Polymetal: Valuation Attractive Entry Point Albeit Execution Risks

Investment Thesis

Typical in a rising gold price environment, analysts would recommend more leveraged names like Barrick (NYSE:ABX), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and many others. However, any excess cash flow would be spent on higher capital expenditures. And because of this, investors tend to choose gold stocks like Polymetal International (OTCPK:AUCOY) (OTC:POYYF), endowed with a growing production profile and solid growth accompanied by low costs.

On the other hand, those gold miners with any excess free cash flow that can be returned to investors and grow dividends could be considered as outperformers as well. Polymetal’s recent share underperformance (which is down 13% year-to-date versus precious metals peers lower by 7%) offers an attractive entry point for investors.

In this equity research, we will try to validate the market speculation that at current valuation, POYYF offers an attractive buy opportunity. To do this, we will assess whether the shares are fairly priced given the existing execution risks relating to multiple mine and processing plant expansions.

Company Overview

Polymetal International is a top 15 global gold producer by volume. Its assets are geographically dispersed in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. The group has eight reportable segments: Voro, Okhotsk, Dukat, Omolon, Varvara, Amursk-Albazino, Mayskoye, and Kyzyl. Each segment is engaged in gold, silver or copper mining and related activities. The company boasts of high-quality reserves and has one of the highest gold grades among large gold miners in the world.

Asset Base

The company’s successful delivery of operational targets would be a key positive for its investment appeal, whereas project overruns would be a significant negative.

According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), POYYF has a strong track record in delivering new projects given a specified budget and timeline. It has consistently outperformed its own production guidance. Near-term volume growth coupled with a favorable outlook on gold prices should let POYYF deliver a 17% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in mine production within the next two years. Subsequently, it should allow the company to deleverage as well.

Following the completion of all construction and commissioning activities, Kyzyl has successfully produced its first concentrate (one month ahead of schedule). Mining activities have reached full design capacity yielding 315,000 tons of ores stockpiled ahead of start-up. Gold production will reach 80,000 ounces towards the end of 2018, and forecasted to increase to 280,000 ounces in 2019 and 330,000 ounces thereafter. All in all, the Kyzyl will generate a high return on investment with a 33% Internal Rate of Return (IRR) and a Net Present Value (NPV) of $750 million.

Cost Leadership

POYYF expects its costs to fall down in the near term. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $893 per ounce in 2017 and forecasted to be around $875 to $925 per ounce in 2018. Analysts speculated that the near-term drop in costs will be driven by the company’s targeted all-in sustaining costs (as POYYF is ramping up its lowest-cost project to generate AISC of $475 per ounce). Added to that, the cost improvements at Mayskoe, Varvara and Kapan mines will offset the potential risks arising from commodity prices and forex market.

Cash Flow

POYYF aims to restrict its global footprint to achieve optimality in streamlining assets. The company initiated a sale of a number of assets including Veduga, Dolinnoe and Tarutin mines. It also initiated a strategic review of its assets by flagging several projects as operating assets, while some are still in the exploration phase and the remaining are non-core and potential to be divested.

Given an improved cash flow strategy, cash proceeds from divestments are estimated to reach $150 to $200 million this year. This is below the GS free cash flow estimate of $400 million per annum in the near term. GS further noted that cash proceeds of $150 million from divestments could contribute an additional 40% to free cash flow in 2018 and 2019.

POYYF delivered free cash flow of $143 million in 2017. Positive free cash flow was reported amidst the peaking capital spending at the Kyzyl and the Amursk expansions. According to the management’s guidance, there were some cost pressures during the year attributed to the 15% hike in the Russian Rouble driven by rebound in oil prices.

Capital Expenditures

POYYF is expected to spend $403 million per annum from 2018 to 2021. This capex estimate implies a 5% year-on-year growth versus 2017 capex levels. It is also 50% higher than the last four year’s capital expenditure spending of $270 million per annum.

The consensus analyst forecast of GS suggests that the peak of capex will reach $420 million by year 2020. The company also highlighted that it will run developments of not more than two projects at a time. Project developments include the Nezhda and POX-2, which will eat up a big chunk of the capex pie from 2019 to 2022.

Dividends

The company maintains a regular dividend of 50% of net income. However, the company is silent about special dividends but previously its books reported cash returns options offered to investors depending on the gold price outlook.

The new dividend policy is sufficient while special dividends would not be used unless there is a special case to declare one. However, the company does not plan to revisit the dividend policy in the near term.

Stock Valuation

GS gave a buy rating on POYYF. It estimates a 12-month price target of 1,100 ₽. It valued POYYF to be using a 50/50 blend of 10x 2019 P/E and 1x Net Asset Value (NAV).

Investors, however, were cautioned against lower gold, silver and copper prices, a stronger RUB versus the greenback and operating /project execution slippage, which has greater influence over share prices.

My Takeaway

In my opinion, POYYF has the superb ability to build mine projects that can achieve optimal cost savings ahead of the budget. Projects for delivery are on track for full launch in 2018 and they can fulfill it. After sifting through their company disclosures, I was convinced that the company is sincere in streamlining its asset base. The management briefed its shareholders on very detailed and regular updates on upcoming projects.

I noted that most of POYYF’s construction activities have been already completed with the only remaining is the plant build-up. Around 95% of the construction activities were already finished by April this year. I confirmed the promptness of their delivery as they already started commissioning last June with the first concentrate production expected at the beginning of August. I estimate that full capacity of the company will be achieved in the fourth quarter of this year.

Equity valuation-wise, I believe that POYYF shares are undervalued. POYYF’s stock valuation is sensitive to the movement of the Russian rouble versus the U.S. dollar. Hence, the company is sensitive to Russian commodity price movement.

The Russian mining industry is the second largest sector after gas and oil. However, despite Russia’s vast resource potential in precious metals, it remains largely unexplored with a lack of investments in the sector. This is due mainly to lower gold prices and the limited availability of foreign debt and equity investments stemming from international sanctions introduced in 2014.

Gold prices were heavily affected by the Russian economy as a whole in 2017. The last year proved to be a year of modest improvement as the oil price continued the positive price momentum it achieved in 2016, concluding the year at $60 per barrel. I’m also optimistic about the forex markets. The Russian rouble also strengthened by 15% year-on-year from 67.1 roubles per US dollar in 2016 to 58.3 roubles per US dollar in 2017, resulting in an climb in US dollar value of rouble-denominated operating costs across the board along with lower EBITDA margins.

