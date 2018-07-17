Brazil: For The Long Run

The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) had a poor first half of 2018. The ETF fell over 33% from its January peak and erased all gains made in 2017. The rising strength of the dollar caused a large depreciation in the Real. On top of that, presidential election season is just beginning and it's unclear what Brazilians wish for their economic future.

Here is a chart of EWZ and the Brazilian Real (BZF) since 2017:

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, the main force behind the Brazilian ETF is the Real. When the Real is weak, the value of Brazilian stocks deteriorates greatly.

To understand this fully we must look at inflation. Following the commodity price crash in 2015, the Brazilian inflation rate rose to as high as 10% in 2016 before dropping all the way to just under 3% this year. As inflation has cooled, the government has lowered the interest rate from 14.25% in 2016 to 6.5% today.

The Brazilian economy is a typical struggling emerging market. Their main sectors are materials, consumer staples, and energy. Thus, their domestic economy is highly sensitive to global trade and, because they have their own currency, the strength of the U.S dollar.

Even more, government debt to GDP has risen considerably from about 51% in 2014 to 74% today. The government cannot seem to create a healthy budget and is stuck in a four-year multi-billion dollar corruption scandal with over 80 politicians and business leaders.

With all the bad news surrounding the country, we see a great time to invest a small portion of capital. Brazil is one of the worst performing nations this year. Its mired in corruption and is finally showing signs of emerging from a three-year recession that wiped out almost a fifth of their GDP.

Commodities are Key

The Brazilian economy is almost solely dependent on upstream resource exports to fuel industrial growth. Their largest exports are Iron, Crude oil, and Soybeans. Their stock market is largely a derivative of commodity prices. Take a look at EWZ compared to the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity ETF (GSG) since 2007:

Source: Thinkorswim; Candlesticks: EWZ, Purple Line: GSG

As you can see, the recession in Brazil was not mainly caused by corruption as many believe; it was simply because Brazil's massive state-owned enterprises like Petrobras could not generate a profit and liquidity left the nation.

With U.S trade tensions with China rising, the Chinese government is asking their soybean (SOYB) buyers to look to Brazil instead of imposing a tariff. It seems likely China may eventually do the same when it comes to iron and potentially crude oil.

In fact, Brazil and the United States make over half of the world's soybean's with the U.S at $108 billion and Brazil at $86 billion. Rising fear of retaliatory trade measures against the United States may be beneficial for Brazil as Chinese and Mexican/Canadian importers shift away from the United States.

Nevertheless, Brazil is a resource-rich industrializing nation. Its resources have been low demand for the greater portion of the last decade and will likely be in high demand over the coming few years as the commodity super-cycle returns.

Only Uphill from Here

Global commodity prices appear to be resurging, their last president was impeached and the current president has an approval rating of around 10%, and recent trade uncertainty caused a large currency devaluation. For the situation in Brazil to worsen, commodity prices would need to return to old lows and cause further hyperinflation/political risks.

However, given commodity prices remain stable and continue to rise, we believe it's a good time to invest in Brazil. The appearance of instability is higher than what future instability is likely to be. Similar to Mexico, the new government will likely be more populistic and "internationally tough" than its current government. The opportunity here may be similar to that of Mexico which saw a nearly 15% rally (EWW) as a more popular "anti-establishment" candidate got elected.

If commodity prices remain high and/or China moves to purchase more Brazilian resources, the country's economic fundamentals should continue to recover. Even more, the government would be in a better situation to sell their state-owned enterprises and rapidly lower the national debt and insolvency fears.

Risks and Rewards

The Brazilian economy is poised for a victorious cycle. A rise in commodity prices raises the GDP. That allows the government to de-lever and return to long-term industrial investment, furthering economic development and lowering political instability (and thus currency instability). The country has more resources than it will ever need and we believe it should return to a 5%+ growth rate over the coming years as demand for commodities rise.

To put it simply, our long thesis is "their economy and political life has already seen its worst days and can only rise from here". If global demand for commodities were to fall, Brazil's worst days would occur rapidly as the government could become insolvent (and, at the very worst, go the route of Venezuela). However, we find it more likely that the economy emerges from its current woes with strength.

If the economy returns to strength there could easily be a multi-hundred percent 2000s style appreciation for quite a few years as industrial investment and production return to the economy. The risk of further geopolitical and global economic uncertainty is warranted and may play out, but the current large selloff is a good buying opportunity for the long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.