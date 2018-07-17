JPMorgan Leveraging Its Strengths

There are cheaper bank stocks out there, but mid-to-high single-digit long-term earnings growth can still support a higher share price, as can the bank's near-term ROTE.

JPMorgan's leverage to improving spreads is likely mostly tapped out, but the bank's share growth efforts should continue to support above-peer loan and earnings growth.

While loan growth appears to be improving and credit conditions remain benign, not everything is great in the banking sector, as higher deposit costs are starting to squeeze and the yield curve is flattening out. Even so, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) continues to generate very good results as management skillfully runs one of the best banking franchises in the country. As NIM expansion becomes more challenging, I fully expect the bank’s market share growth efforts to pay off, allowing the bank to outgrow many of its peers.

As far as valuation goes, there still appears to be some upside in the shares. An economic slowdown, or even a recession, is certainly a risk to the sector, but mid-to-high single-digit long-term earnings growth from JPMorgan can still support a fair value in the $115-120 range, while the near-term ROTE likewise supports a similar target.

A Solid Core, Supplemented By Stronger Trading

While there are always a variety of adjustments to make with big bank earnings, and no two analysts/investors seem to make precisely the same adjustments, JPMorgan’s second quarter results were quite clean with no real area of significant weakness or alarm.

Revenue was up about 6% and flat sequentially, but core revenue was up in the double digits, and three of the bank’s four units posted double-digit year-over-year growth (Asset and Wealth Management being the exception). Net interest income grew 9% yoy and 1% qoq, as the net interest margin did shrink slightly on a sequential basis due to higher liability costs.

Fee income was strong on a core basis (up by double-digits), with a mid-teens improvement in the trading operation. JPMorgan outperformed Citi (C), with 7% growth in fixed income trading and 24% growth in equity trading.

Expenses were up about 8% as the bank continues to invest in projects like IT upgrades, but the strong core revenue growth still allowed for mid-teens growth in pre-provision profits, while tangible book value grew 3% from the year-ago period. JPMorgan is managing to generate a mid-to-high teens ROTE (around 17%) on a CET ratio of around 12%, a combination I find pretty impressive and testament to the strong profitability of the bank.

All in all, JPMorgan did well relative to its peer group in a quarter that has already seen Citi, Bank of America (BAC), and PNC Financial (PNC) post better-than-expected results, with Wells Fargo (WFC) missing slightly. JPMorgan beat expectations by about 5% on the revenue line, with a double-digit beat in fee income (driven by trading) and yet another solid beat on provisions. NIM was a little weaker than expected, but that’s looking to potentially be a sector-wide trend.

Leveraging Share Into Growth

JPMorgan management has made it clear that they intend to grow market share, and I believe that can be a significant driver as spread growth slows. To that end, the bank’s second quarter loan growth continued an impressive trend of above-average performance.

Core loans rose 7% from the year-ago period (and 2% from the prior quarter), with respectable growth in commercial lending and cards. Relative to its peer group, JPMorgan has a rather small weighting to commercial real estate lending, and that could serve the bank well as CRE lending seems to be showing signs of pressure.

Credit quality remains fine; although provisions have stopped shrinking, they aren’t growing much yet either, and non-performing loan balances still shrank 10% from the year-ago level, while the NPA and NCO ratios remain stable at a low level.

The bank’s leverage to better spreads is becoming more challenging, though. JPMorgan’s cumulative deposit beta is still pretty attractive on a peer comparison (24%), but a 12bp improvement in loan yields was largely offset by a 10bp increase in interest-bearing deposit costs, and I believe deposit betas are going to continue to rise from here. With a fairly modest asset beta, and not much the bank can do to change that in this cycle, spread improvements are likely going to be much more modest from here.

The Opportunity

I laid out my case for market share growth and growth in the bank’s core retail and business banking operations in an earlier piece and won’t rehash that here. Suffice it to say, I continue to believe that JPMorgan is one of the best-positioned, best-run banks in the country at this point. I also believe there are IT-driven growth opportunities that go beyond core banking, with JPMorgan also standing to benefit (and gain share) in areas like payments, custody, fund management, and other fee-generating treasury services.

I’ve only made a few minor changes to my model (which increase my 2018 and 2019 earnings expectations), and I’m still looking for double-digit mid-term growth and mid-to-high single-digit long-term earnings growth. Actual EPS growth will almost certainly exceed those figures, given the ongoing capital returns to shareholders (the recently-approved CCAR plan will see 15% more capital going back to shareholders relative to the prior one), including substantial buybacks.

Discounting the earnings streams back, I believe JPMorgan shares should trade between $115 and $120, and I arrive at a similar number on the basis of the bank’s likely near-term ROTE (and the implied fair P/TBV multiple).

The Bottom Line

There are cheaper banks than JPMorgan today, and there are certainly banks with more remaining leverage to loan growth and spread improvement. I don’t believe there are many better banks, though, and I believe JPMorgan offers a solid “total package” for investors more inclined to buy and hold. The upside from here isn’t tremendous, and an economic slowdown is a risk, but I still think there is enough upside to make this a good buy-and-hold stock.

