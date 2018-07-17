Boston Scientific Is A Solid Buy Opportunity In 2018

Lately, Boston Scientific (BSX) seems to be in the news for all the right reasons. While the recent news of acquisition of the company by Stryker (NYSE:SYK) proved to be a rumour, other news updates for the company about its clinical trials, acquisition strategy, restructuring initiatives, and emerging market performance have been mostly positive. The 2-year suspension of the medical device tax by U.S. House and Senate, starting January 2018, has also provided temporary relief to the company, allowing it to make resources available for its future R&D programs.

In this article, I plan to explain in greater detail why Boston Scientific is a buy opportunity in 2018.

But, first, take a look at the improving portfolio mix of Boston Scientific since year 2012.

Boston Scientific expects to target endoscopy market worth $7.0 billion by year 2020

A leader in endoscopy segment, Boston Scientific currently accounts for almost 30% share in this market which is worth around $5.0 billion. The company has been growing its sales in the endoscopy segment at a rate much higher than that of the overall market, which implies that the company is witnessing steady rise of market share. The company expects to continue being a category leader in the endoscopy segment and report up to $2.0 billion revenues by 2020 (linked above). At the same time, the entry of the company in high-growth adjacencies, as well as in fast growing markets, is expected to increase the market opportunity in endoscopy segment to around $7.0 billion by 2021 (linked above).

SpyGlass DS and Axios Stent have been proving transformation in the pancreaticobiliary disease segment. And these two products have been the core drivers of Boston Scientific's endoscopy business since 2015.

Originally restricted to making a diagnosis using a moving X-ray or fluoroscopy image, gastroenterologists can now use SpyGlass to obtain much better and clearer images inside the bile duct in the pancreas. The physician is thus able to see stones, strictures, or tissues in this area. The company has estimated 95% stone clearance rate (linked above) using lithotripsy device inside SpyGlass System. Additionally, Boston Scientific has also projected that the course of medical treatment changes 85% times SpyGlass System is used (linked above). These solid numbers have played a vital role in increasing adoption of the system as well as in increasing its same-store sales.

AXIOS transluminal system is also a transformative product and is being extensively used for removing fluid trapped in abdomen such as pancreatic pseudocysts. But beyond this, Boston Scientific is also studying the potential of this stent to help drain inflamed gallbladder and an endoscopic gastric bypass to treat obesity.

Boston Scientific is also working on exploring various futuristic opportunities in the endoscopy space. Prominent amongst them are endoluminal surgeries, less-invasive procedures as a therapy for GI cancer patients. The high global prevalence of patients suffering with various cancerous and precancerous tumours of the GI tract, coupled with significant advantage of opting for endoscopic surgeries in terms of costs, length of stay, and 12-month mortality, is expected to help boost the company's endoscopy revenues in future years.

Two deals that are playing a vital role in strengthening Boston Scientific's position in the endoscopy segment are the acquisition of EndoChoice Holdings completed in November 2016, and the recently announced acquisition of EmCision. While EndoChoice Holdings bolstered Boston Scientific's existing endoscopy portfolio with range of imaging and infection control technologies used to tackle various gastrointestinal conditions, EmCision has brought endoscopic bipolar RF device that can relieve obstruction in patients suffering with pancreaticobiliary cancers.

EndoChoice added two new divisions to Boston Scientific's endoscopy business, pathology services, and infection control, together targeting market opportunity worth $1.0 billion. A specialized GI lab in Georgia, coupled with strong play in biopsy forceps area, is rapidly advancing the company's position in pathology services. And in infection control, Boston Scientific is working on developing a family of single-use endoscopes, with EXALT duodenoscope scheduled to be launched in the coming months. EXALT itself is targeting a market worth more than $1.0 billion (linked above), while the entire reusable endoscope family, with its focus on reducing cross contamination risk, is definitely a multibillion dollar opportunity.

The company is also focused on advancing its position in urology and pelvic health segment

Together, stone disease, men's, and women's health are expected to emerge as a $7.0 billion market opportunity by 2020. Already a leader in urology and pelvic health segment, the company is rapidly advancing its position in the kidney stone disease area, thanks to the recently launched single-use digitized flexible ureteroscope, LithoVue. The kidney stone disease market was worth around $1.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at 10% rate owing to increasing obesity (linked above).

The men's health segment was a market opportunity worth $700 million in 2016 (linked above). Prominent areas of interest for the company include erectile dysfunction or ED, benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH, and incontinence.

With global prevalence of 110 million people, BPH is a huge opportunity. Boston Scientific is focused on sustaining its leadership position in this segment by expanding use of GreenLight laser therapy. At the same time, the company is also taking advantage of tuck-in acquisitions such as that of NxThera, announced in March 2018. This deal has added a minimally invasive BPH therapy, Revum system, to the company's portfolio, thereby strengthening the company's position in BPH segment.

The women's health segment, categorized across gynsurg and pelvic floor segments, was an addressable market opportunity worth $1.5 billion for Boston Scientific in 2016 (linked above). The company strengthened its position in the uterine fibroids and polyps segment by acquiring Resectr technology and Symphion System in 2016. But the most transformational step for the company in the women's health segment is the advent of Boston Scientific in the ovarian cancer diagnostics segment. The company announced acquisition of nVision Medical in April 2018. This transaction has added nVision diagnostic platform, used for early diagnosis of ovarian cancer patients. The company expects the market opportunity for its nVision platform to grow up to $2 billion (linked above) in the coming years.

Boston Scientific is focused on spinal cord stimulation and deep brain stimulation technologies in 2018

Boston Scientific's neuromodulation portfolio is currently targeting areas such as chronic pain management, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders, which together form a market opportunity of more than $2.5 billion. This market is expected to grow at CAGR of 10-15% till year 2020 (linked above). The company is targeting this significantly underpenetrated market segment with its spinal cord stimulation or SCS and deep brain stimulation or DBS platforms.

Starting with SCS, Boston Scientific boasts off an exceptional portfolio which works on Illumina 3D neural targeting algorithm, MRI compliant lead, MRI compliant SCS system, RF ablation technology for treating early-stage chronic pain, and multiwave options. The company's SCS offerings include Precision Montage MRI SCS system, Precision Novi Primary SCS system, Precision Spectra SCS System, Precision Plus SCS System, and the recently launched Spectra WaveWriter SCS System.

The PRCO RCT and WHISPER trials have made it amply clear that it is not the frequency but the right target location, dosage, and availability of multiple waveforms, as well as choice of both sub-perception based therapy and paresthesia based therapy from a SCS system, that result in the solid outcomes for chronic pain patients. Boston Scientific has designed its Spectra WaveWriter SCS System and has inculcated these clinical findings.

Boston Scientific is also advancing rapidly in the deep brain stimulation area, targeting Parkinson's disease patients. So, here, we have the Vercise system, which has already proved to be a success in European markets, waiting to penetrate in the USA. The company has also built a body of evidence data, supporting its DBS systems through more than 18 clinical studies. Boston Scientific is also keen to explore applicability of Vercise systems in indications such as Alzheimer's and stroke. The company expects to target a significantly underserved market opportunity of around $600 million using its DBS portfolio (linked above).

The company has emerged as #2 player in the high-voltage cardiac rhythm management business

It was just 6 to 7 years ago that Boston Scientific was a distant third ranking player in the cardiac rhythm management or CRM business. However, that changed drastically after the launch of the company's s-ICD system. For the past 6 years, this system has reported double-digit growth, a trend that continues even in 2018. And Boston Scientific has ensured that the demand continues to rise, thanks to multiple enhancements to the S-ICD such as introducing MRI-compatible system, SmartPass algorithm to reduce risk of unwanted shocks, automatic screening tool to identify eligible patients, and increasing preference to the 2-incision implant technique. Then again, updated 2017 guidelines for use of S-ICD have also helped in broadening access to this device, especially from the private payers in the U.S.

Beyond the S-ICD, the company has recently launched its RESONATE family of devices to leverage the huge opportunity in the Rhythm management segment, a market which was worth $14 billion in 2016 (linked above) and is expected to rise at 3-5% CAGR till year 2021. The RESONATE devices are unique and come fitted with SMARTCRT technology that can provide personalized therapy to patients. A good example of the SMARTCRT technology are features such as Acuity X4 Leads, LV VectorGuide, SmartDelay, and Multisite pacing. Then, these devices have an embedded HeartLogic algorithm, the first and only FDA-approved diagnostic service to detect the possibility of heart failure. Finally, these devices are fitted with EnduraLife battery technology, which works almost twice as long as any other battery in use today.

And Boston Scientific is entering into areas that are highly synergistic to the company's core CRM business

Boston Scientific is all set to take on the $750 million worth cardiac monitoring area with its insertable cardiac monitor, LUX-DX. This device is expected to commercially enter the U.S. and Europe markets in 2019 (linked above).

Then, we have the WATCHMAN LAAC device, an alternative to oral anticoagulants in Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation patients, witnessing a solid uptake across the world. While the USA has emerged as the top market for the company, China is close at its heels and has become the second top market for WATCHMAN in 2018 (linked above).

We also see the company making rapid advances in the electrophysiology segment, both organically and inorganically. Boston Scientific has introduced next-generation RHYTHMIA HDx mapping platform, multiple navigation-enabled ablation catheters, and DirectSense technology to work with IntellaNAV MiFi OI catheter. The company is also preparing to launch LUMIPOINT Software, force-sensing catheter, Apama Single-Shot RF Balloon, and esophageal temperature monitoring technology, in the coming years. All these new product launches are expected to play a pivotal role in pushing up the revenue growth rate of Boston Scientific's electrophysiology segment ahead of the average market growth.

Peripheral Interventions is a fast-growing market segment for Boston Scientific

Already a leading player in the peripheral interventions or PI market, Boston Scientific expects to further leverage the growing opportunity in this segment, especially in areas such as interventional oncology, critical limb ischemia, peripheral artery disease, and venous disease. This segment, which was valued at $5.2 billion in 2016, is expected to grow at CAGR of 6-8% from 2016 to 2020 (linked above).

The company is banking on its embolization portfolio comprising of Embozene and Oncozene microspheres, which are expected to make a mark in treatment of primary liver cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer, especially in emerging markets. Embozene is also being explored in areas such as uterine fibroid embolization and prostate artery embolization.

In the venous diseases segment, Boston Scientific continues to be a category leader. But beyond the AngoJet ZelanteDVT catheter in DVT segment, the company has been increasingly focusing on areas such as pulmonary embolism and product categories such as intravascular ultrasound, stents, and high-pressure balloons.

But it is Boston Scientific's Eluvia drug-eluting stent or DES targeting the peripheral artery disease or the PAD market that has emerged as the key differentiator in its PI portfolio. With PI portfolio comprising of offering such as DES, drug-coated balloon or DCB, plain old balloon angioplasty or POBA, bare-metal stent or BMS, and atherectomy, the company is in position to provide cost-effective treatment across the continuum of complexity for patients suffering with PDA of superficial femoral artery or SFA. Eluvia DES, however, may manage to capture a significant share of the multibillion dollar SFA opportunity in future years. Eluvia has already made its presence felt in the European SFA market, while the company is gearing for its launch in the U.S. market in year 2019 (linked above).

Then, the company has introduced RANGER DCB, which has already emerged as a leading player in the European market. RANGER DCB will be launched in the USA in 2020 (linked above).

Finally, to leverage the $0.5 billion worth opportunity in the critical limb ischemia segment, Boston Scientific has been working on modifying the Eluvia DES platform to fit the BTK anatomy. The company aims to launch this DES BTK platform in 2021 (linked above).

Certain risks, however, have to considered by retail investors before they invest in Boston Scientific

Intense competition is unfortunately a reality for any medical device company and Boston Scientific is no exception to this rule. The company has to face aggressive competition from several cash and resource rich companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Medtronic (MDT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

In Q1 2018, Boston Scientific reported almost 45% of its revenues from ex-U.S. markets. This high exposure to international markets has resulted in high foreign currency fluctuation risk for Boston Scientific. This problem has also haunted other medical device players with significant international market exposure in several quarters.

Going beyond the industry-wide risks, Boston Scientific also faces certain company-specific risks due to its revenue mix and unique circumstances. The pacemaker business has been down for a couple of years now and shows no signs of a solid uptrend at least in the coming quarters.

And then, the voluntary recall of the LOTUS valve from Europe in February 2017 has definitely proved to be a jolt to Boston Scientific's TAVR business. While the company plans to relaunch this product in the USA and Europe in 2019, it is subject to clearance of technical and regulatory hurdles.

Despite these risks, I consider Boston Scientific to be a robust buy opportunity in 2018

Boston Scientific boasts a strong balance sheet and carries cash close to $1.13 billion at the end of Q1 2018. On the other hand, total debt, including short-term and long-term debt, was $5.7 billion (linked above), while the net operating cash flow of the company was $1.5 billion (linked above).

I find the Wall Street consensus target price of $34.28 for Boston Scientific to be pretty conservative and not reflective of the true potential of this stock. I believe that the company will easily reach the new target price from ValuEngine, which is around $38. Needham has rated Boston Scientific as outperform with target price of $36 in July 2018. BMO Capital analyst, Joanne Wuensch, raised the target price for Boston Scientific from $32 to $36. Bernstein has also rated Boston Scientific as "outperform" stock and estimated the target price at $38 (linked above).

Boston Scientific is a low-beta high-market cap stock with multiple product offerings and presence in multiple markets. In this context, a probable return of around 14% makes this company an attractive investment opportunity for low-risk retail investors in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.