Momentum Flashes Warning Signs For Stocks

When momentum has outperformed as sharply as it has in 2017-2018, market corrections have typically been soon to follow.

This article takes a historical look at the relationship between the returns of this Momentum Index and the S&P 500.

Like my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series on size, value, low volatility, dividend growth, and equal-weighting, momentum is another factor that generated higher long-run outperformance relative to the capitalization-weighted index. In yesterday's article, I highlighted the long-run outperformance of a momentum index (MTUM), which selects its constituents based on risk-adjusted price momentum over the past six to twelve months. This measure was translated into a momentum score and weighted by the constituents' market capitalization. The long-run performance of the index has been very strong as depicted below.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

Through Friday's close, momentum is once again outpacing the broader market, producing double-digit total returns.

Source: Bloomberg, MSCI, Standard and Poor's

Momentum's gains in 2018 are a follow-on to strong outperformance by the strategy in 2017. Relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), this is the strongest outperformance by momentum stocks since 2007 when momentum stocks outperformed the S&P 500 by 12.3%. That sharp outperformance in 2007 was the largest relative gain since 1998 and 1999. We know what happened after these two periods, the two largest stock market corrections in recent memory - the bursting of the tech bubble and the Global Financial Crisis.

Any time you invoke 2007 as a market parallel, there is reason for investors to be skittish. Some may counter that the current market environment parallels more with mid-cycle 2005 when momentum also strongly outperformed, outpacing the S&P 500 by 14.4%. The S&P 500 had another 20% to run after that period.

Similarly, any time you invoke the 1998-1999 period as a market parallel, there is reason for investors to also be skittish. The momentum index today is heavily dominated by information technology stocks, which comprise 41% of the index (as opposed to 26% in the S&P 500). While I do not have historical constituent data for the Momentum Index, it assuredly had an outsized exposure to tech stocks in the late stages of the tech bubble.

On a number of key metrics, the momentum indices look to be around 30% overvalued relative to the broader market.

The Momentum Index is also a concentrated bet, with nearly 2x the concentration in its top ten holdings. The top ten holdings are some of the best performing large cap stocks of 2018:

Amazon (AMZN): 5.6% weight; Microsoft (MSFT): 5.3%; Visa (V): 4.9%; Boeing (BA): 4.7% Mastercard (MA): 4.6% JPMorgan Chase (JPM): +4.1%; Netflix (NFLX): 3.7% Cisco (CSCO): +3.6%; Intel (INTC): +3.5% Adobe (ADBE): +3.0%

Can this group, which is 43% of the Momentum Index, continue to power the index higher? Yesterday's results from Netflix might add some layer of doubt. Are momentum stocks primed for underperformance after such a strong run? Could they be a canary in the coal mine for a broader market correction given their stretched valuations?

I thought this would be an interesting source of discussion for Seeking Alpha readers. My take is that this relationship between momentum and the broader market gauge suggests some parts of the market have perhaps rallied too far. With solid global growth, still supportive monetary policy throughout much of the developed world, and expectations for solid earnings growth, it does not appear that domestic markets are primed for a sharp correction like we saw in 2000 and 2008.

Personally, I have wrestled with whether to exit my position in the Momentum ETF given this extended period of outperformance. Ultimately, I view momentum as a strategic factor to own in my portfolio, and one that balances well with my tilts towards value, low volatility, and dividend growth. For now, I have decided to keep my exposure, which is at a material long-term capital gain. My weight towards the momentum factor in my overall portfolio is (unfortunately) relatively low. For a strategy based on trailing performance as a determining factor for security selection, it can be difficult to time this factor. I am holding onto MTUM, but cautious that the recent outperformance of momentum stocks might suggest a bearish overall outlook for equities generally.

