ZTO Express: Buy The Growth

ZTO Express (ZTO) is breaking out higher on strengthening fundamentals. It continues to expand as Chinese e-commerce similarly grows at an impressive pace. Its operational efficiency is both gaining market share and leading to bottom-line growth. Investor optimism continues to expand as its earnings results impress. I am buying stock in this name due to the virtuous cycle of fundamental strength fueling share price gains.

Fundamental Narrative

ZTO looks attractively valued at current levels due to the continued growth of shipping and e-commerce, as well as gaining market share in the space. The recent investment by BABA is similarly a testament to its operational strength.

The company provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users.

The company has been on a strong growth trajectory due to demographic changes in the Chinese market, causing major players to take equity stakes in ZTO. Recently, Alibaba ( BABA) and its smart logistics arm Cainiao Network invested $1.38B in ZTO, alongside a 10% equity stake in the company, according to Seeking Alpha. Cainiao is capable of providing same-day and next-day delivery in nearly 1.5K districts and counties in China, while ZTO Express is one of the largest express delivery companies in the world by total parcel volume. The investment will provide first and last-mile pickup and deliveries, warehouse management, and cross-border logistics, according to the report.

ZTO’s business continues to generate strong growth momentum, with its market share increasing to 16.1% during the previous quarter as the company exceeded its expectations. Its parcel value grew to 1.6 billion parcels and adjusted net income of RMB757 million, according to its earnings call. Including results released by the State Post Bureau, ZTO again ranks among the top major express delivery companies in China for customer satisfaction during the first quarter, with its goal being to grow its parcel volume faster than the industry average by 10 percentage points each year while achieving targeted profit and improving quality of its services.

Higher than expected growth in recent quarters reflects the growth potential of express delivery in China, according to management. The top eight express delivery companies in China now account for 80.7% of the market. ZTO started as a latecomer, growing into a leader over the last decade.

During the most recent quarter, management further increased utilization rates of digital waybill to 94% and incentivized incremental growth effectively. The company benefited from growth in the broader market, as they continue to improve capacity and efficiency for both sorting and transportation by installing more automatic sorting equipment and adding high capacity trailer trucks to its fleets, according to its earnings call.

Meanwhile, ZTO also reduced the number of layers in its network to improve both effectiveness of execution and profitability of cost to network. They are investing in its IT infrastructure to create integrated operating systems and the mobile applications to facilitate data driven connectivity, as well as the collaboration between its employees and network partners as a part of its ecosystem including headquarters, including hubs, delivery hours and last mile, according to management.

Over the last year, management has made an effort to devote further resources towards improving service quality and customer satisfaction. This is largely done by investing in R&D, automation, smart equipment, infrastructure and network structure optimizations, according to its earnings call. Moreover, they aim to rely on better planning and transportation resource allocation to enhance transit capacity and efficiency.

Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last few years. What can be seen is that demand for shipping has been strong leading its top-line to nearly double since mid-2016. Moreover, management has been very efficient, steadily growing its EPS from under $0.15, to now over $0.70.

Price Action

ZTO has seen its share price trend strongly higher as its operations have further expanded. Strong growth led to a near doubling of its share price over the last year. There was a brief consolidation following the spike higher, but investors look to be pushing its stock to record highs on the news of the BABA investment. This company has both strong fundamental growth, as well as investor momentum, leading to a potentially stable long-term trend higher in coming years.

Conclusion

The company is on a strong growth trajectory, but remains cyclical in nature, and is thus at the will of the health of the Chinese economy. Although China’s economy has slowed in recent years, it does look like its e-commerce and delivery industries are expanding quickly, which will help ZTO. The company is continuing to gain market share, aiding top-line growth, while management’s efficient style is also growing the bottom-line. There is a lot of investor optimism around the company, leading to upward momentum. I am buying stock in this name as its operational expansion fuels shareholder optimism.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.