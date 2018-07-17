Vanguard Energy ETF: An Excellent Alternative To The XLE Juggernaut

Vanguard Energy ETF will likely do well in the future, largely due to the strength in oil prices which will fuel growth of its key holdings.

XLE only focuses on just 31 S&P 500 energy companies, but Vanguard Energy ETF holds more than 140 US-based energy companies and it comes with a lower expense ratio of 0.10%.

The SPDR Energy Select Sector, formed in late-1998, has more than $19Bn of assets under management, which makes it one of the most well established ETFs in the industry.

The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) is often referred to as the benchmark fund of the US energy industry, and for good reason. But for those looking for a cheaper and more diversified alternative, the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) is an excellent choice.

The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF is the biggest and one of the oldest energy ETFs around, with $19.3 billion of assets under management and almost two decades of operations. It was created to track the price and yield performance of the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index. As a result, it holds 31 of the largest and most well established US-listed energy companies ranging from the vertically integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) to the independent oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP) to the world's largest standalone refiner Valero (VLO) to the pipeline operator Kinder Morgan (KMI) to the oilfield equipment maker National Oilwell Varco (NOV). SPDR Energy Select comes with a low expense ratio of 0.13% which means that it charges an annual fee of just $13 on every $10,000 invested.

Its drawback, however, is that it is focused only on 31 mega-to-large-cap energy companies since its basket is the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index. Although XLE is one of the energy industry's bellwether funds, it doesn't give any representation to the hundreds of mid-to-small cap energy companies which are an integral part of the US energy industry. However, the Vanguard Energy ETF does.

Although the Vanguard Energy ETF is significantly smaller in size when compared against the SPDR Energy Select, the former is by no means a small fund since it has $5.1 billion of assets under management. Unlike SPDR Energy Select, the Vanguard Energy ETF makes its picks from a much bigger basket. VDE tracks the MSCI US IMI Energy 25/50 Index which includes all the mega-cap to small-cap US-based energy companies ranked investable by MSCI - that's a total of 141 energy companies ranging from the Exxon Mobil that has a market cap of $352 billion to the little-known fracking sand provider Smart Sand (SND) valued at just $227 million. Together, these companies represent 98% of the US energy market. The Vanguard Energy ETF has all of those companies in its portfolio. As a result, the size of VDE's portfolio in terms of the number of holdings is 4.5-times larger than XLE's.

What I also like about Vanguard Energy is that it is cheaper than SPDR Energy Select. In fact, it is one of the cheapest energy ETFs around with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. Vanguard says that the fund's expense ratio is 93% lower than the average of ETFs with similar holdings.

VDE, however, much like XLE, is a top-heavy fund. Its portfolio is ranked on the basis of market cap. The biggest company in terms of market cap takes the top spot and gets the greatest portion of the fund's assets. Not surprisingly, Exxon Mobil sits at the top of the fund with a weightage of 20.3%, followed by Chevron (CVX) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). Exxon Mobil alone accounts for one-fifth of the fund while the top-10 holdings represent 63.3% of its total net assets. This is also how the energy market is structured. The industry is dominated by these mega and large-cap names.

XLE's top-10 portfolio also consists of almost similar names at nearly identical positions. However, the key difference between VDE and XLE is that the remaining 36.7% of VDE's assets are spread over ~130 companies. A number of small-cap companies have a weightage of 1% or even lower in VDE's portfolio, but at least these companies have some representation. XLE also allocates more than 60% of its assets to its top-10 companies but the remainder is spread over just 21 names.

The Vanguard Energy ETF has a strong correlation with oil prices, which isn't surprising considering that the fund is heavily tilted towards oil producers. The integrated oil producers like Exxon Mobil and Chevron and independent exploration and production companies such as EOG Resources (EOG) and ConocoPhillips represent around two-thirds of the ETF's net assets. In the top-10 alone, VDE has six companies that get most of their revenues and earnings from oil and gas sales and they account for almost half of the fund's net assets. These companies and their stocks usually do well in a strong oil price environment.

VDE data by YCharts

The oil market has rebalanced in 2018, thanks in large part to OPEC's production cuts and strong demand. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed from $60 to $70 a barrel this year and VDE has followed by posting a 5% gain. The ETF's performance came on the back of the rise of oil stocks and was partly offset by some oilfield services, refining, and marketing companies. I believe this trend will likely continue in the future and oil producers will push VDE higher.

Oil prices will likely remain strong in the near term, even though key OPEC members, including the cartel's kingpin Saudi Arabia, have started to grow production. Last month, the kingdom produced 10.5 million bopd, up from 10 million barrels in May. That pushed OPEC's output up by 173,000 bopd to 32.3 million bopd. Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates also raised their production in the same period.

OPEC will likely keep production levels high, but this will likely get offset by a drop in output from Iran following the US sanctions. If US allies, as well as China and India, start reducing Iranian oil imports, then analysts believe that it could potentially wipe out 1.5 million bopd of Iranian supplies. Meanwhile, Libya continues to experience significant disruptions and isn't exporting oil from the Eastern ports anymore. The North African country's output has already tumbled to around 650,000 bopd from more than a million bopd earlier. Production in Venezuela also continues to decline. On top of this, Canadian crude oil production is also falling due to the outage at Suncor Energy's (SU) Syncrude plant. I believe the size of disrupted supplies will easily exceed the production growth from OPEC. The supply risk will keep oil prices high.

In this backdrop of strong oil prices, the oil producers will post solid revenue and earnings growth on a year-over-year basis. The E&P stocks, in particular, will likely continue doing well which will have a positive impact on Vanguard Energy ETF.

Investors looking for a cheaper energy markets ETF than Vanguard Energy should take a look at Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY). It is a relatively smaller and younger ETF, created in 2013 and has $651 million of assets under management. Like VDE, FENY also has around 140 companies in its portfolio with top-10 companies commanding more than 60% of the fund's weightage. However, it comes with an expense ratio of just 0.08%.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.