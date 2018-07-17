Tuesday Morning Still Has A Chance

This is a gross margin story, and there's enough promise on that line alone to suggest at least some upside below $3.

But the business is getting back to normal, FY18 guidance basically has been met, and margins are exceedingly thin.

Tuesday Morning (TUES) has made some progress so far in its fiscal 2018 (ending June). Comps are up 4.3% through the first nine months. Long-running supply chain issues caused by a new distribution center appear to have been resolved, helping margins in Q3. For the most part, Tuesday Morning has lived up to official and unofficial management guidance for the year, including 2-5% comps (current guidance has been narrowed 3-4%), better gross margins in Q3 and Q4, and "significant projected EBITDA improvement".

Indeed, EBITDA, barring an absolutely disastrous Q4, should improve nicely. Through nine months, the figure has risen 67% year over year. Q4 is the company's seasonally weakest, but an easy compare suggests a probable full-year reversal from a loss of $2.8 million a year ago to a profit of $8-9 million this year.

So far, however, the progress hasn't done all that much for TUES's stock:

Source: finviz.com

TUES is up 51% over the past year - but the stock was sitting near a post-crisis low a year ago. Most of the gains came after last August's Q4 report; indeed, the stock is down 10%+ from late September highs, and has been mostly left out of a rally in a number of retailers over the past 9-10 months.

And there are a number of reasons for that. First, while numbers this year are better, they're not exactly good. Tuesday Morning remains unprofitable on a net basis. Free cash flow this year is likely to be negative. Even Adjusted EBITDA, while better than last year, is sharply below FY16 levels of ~$30 million.

Secondly, investors clearly are running out of patience, if not outright trust with TUES management. In the irony of ironies, Becker - who took over as CEO in 2015 after mounting an activist challenge back in 2012 - had to settle a challenge of his own last year. Gross margins are improving in Q3 and Q4 thanks to lapping against integration costs from the new DC last year - but the supply chain was supposed to help margins (and be done in 2016), a large reason why the stock ran to $20 (!) in late 2014. That progress hasn't shown up yet.

And third, Tuesday Morning still has a lot of work left to do - despite some relatively good news in the business over the past few years. $10 million looks like an aggressive projection for EBITDA this year (assuming a narrowing of the Q4 loss from $9.8 million to ~$1.6 million, a nearly 400 bps improvement in margins) and still would value the stock at a pricey 16x EV/EBITDA. The market already is pricing in growth in FY19, but unlike a number of other retailers, Tuesday Morning doesn't necessarily have easy top-line comparisons on the way. Same-store sales have been solid for years, with the caveat that they've been helped tremendously by relocation and expansion efforts.

And so TUES is in an interesting spot. Margins are so narrow that modest improvements can spike EBITDA significantly - and modest weakness can call the company's long-term solvency into question. And those margins probably hinge on COGS, as even CFO Stacie Shirley admitted on the Q3 conference call. That in turn requires investors to bet on management - which is tough to do at this point. But if that team finally gets it right, there's big upside here.

The Gross Margin Hinge

Fundamentally, what makes TUES quite interesting from a modeling standpoint is just how thin margins are. EBITDA margins for FY18 most likely are coming in at less than 1%. And so it doesn't take much in the way of expansion to lead profits to multiply.

That's why TUES soared in 2014 - because margins even then were thin, and the new supply chain promised a notable expansion. And it's the core reason why TUES still has a chance at the moment.

The catch, though, is that the margin expansion probably comes down to gross margin, as Shirley discussed with Alex Silverman of AWM Investments in the Q&A of the Q3 call:

Alex Silverman So is it fair to say that the greatest lever - the greatest opportunities here are on the gross margin side as opposed to the SG&A side? Stacie Shirley Yes, definitely. That's where we would say the opportunity is and of course, the top line as we continue to reposition our real estate and become more effective with our marketing.

On the top line, comps have been pretty good - at least on a reported basis:

Source: Tuesday Morning June investor presentation

But an aggressive real estate strategy has been a major driver. YTD comps of 4.3% include a 390 bps benefit from relocations. A year ago, the benefit was 290 bps - and same-store sales rose just 2.2%.

That tailwind likely will continue: Becker said on the Q3 call that the company still thought it had 250-300 stores that could be upgraded or moved, about 35-40% of the total count. But it also adds to SG&A growth, as the new, better locations generally come from higher rent. SG&A deleveraged 100 bps last year - attributable "primarily" to real estate expenses, including rent and depreciation - and has leveraged 20 bps YTD. But Tuesday Morning also has lowered corporate costs in both years, and benefited from lighter professional and legal spend.

If TUES can accelerate 'organic' comps (i.e., ex-relocations), that leverage should accelerate, and further help margins. But the easiest path here appears to be on the gross margin front. YTD GM is 34.0%. The full-year figure probably is in the 33.8-33.9% range. (Guidance is for improvement from Q4 FY17's supply chain-impacted 31.4%, but at a rate less than the 290 bps expansion seen in Q3.)

That leaves quite a bit of room for improvement. The FY16 figure was 35.7%, and FY15 came in at 36.0%. Getting to 35% (all else equal) more than doubles EBITDA margins. And bear in mind, the new DC in Phoenix was supposed to expand margins. So if Tuesday Morning somehow can get back to ~38% peak levels (last seen in FY12), Adjusted EBITDA margins get to 5% (assuming top-line cooperation).

That in turn implies $50 million-plus in annual EBITDA. That's probably $0.40+ per share in EPS, and (assuming capex comes down to $15-$20 million as supply chain and IT investments moderate) potentially $25-$30 million in free cash flow. 6-7x EBITDA, mid-teen P/E, and 12-14x free cash flow all suggest the stock easily doubles, and potentially triples.

There are some puts and takes to this admittedly simplistic model. Comps need to stay at worst stable excluding relocations, which comes down to an investor's view of the retail space as a whole and the off-price/"treasure hunt" model. Even the majors like Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX Companies (TJX) are facing concerns about product availability as suppliers and retailers better manage inventory. (TUES executives, like those at larger peers, continue to insist that supply is not a problem.)

On the plus side, there is some room for SG&A help from rent renegotiations. Becker cited some success on that front already, and the boxes coming from Toys 'R' Us may further add supply - and weaken landlords' negotiating position. If Tuesday Morning can get 2-4 points of comp help a year from relocations - and it should have a 5-7 year pipeline based on targets - and not pay as much for it, that's a big potential plus.

On the negative side, gross margin expansion from the DC help is facing a headwind in freight costs. The relatively weaker GM guidance for Q4 came "primarily because of what's going on in the transportation industry," as Shirley put it on the Q3 call. And so it may be in this environment that prior peaks simply aren't achievable. Capping gross margins in the 36-37% range limits upside to the stock, and puts more pressure on comps and SG&A to drive EBIT/EBITDA margin expansion from current levels.

Still, from a broad standpoint the path to real upside is clear - and it's open. The question is if, this time, Tuesday Morning can deliver.

Management, Valuation and Risks

I wrote last September that I was rooting for the activists, who initially sought to have Becker removed from the top spot. And even with some progress made this year - and even with Becker admittedly putting his money where his mouth is, and making several purchases in the open market over the years - I still hold some skepticism toward management here. At this point, they're all Becker's people:

Source: Tuesday Morning June presentation

And one of the concerns I've heard a few times is that Becker and the new management team are treating the business as a standard retailer - which it's not. The argument is that the needs here are different from the fulfillment model used at most retailers - and the model used at most of the companies that provided management's pre-TUES experience. There really isn't much off-price experience in the team - or a ton of experience with Tuesday Morning itself.

The criticism is that those executives don't entirely understand the model, particularly on the supply chain side. Tuesday Morning isn't replenishing inventory based on specific SKUs, like Michaels (MIK) or even Sears (SHLD). Time really isn't of the essence relative to inventory turns (which have improved under Becker, to be fair, from low-2s last decade to mid-2s more recently). The assortment is ever-changing; what's on the shelf is sold, and then the next close-out comes in. Tuesday Morning isn't at risk of losing sales because it's "out" of an item, or because it didn't get there "quick" enough.

The entire effort to revamp the supply chain, then, is coming from the wrong angle. And all the pain of the past few years - including a balance sheet that's moved in four years from holding $50 million in cash and zero debt to net debt of ~$35 million (including an asset retirement obligation) as of the end of Q3 - is not going to have a payoff in the end.

And at this point, that supply chain needs to meet at least some of the promise laid out back in FY13 and FY14 to make this story work. Again, it's a gross margin story. And while there's probably some improvement next year simply from lapping 1H compares, TUES probably needs more. 100-150 bps of margin expansion next year gets EBITDA up to $20 million or slightly higher - but that's still a 7-8x multiple in a retail space where 4-5x isn't uncommon. It gets Tuesday Morning around breakeven on a net income basis - probably not enough to suggest big upside. Tuesday Morning really needs either an acceleration in comps or gross margin expansion of ~250 bps-plus (to low 36% or higher) from current levels to make a big move.

Both drivers are possible enough to make TUES intriguing below $3. But the fact that this seemingly clear path has been available for so long has to make an investor wonder why this time it finally will be different.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.