Netflix: Not A Buy On The Dip

Recent Results

Netflix (NFLX) plunged in after-hours trade after the company's growth in membership numbers failed to meet its forecast for the first time in five quarters. Netflix shares fell 14% to US$344 in after-hours trade, the steepest drop in nearly four years if the stock plunged on the same trajectory during market hours.

The streaming giant added only 670,000 domestic subscribers in the second quarter, roughly half of the 1.23mln subscribers that Wall Street had estimated would be added. The results on the international side disappointed as well. New international subscriptions came in at 4.47 million versus the consensus expectations of 5.11mln. Overall, the company added 5.1 million subscribers worldwide during the quarter, more than 1 million below the number that management had believed it could.

Revenue came in at US$3.91bn compared to the US$3.94bn projected by the Street, although EPS of US$0.85 were above the consensus estimate of US$0.79 per share.

Not all news is bad though. Despite the fact that domestic subscribers' growth was largely below estimates, op margin of 11.8% missed guidance by only 10 bps. It's good news because the domestic business carries a higher marginality (39.1% contribution margin vs. 15.5% in the domestic segment), so we would expect margins to suffer more when the company misses domestic subscribers' growth so much. That probably indicates a good cost control and a positive contribution from last year's price increases.

Increasing Competitive Pressures

Operating margin was a positive surprise considering the context, but we shouldn't kid ourselves, the main metric here is subscribers' growth. Acquisition growth was lower than the market and the management expected and is particularly meaningful at this time. While the company has a first-mover advantage and owns a dominant market share in the online video streaming business, competitive pressures are starting to intensify due to the growing number of streaming services offered by media and tech players. Besides traditional competitors that have been battling for the streaming market for a while, such as Hulu, tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Google's Youtube (GOOG), and Apple (AAPL) have been expanding in the online video entertainment industry positioning themselves in direct competition with Netflix.

Moreover, all these players are spending a significant amount of resources to produce original content, like Netflix, which will determine a further increase in competitive pressures due to the exclusive nature of those productions.

However, the main competitive pressures are only going to arrive next year, when Disney (DIS) will launch its own streaming service and pull all its content from Netflix to make it exclusive to its streaming platform. If Netflix's growth, especially domestically, is already declining so fast without the strong competitive pressures, the situation will be much more problematic when the Disney, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Marvel content will leave the platform next year. Apple, Youtube, Amazon, and the other media giants that are trying to expand in the video streaming business all constitute significant competitive threats due to their enormous financial resources and, in the case of media companies, intellectual property available for their streaming offerings. However, none of them has a portfolio of intellectual property comparable with that of Disney, especially after the acquisition of Fox's media assets. Disney's assets are also particularly important for Netflix due to the significant appeal to Netflix's core demographic segment, which is teens and young adults. Moreover, Disney is going to license additional content from third parties to enrich its platform, making it even more appealing to subscribers.

Competitive pressures are mounting and the management is aware of it. They have admitted the presence of significant competitive threats in Q2's earnings call:

Source: Q2 earnings call

Bundles Don't Have A Big Effect

In my previous article on Netflix, I highlighted some key developments in Netflix's strategic approach, which were interesting due to the potential benefit to subscribers' growth. In Q1, while the management mentioned the success and attractiveness of its productions as the main source of the success of its business model, a strategic change and a series of partnerships helped boost subscribers' growth. Netflix has relied on bundles to drive subscriptions for a while and, although it was previously focusing on TV-set producers and non-competing telecom operators, it has changed its strategy to expand partnerships to include additional MVPD partners, and even a bundle package with Europe's Pay-TV giant Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) is expected this year. The company wrote:

Source: Q1 results

In my previous article, I mentioned some consequences of this strategic change:

The nature of the relationship between Netflix and competitors such as Sky, which will soon be part of Walt Disney, is becoming increasingly opaque and difficult to define. On one hand, Netflix still relies on third-party providers of content such as Disney, and is going to expand the strategic collaboration with Sky (which will be part of Disney) to launch a bundled offering. On the other hand, Disney has already stated its intention to withdraw all the Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar content from other streaming services in order to make it exclusive to its future streaming service, which will be launched in the second half of 2019. For Netflix, the bundled offering can help boost subscription sales but only at a lower ASP, as a bundle makes sense only when priced below the sum of its parts. Depending on how aggressive the bundle's pricing will be and how long the partnership will be maintained, Netflix's ASP will be pressured by the increasing penetration of these offerings. Moreover, a cannibalization of the existing subscriptions and a consequent ASP and margin erosion shouldn't be excluded.

In Q2, the management gave us other details about the reliance on partnerships and bundle offerings to drive subscription growth. First, they confirmed the expansion of partner-based bundle offerings, as a consequence of deals with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) in Spain and Latin America as well as KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) in Japan. The company also wrote:

While the majority of our acquisition happens by consumers signing up with us directly, bundles continue to be a high-performing additional acquisition channel. We expect to continue to add such deals with partners around the world.

They have also stated that an increasing percentage of new subscribers will come from those offerings:

Source: Q2 earnings call

However, it doesn't seem that these bundle offerings have helped the company much. At least, they didn't help the company sustain the previous pace of subscribers' growth.

Alternative Data Show Increasing Weakness

In order to assess the health of a business, I don't rely just on financial data but also analyze a combination of alternative data sets that take into account non-financial metrics that allow us to give a differentiated look at a company's performance. The underlying rationale is that financial metrics are affected by a series of factors, such as competitive pricing pressures, cost variations, or currency fluctuations. They are also available much less often than other types of data and with a significant delay. Therefore, it's useful to look at additional metrics to understand whether customers are interested in a product or brand.

In Netflix's case, alternative data doesn't show good signs. The first tool I am going to use is Google Trends, which tells us how search volume related to any keyword or combination of keywords is trending on Google. If we look at Google Trends data, we can see that searches for "Netflix" have been decelerating in the past few months. In the chart below, I plotted the raw data for Google Trends searches for the keyword "Netflix" and a 12-week moving average of the Y/Y variation in searches (yellow line), which makes the trend more visible and shows how searches are trending on a quarterly basis compared with last year. As we can see, the Y/Y variation in searches is at 52-week lows and is trending down:

Source: sentieo.com

There is another alternative data set that is even more important in this case. Since Netflix is basically an online streaming service, monitoring traffic on netflix.com gives us an idea of how total usage is trending. To do this, I use web traffic data from Alexa. In the chart below, I plotted a 30-day and 90-day moving average of the Y/Y variation in total traffic on netflix.com

Source: sentieo.com

Traffic growth on Netflix's website is still trending down and is actually in negative territory. The current Y/Y variation in web traffic is actually at 4-year lows and seems to indicate further weakness coming this quarter. The evidence from both the data sets we have analyzed is that momentum is declining, which is consistent with the recent signs of weakness in terms of subscribers growth.

Takeaway

What's happening to Netflix is clear. Subscribers growth is declining sharply despite the fact that the real competitive threats are going to come only next year with the launch of Disney's streaming service. In this context of growing competition from basically every tech giant and several media companies, Netflix's subscribers' growth will probably continue to decline. Alternative data suggests the worst is not over, and we can expect further weakness in the next quarters, which may increase next year when competitive pressures will further intensify.

Besides the declining momentum and the clear competitive pressures mounting, the problem of free cash flow generation is as evident as ever since the company is still guiding for a negative $3-4 billion free cash flow this year. On the other hand, margin expansion will be difficult to achieve due to the increasing competitive pressures, the dilutive effects of bundling and the limited room for further price increases (given the small/absent price gap with the competitors' offerings).

Netflix will continue to be profitable just on paper for many years, which means we should invest in a company valued at almost 183x LTM EPS and 140x full-year EPS without knowing whether it will be able to actually make money one day. NFLX is an extremely risky and speculative investment and it has become even less attractive after Q2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.