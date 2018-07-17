IOMachine Runthroughs: Buy GW Pharma On Current Approval And Future Catalysts

The Input-Output Machine, or IOMachine, is a new analysis tool we developed for our subscribers at the Total Pharma Tracker. This takes a biotech ticker as input and outputs an opinion based on four simple factors - one, presence of upcoming catalyst, mainly in the form of late stage lead candidate trial data or PDUFA; two; previous trial performance analysis of that lead candidate in the specific indication where it has a catalyst; three, cash and burn and general management ability to run the company through the catalyst and after; and four, competition and market potential.

Based on these four simple factors, and a current pricing discussion, the IOMachine can tell us whether a stock should be bought, and at what price. The process can be repeated for multiple lead candidates, and in a more complex version, can account for companies with a revenue line from an existing product. The marketed product can simply be interpreted in terms of cash instead of as a science analysis.

Admittedly, this is a simplification of the biopharma analysis process, but it creates quite a structured way of looking at things, and, I must say, has been quite popular with TPT subscribers.

So, we are going to publish - on this free site - analysis about select tickers that have been run through the IOMachine after a few weeks of their actual publication for our members. This article on GW Pharma (GWPH) is the second in that series. It should be understood that pricing discussion may be dated, and is part of the value add for our subscribers, who get this much early. For example, GWPH is up 10% since this call was given.

Input Ticker - GWPH

Output Opinion - Buy at current depression due to profit taking post approval. Entry at $138 (current market price), a second buy if the stock goes down further. Sell at $160 or at next catalysts listed below.

Catalysts -

Epidiolex rescheduling in 90 days and subsequent commercialization Phase 3 data of Epidiolex on tuberous sclerosis complex is expected in H1 2019. Phase 2 trial data of CBDV on Autism Spectrum Disorders are due in Q4 2018.

Trial data - Encouraging TSC data from the expanded access program Under an expanded access IND from the FDA, Epidiolex has been made available in licensed clinics as an adjunct treatment in children and young adults with drug-resistant epilepsy. GW presented updated data on the trial at the American Epilepsy Society’s annual meeting, showing encouraging outcomes in 10 TSC patients treated with Epidiolex under this program. Four of these TSC patients also had cognitive impairment. Six of the patients responded to adjunctive treatment with Epidiolex, with response defined as a 50% decrease in seizure frequency at 16 weeks of treatment compared to a four-week baseline period. Importantly, patient 9, who suffered from five separate seizure types, was on three concomitant antiepilepsy drugs and had a total of seven in the past, became seizure free after two months of treatment and has remained seizure free for 10 months. Diarrhea was the only side effect attributed directly to CBD. Drowsiness and irritability were due to drug-drug interactions in five patients, which were alleviated with antiepileptic drug dose adjustments while maintaining seizure control.

Cash and burn - $487.2M cash reserve. Burn rate $139.05M. Epidiolex revenue stream should start from Q3-Q4 2018.

Competition - Zogenix Inc’s (NASDAQ:ZGNX) ZX008 which is in advanced trial stage on Dravet syndrome and LGS. Estimated publication of Phase 3 data of ZX008 on Dravet syndrome is due any day in late June/early July 2018.

Entry price - Current market price of $138 is good but buy a second trancge to bring down cost of acquisition if stock goes down further on approval news.

Discussion:

Congratulations to all GWPH holders. In a historic decision the FDA approved Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based drug in the U.S. GW Pharma’s (NASDAQ:GWPH) Epidiolex is indicated to treat certain rare and catastrophic forms of childhood-onset epilepsy that currently have few treatment options. The approval would now allow the drug to be launched nationwide by the Fall. The drug was approved for two of the most difficult-to -treat epilepsy syndromes - Dravets syndrome and Lennox–Gastaut syndrome (‘LGS).

Dravets syndrome is a type of epilepsy with seizures that are often triggered by hot temperatures or fever and begins around six months of age. On the other hand, LGS is also a childhood-onset epilepsy that often appears a little later, between the age of two and six. Signs of LGS are frequent seizures of multiple types, an abnormal EEG pattern of less than 2.5 Hz slow spike wave activity, and intellectual impairment.

The stock price of the company saw several sharp movements through the day’s trading. It started off with a 5% premarket increase to open at $154 and then slid to $141 - a ~10% decrease. Eventually it settled at $146.51 - at the median range of the day’s movement and just a little higher (1.2%) than where it opened. Profit taking.

Global epilepsy market was estimated to be ~ 6.1B and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1%. The U.S. has world’s highest reported epilepsy prevalence. In particular, the company claims to address the ⅓ of the ~.4 M epileptic children “who are pharmacoresistant with seizures persisting despite multiple antiepileptic drugs (‘AEDs). [p.6]” However, there is a little catch in the approval terms of the new drug and and it doesn’t allow a quick commercialization to tap into the market potential.

The company has to wait at least 90 days as the drug needs to be rescheduled by the Drug Enforcement Agency. Existing Schedule I classification due to high potential for being abused. And if the rescheduling process goes as expected then Epidiolex could probably hit the market by Q3.

However, the company is not totally dependent on the the prospect of this single drug on two indications. One of the major factors that we always insist upon while checking the robustness of a company is its pipeline status. It has an extensive and developed pipeline. To make things even better, the mainstay of the pipeline is its cannabinoid platform. Apart from the two above-mentioned conditions, Epidiolex is on mid-stage Phase 3 trial on tuberous sclerosis.

Another advanced stage candidate Sativex has also reached mid-stage Phase 3 trial on MS Spasticity. Sativex is approved in thirty other countries but not in the U.S.Two more products of the same cannabinoid platform, CBDV (GWP 42006) and GWP42003 have reached various levels of Phase 1 and 2 trials. These candidates are targeting a range of major indications like Epilepsy, Autism Spectrum Disorders, Neonatal Hypoxic-ischemic Encephalopathy, Glioblastoma and Schizophrenia.

According to the latest available news, apart from the trials abandoned earlier, none of the trials mentioned above had a major setback or a reported major adverse condition that may potentially waylay the trials. There is no imminent catalyst, but Phase 3 data of Epidiolex on tuberous sclerosis is expected in H1 2019. Phase 2 trial data of CBDV on Autism Spectrum Disorders are also due in Q4 2018. Closely following on the heels of expected commercialization of Epidiolex for the two approved conditions in late 2018, those few months will be an important time-window to watch the stock keenly.

Over the last five years GWPH raised ~$1B from a host of healthcare funds to develop their cannabinoid platform in general and Epidiolex in particular. As on March 31 the company reported to have $487.2M cash reserve. Based on the September 2017, the burn rate of $139.05M should be adequate to continue all clinical trials till the sales from the new drug firms up.

The company probably faces closest competition in its core area from Zogenix Inc’s (ZGNX) lead candidate ZX008 which is in advanced stages of trial on Dravet syndrome and LGS. Announcement of initiation of Phase 3 trial for LGS happened in November 2017 and estimated publication of Phase 3 data of ZX008 on Dravet syndrome is due any day in late June/early July 2018. ZGNX may be a little behind in the development stage in this program, but its Sumavel and Zohydro ER are old drugs with considerable share of migraine and severe pain markets.

The stock is now trading at $146 (at the time of writing last month; dropped to $138 while publishing, now up to $148 today) considerably above the 52-wk median of the range $95.65-$164.76. With a 2.56 beta the company showed quite volatility in the recent past. However, apart from the delay in commercialization of the approved drug, general administrative resistance to cannabinoid regimen and external competition, there are very few possible downturns in the company’s recent fortune. So this can be a good time to get into the GWPH stock with a sharp lookout on Q4 2018 and Q1 2019 for the number of catalysts clustered around that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GWPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.