forecast for the upcoming year. Executives now expect earnings per share to come in between $2.50 and $2.60, up from an estimate of $2.10 and $2.25 previously.

Management also projects tighter year-end occupancy, coming in between 96.25% and 97.25%. Those gains will likely come from a combination of new projects and higher rents on existing facilities. Prologis has access to $3.6 billion in growth liquidity, according to the company’s most recent financial report. This leaves management with a large war chest to fund new acquisitions or developments.

Moreover, a tight rental market also gives executives reason to keep raising rents. Analysts see rents rising at a mid- to high single-digit annual clip for the foreseeable future.

The only thing that could upset this bull thesis? Overbuilding.

Warehouses don’t cost much money to construct. As rents have risen across the country, developers have spent billions on new facilities. If history is any guide, a glut of new warehouse properties could depress rents, and by extension, unit prices.

That said, Prologis has positioned itself better than most. Following the company’s acquisition of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT), the firm now generates about 23% of its net operating income in Southern California. Prologis’ next largest markets - New York, New Jersey, and San Francisco - generate about 10% of pro forma net operating income each, according to a recent investor presentation.

This bodes well for the company’s long-term prospects. Even if the wider industry suffers from a supply glut, rents in dense, urban centers should hold up. Land parcels big enough for the latest warehouses and loading docks remain scarce. It would be difficult for developers to flood the market with cheap, mass-produced facilities.

Boring Business To Deliver Exciting Returns

Prologis has traded in a consolidation pattern for quite some time. But now that earnings have caught up to the unit price, this “picks and shovels” play on the eCommerce boom looks poised to run higher. If the landlord can break out to new all-time highs, this quiet business could deliver double-digit returns for investors over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.